Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 199081 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5760 on: Yesterday at 08:05:04 pm »
On Bobby, still a bit torn on it. If Klopp wants that much depth in attack, then I'm broadly fine with it although an argument to be made that it could limit opportunities for some others. Also, it's not like Bobby can cover multiple positions (not in the 4-3-3 anyway) and you'd expect Nunez and Jota to be favoured at  No9 so not sure how much game time he'd get.

Also uses up a non-homegrown slot, which is probably fine but it might be worth having a bit more leeway there. Adrian, Arthur and Keita going will free up three spots, so it depends what we intend to do in the market. Nunes, if he comes in, takes a spot and remains to be seen what else we want to do. We know Bellingham is the big target and he's obviously homegrown, but maybe our intention is to look at other homegrown talents too. Saw some doggy rumours to Mason Mount tonight, and I'd be considering knocking on Boehly's door for Levi Colwill, while it wouldn't surprise me if we looked at someone like Romeo Lavia either. But if we're not looking at homegrown players, then extending Bobby becomes slightly trickier and potentially limiting.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5761 on: Yesterday at 08:06:03 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:45:54 pm
I know it wasn't necessarily directed at me....but now what?

Go watch our match on the BBC from yesterday. Although you might end up doing that again. Over Elliott's goal and Bajcetic's performance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5762 on: Yesterday at 08:06:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:02:43 pm
Would make sense, if we're building a squad of number 10s.
🎶"We all dream of a team of number tens! A team of number tens! A team of number tens.......!"🎶
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5763 on: Yesterday at 08:07:45 pm »
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 07:11:13 pm
Whats there to debate. Its opening a thread on a forum not passing a bill through Commons ffs!  :lmao

No its creating a new thread. Keyops thread was never for discussing ownership changes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5764 on: Yesterday at 08:08:45 pm »
Mount has played superbly as an attacking #8, both for Chelsea & England. Even if he profiles like a #10 type, his energy, pace, & the defensive shift he puts in enables him to play #8 well. I imagine he'd do a good job playing our attacking right-sided #8.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5765 on: Yesterday at 08:09:03 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 08:07:45 pm
No its creating a new thread. Keyops thread was never for discussing ownership changes.
Nope - keep all the hyperbole in one thread. Modding 101.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5766 on: Yesterday at 08:09:06 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 08:01:03 pm
@BackseatsmanLFC: "Liverpool are looking at Mason Mount. Player is open to a move. Chelsea are reluctant to let him leave this summer but contract talks aren't going well and they could cash in to help balance the books a little."


Mount is a very smart player - good football brain, especially tactically. His energetic style & tactical awareness points to him being a superb Klopp player. Not having the best season, overlooked for England too lately. Might want a restart.

But Chelsea selling to LFC? Difficult to see it.
Why should we believe BackseatBum Man?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5767 on: Yesterday at 08:13:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:09:06 pm
Why should we believe BackseatBum Man?

 :lmao

To be fair to him, he was spot on in the summer about LFC being keen on Matheus Nunes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5768 on: Yesterday at 08:14:41 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 08:01:03 pm
@BackseatsmanLFC: "Liverpool are looking at Mason Mount. Player is open to a move. Chelsea are reluctant to let him leave this summer but contract talks aren't going well and they could cash in to help balance the books a little."


Mount is a very smart player - good football brain, especially tactically. His energetic style & tactical awareness points to him being a superb Klopp player. Not having the best season, overlooked for England too lately. Might want a restart.

But Chelsea selling to LFC? Difficult to see it.

I don't think it's that mad a proposition under Boehly. Unlikely to go abroad, so if he's not renewing it's either bite the bullet and make some money off a rival, or lose him on a free the following year to one.

Personally think it's unlikely...  seems like the plan is very much Bellingham and Nunes, so where does Mount fit in with that? Maybe he's a backup plan to Jude?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5769 on: Yesterday at 08:15:04 pm »
Christ almighty are you saddos that desperate that the possibility of signing Mason fucking Mount is getting you over excited.

Jesus wept!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5770 on: Yesterday at 08:17:13 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 07:25:03 pm
Really? Try it. Ffs.


Is this like when Morgan Freeman makes Jim Carey God for a week Am i now Bruce Almighty?

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5771 on: Yesterday at 08:27:49 pm »
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 08:17:13 pm


Is this like when Morgan Freeman makes Jim Carey God for a week Am i now Bruce Almighty?

 ;D
Tempting..........very tempting........... (also tempting to create a new usergroup - 'RAWK Besserwisser' - that has a ring to it - CLAIRE?! Get on that!) *edit....ooooh I can do it.....!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5772 on: Yesterday at 09:01:34 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:15:04 pm
Christ almighty are you saddos that desperate that the possibility of signing Mason fucking Mount is getting you over excited.

Jesus wept!!

its not happening
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5773 on: Yesterday at 09:03:42 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 04:30:58 pm
God bless casual racism.

Gulf Arab investors = bad because human rights you know.
Yank investors = Good because American companies are the bastion of morality and true fighters for human rights.

Or worrabar casual accusations of racism.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5774 on: Yesterday at 09:09:55 pm »
So, have we reached the acceptance stage of zero incoming midfielders by the end of the month? Or still stuck in depression?

Better to expect and resign yourself to disappointment and be surprised than vice versa I guess.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5775 on: Yesterday at 09:14:25 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:09:55 pm
So, have we reached the acceptance stage of zero incoming midfielders by the end of the month? Or still stuck in depression?

Better to expect and resign yourself to disappointment and be surprised than vice versa I guess.
If we were signing a midfielder it wouldve been done long before now. The only way we sign anyone late on is another late panic buy to keep Arthur company in the treatment room.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5776 on: Yesterday at 09:34:44 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 07:54:48 pm
it was probably presciently directed at me......and i'm happy to oblige.......apologies for the lower case.......one hand is busy like........

It wasn't directed at you, but knock one out by all means ;)

Here's some wanking material for ya



Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 07:27:03 pm
Fuck it. Just like in fantasty fuckin footie manager, plenty on here think it's a piece of piss and you claim your godgiven rights to "debate".

Go ahead. Knock yourselves out. Then whenever the thread gets tedious, don't bitch about it.

Someone else can lock it when that happens.  :wanker

Can you make someone a mod but only allow them to mod a single thread? You should do that then get the popcorn out ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5777 on: Yesterday at 09:46:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:34:44 pm


Can you make someone a mod but only allow them to mod a single thread? You should do that then get the popcorn out ;D


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5778 on: Yesterday at 09:51:04 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5779 on: Yesterday at 10:19:33 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 09:51:04 pm
https://twitter.com/jacobsben/status/1615824523122679820?s=46&t=oGrBziDawh4CytpEFxIPdw

Loves Chelsea doesnt he Ben Jacobs. They have an excellent relationship with Chelsea because they know they can absolutely rinse them.

75 million yeah were not paying that are we ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5780 on: Yesterday at 10:21:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:34:44 pm
[snip]
Jesus is that Haaland.............or Jesus...........?!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5781 on: Yesterday at 10:21:27 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 09:51:04 pm
https://twitter.com/jacobsben/status/1615824523122679820?s=46&t=oGrBziDawh4CytpEFxIPdw

The problem with someone like Chelsea paying that for him is what does it do the valuation put on Bellingham?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5782 on: Yesterday at 10:28:25 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:21:27 pm
The problem with someone like Chelsea paying that for him is what does it do the valuation put on Bellingham?

Very little I'd say,prices have already gone nuts & those horrible racist twats throwing money around won't send it nuttier.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5783 on: Yesterday at 10:41:35 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:19:33 pm
Loves Chelsea doesnt he Ben Jacobs. They have an excellent relationship with Chelsea because they know they can absolutely rinse them.

75 million yeah were not paying that are we ?

So I believe with managerial sacking + Nkunku money promised in the Summer,
this would send Chelsea over the £500 million mark under Boehly Brewster.

Just as well, they have such an epoch-making football team for their money!

:)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5784 on: Yesterday at 10:48:51 pm »
I'm no business expert or football expert for that matter. But this Bohely fella, he seems to me like he's just going buck mad and signing whoever he can, having the absolute time of his life dicking around the world trying to sign players then when it all settles down he's shit the bed and do one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5785 on: Yesterday at 10:51:29 pm »
Brazilian Journalist Felippe Facincani reckons Brazilian side Palmeiras interested in taking Arthur off our hands. Deal is very complicated because of his high wages. Agents are working on a possible return to Brazil.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5786 on: Yesterday at 10:58:05 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:51:29 pm
Brazilian Journalist Felippe Facincani reckons Brazilian side Palmeiras interested in taking Arthur off our hands. Deal is very complicated because of his high wages. Agents are working on a possible return to Brazil.

We should get him off our books and get someone else in this window
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5787 on: Yesterday at 11:08:46 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:41:35 pm
So I believe with managerial sacking + Nkunku money promised in the Summer,
this would send Chelsea over the £500 million mark under Boehly Brewster.

Just as well, they have such an epoch-making football team for their money!

:)

Well they are trying to offset the spend with £170m in sales and amortising new contracts over 6-7 years. Failure to make the CL/EL will have a significant impact on revenue (TV/match day) as well as sponsorship bonuses. Their deal with 3 ends 09/23. The kit deals still has another 8 years to run.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5788 on: Yesterday at 11:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 10:58:05 pm
We should get him off our books and get someone else in this window

Would that mean we would have space for one more player?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5789 on: Yesterday at 11:36:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:34:44 pm
It wasn't directed at you, but knock one out by all means ;)

Here's some wanking material for ya



Can you make someone a mod but only allow them to mod a single thread? You should do that then get the popcorn out ;D

Whats Daemon Targaryen got to do with Liverpool transfers?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5790 on: Yesterday at 11:52:33 pm »
SHOW ME THE MONEY!

Quote
Quote
Deloitte Money League is published tomorrow and will confirm that Liverpool placed third of all clubs in world football with a  £594m generated in 2021/22.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5791 on: Today at 12:05:25 am »
Who wouldnt want Mason Mount, would be great under Klopp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5792 on: Today at 12:08:51 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5793 on: Today at 12:19:57 am »
Sign Olise.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5794 on: Today at 12:23:36 am »
So they've a ready made excuse for not investing next year when it drops back down,great.  ;)
