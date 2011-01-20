« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 206859 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5880 on: Yesterday at 05:24:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:24:02 pm
He's only on £20 a week though

That much???
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5881 on: Yesterday at 05:38:23 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:17:24 pm
Only paying £51m for Haaland was bound to increase their overall economic picture.

It was amazing that some people (Micah Richards) were saying that it was great business. Like City managed to negotiate a low price for him ignoring the release clause.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5882 on: Yesterday at 05:40:44 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 05:38:23 pm
It was amazing that some people (Micah Richards) were saying that it was great business. Like City managed to negotiate a low price for him ignoring the release clause.

There's (nowadays apparently) misinformation, disinformation, malformation and then there's Micah Richards.... The Final Frontier.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5883 on: Yesterday at 05:45:39 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 05:38:23 pm
It was amazing that some people (Micah Richards) were saying that it was great business. Like City managed to negotiate a low price for him ignoring the release clause.

Fully paid shill that bloke and so thick he cant speak just laughs at everything.

Well his grid was a picture when we beat them then the acts goes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5884 on: Yesterday at 06:08:34 pm »
Gutted to miss out on trossard
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5885 on: Yesterday at 06:10:26 pm »
I can see where the Mount rumours are coming from.  Chelsea are assembling a huge squad and will have to sell more than a few. They are also paying Mount a pittance compared to the new toys. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5886 on: Yesterday at 06:21:44 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 06:08:34 pm
Gutted to miss out on trossard

Why? He is a good player but that position is the least of our problems. Why wouldn't you spend that money on a Midfielder than on a false 9 type.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5887 on: Yesterday at 06:26:03 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 06:08:34 pm
Gutted to miss out on trossard

Based down in Sussex and seeing games, his position's not imho a priority for Liverpool.  He offers little defensively, operating in the Mane/Diaz role.  But with less pace and he goes missing for complete games.  He may shine for a while, motivated by the greater pay packet and it's his lone chance at going for a title.

Hopefully FSG/Ward are 100% focused on the central midfield engine room.     
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5888 on: Yesterday at 06:27:36 pm »
He's not good enough for Arsenal in the long term but as a squad option for the next 6 months, he could a decent option.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5889 on: Yesterday at 07:17:49 pm »
I reckon they should have spent more on a better player but I like the willingness to spend given the position they're in. Anything to give them a little bump and stop them running out of gas. Just look at what Diaz did for us last January. And he's clearly a decent player, just not sure he's a title challenging squad player.
« Reply #5890 on: Yesterday at 07:31:15 pm »
They bought Trossard just to get a result at Anfield.  Hopefully we'll have Firmino and Jota ready for that one.   :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5891 on: Yesterday at 08:02:09 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 05:38:23 pm
It was amazing that some people (Micah Richards) were saying that it was great business. Like City managed to negotiate a low price for him ignoring the release clause.
Just all part of the sportswashing. I find it bewildering how none of the media questioned just how they were able to get him for £51m. One of the dodgiest deals of all time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5892 on: Yesterday at 08:14:38 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:02:09 pm
Just all part of the sportswashing. I find it bewildering how none of the media questioned just how they were able to get him for £51m. One of the dodgiest deals of all time.
But that's exactly how much Dortmund received as it was his well-publicised release clause in his contract. Nothing dodgy there, but it only comprises a minority % of what City have spent on the flat track bully. The elephant in the room that the English media refuse to report on, is that overall, he has cost City nearer £170m (estimates suggest) when you account for agent fees, the insane broker fee to his dad, plus all the under the table/offshore vehicle payments to the player that bump his remuneration up to what was reported as £850k a week.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5893 on: Yesterday at 08:42:37 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:14:38 pm
But that's exactly how much Dortmund received as it was his well-publicised release clause in his contract. Nothing dodgy there, but it only comprises a minority % of what City have spent on the flat track bully. The elephant in the room that the English media refuse to report on, is that overall, he has cost City nearer £170m (estimates suggest) when you account for agent fees, the insane broker fee to his dad, plus all the under the table/offshore vehicle payments to the player that bump his remuneration up to what was reported as £850k a week.
And why was his release clause set so low? Why was nobody else in for him?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5894 on: Yesterday at 08:44:46 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:42:37 pm
And why was his release clause set so low? Why was nobody else in for him?

Raiola fee. Alfie fee. Wages. Combined, few clubs could afford him. We couldn't.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5895 on: Yesterday at 09:14:04 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:42:37 pm
And why was his release clause set so low? Why was nobody else in for him?
It wasn't considered low at the time Raiola negotiated it in 2020, he was 20 years old moving from Salzburg to Dortmund, having come from the Norwegian league. Obviously talented but still unproven so given an immediate platform to really kick on so Dortmund can flip for a vast profit. That's BVB's business model they've become known for, hence why they've been able to up the stakes with £73m Sancho (*snigger*) and soon, £100m Bellingham.

Nobody else in for him? As Sangria says, he had his choice of clubs but realistically only City was able to and willing to cough up the £170m investment required.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5896 on: Yesterday at 09:25:13 pm »
Under 20 South American Championships begin this week. Apparently a couple of our scouts will be there. Will anything come of it? Hell No!  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5897 on: Yesterday at 09:30:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:25:13 pm
Under 20 South American Championships begin this week. Apparently a couple of our scouts will be there. Will anything come of it? Hell No!  ;D

Hope they have a nice time monitoring away there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5898 on: Yesterday at 09:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:25:13 pm
Under 20 South American Championships begin this week. Apparently a couple of our scouts will be there. Will anything come of it? Hell No!  ;D

They might get some in if it's a low fee, PL clubs are starting to buy up South Americans earlier after the likes of Enzo and Caicedo have done so well so quickly and Benfica/Brighton strategy of buying them young and cheap.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5899 on: Yesterday at 09:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:32:10 pm
They might get some in if it's a low fee, PL clubs are starting to buy up South Americans earlier after the likes of Enzo and Caicedo have done so well so quickly and Benfica/Brighton strategy of buying them young and cheap.

I'm sure if we tried they'd fail to get a work permit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5900 on: Yesterday at 09:34:46 pm »
Brexit means it's easier to get young South Americans to England but they have to be 18 atleast.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5901 on: Yesterday at 10:23:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:25:13 pm
Under 20 South American Championships begin this week. Apparently a couple of our scouts will be there. Will anything come of it? Hell No!  ;D

11 Days to mine a gem that we'll monitor when they move to the continent and then be in a tussle to break a club record to sign them in 4 years time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5902 on: Yesterday at 10:24:24 pm »
We should look to Colwill from Brighton/Chelsea.
2 years left in the summer he wont be signing a new deal at Chelsea i owuld think.

Very good player
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5903 on: Yesterday at 10:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 09:30:59 pm
Hope they have a nice time monitoring away there.

I wonder what it pays to be one of these scouts. I wouldn't mind sitting there monitoring stuff and doing little else all day.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5904 on: Yesterday at 10:27:46 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:42:37 pm
And why was his release clause set so low? Why was nobody else in for him?

His release clause was so low because that's the only way Dortmund could tempt him to sign for them in the first place. It was always set up for him to go there for a couple of seasons then move onto an elite club (or Man City). His wage demands, agent fees and weird dad fees then priced absolutely everybody else out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5905 on: Yesterday at 10:32:51 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:27:46 pm
His release clause was so low because that's the only way Dortmund could tempt him to sign for them in the first place. It was always set up for him to go there for a couple of seasons then move onto an elite club (or Man City). His wage demands, agent fees and weird dad fees then priced absolutely everybody else out.

Yeah - this is totally common knowledge - and it's so frustrating to see the sportswashing at work in plain sight
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5906 on: Yesterday at 10:39:10 pm »
cant see us getting moses caicedo

chelsea are going to drive the prices up for a lot of players now
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5907 on: Yesterday at 10:50:20 pm »
Quote from: lfcmaster45 on Yesterday at 10:39:10 pm
cant see us getting moses caicedo

chelsea are going to drive the prices up for a lot of players now

I think Caicedo is Big Dog. Moses is forever seen amongst the Reeds.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5908 on: Yesterday at 11:41:26 pm »
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=D65Is30vRzk

Sky Germany stating that we are in pole position for Bellingham.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5909 on: Yesterday at 11:54:51 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 11:41:26 pm
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=D65Is30vRzk

Sky Germany stating that we are in pole position for Bellingham.

I only watched the opening couple of minutes so might be wrong but sounds more like they're saying Liverpool think they're in pole position than that we are in pole position.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5910 on: Today at 12:27:46 am »
Quote from: lfcmaster45 on Yesterday at 10:39:10 pm
cant see us getting moses caicedo

chelsea are going to drive the prices up for a lot of players now

His dad will be offered club doctor no? Surely that will factor in his decision
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5911 on: Today at 02:02:54 am »
I must be back on the lsd, Mount? Are you all for real?

A disaster waiting to happen that lad. Jeremy beadle will pop out of his crypt any minute now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5912 on: Today at 03:47:14 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 02:02:54 am
I must be back on the lsd, Mount? Are you all for real?

A disaster waiting to happen that lad. Jeremy beadle will pop out of his crypt any minute now.

Why? I get how Chelsea fans are divided on him because he isnt a goalnscoring attacker. If we get him, it'll be to play as an 8. He has a pretty clean injury history, he is quick, has a good pass and shot on him, excellent workrate. Very little not to like there. He just isnt flavor of the month right now but he is a very good player that could really be a clever signing if its possible to make it happen.
