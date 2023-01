Just all part of the sportswashing. I find it bewildering how none of the media questioned just how they were able to get him for 51m. One of the dodgiest deals of all time.



But that's exactly how much Dortmund received as it was his well-publicised release clause in his contract. Nothing dodgy there, but it only comprises a minority % of what City have spent on the flat track bully. The elephant in the room that the English media refuse to report on, is that overall, he has cost City nearer 170m (estimates suggest) when you account for agent fees, the insane broker fee to his dad, plus all the under the table/offshore vehicle payments to the player that bump his remuneration up to what was reported as 850k a week.