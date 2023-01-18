On Bobby, still a bit torn on it. If Klopp wants that much depth in attack, then I'm broadly fine with it although an argument to be made that it could limit opportunities for some others. Also, it's not like Bobby can cover multiple positions (not in the 4-3-3 anyway) and you'd expect Nunez and Jota to be favoured at No9 so not sure how much game time he'd get.



Also uses up a non-homegrown slot, which is probably fine but it might be worth having a bit more leeway there. Adrian, Arthur and Keita going will free up three spots, so it depends what we intend to do in the market. Nunes, if he comes in, takes a spot and remains to be seen what else we want to do. We know Bellingham is the big target and he's obviously homegrown, but maybe our intention is to look at other homegrown talents too. Saw some doggy rumours to Mason Mount tonight, and I'd be considering knocking on Boehly's door for Levi Colwill, while it wouldn't surprise me if we looked at someone like Romeo Lavia either. But if we're not looking at homegrown players, then extending Bobby becomes slightly trickier and potentially limiting.