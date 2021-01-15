« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5720 on: Today at 03:46:44 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 12:33:41 pm
Here's a simple enough formula, because it's highly likely that many just won't get it, or will ignore it (and we'll start deleting posts and giving 'derailment' warnings).

1. Have we been linked with [insert player name here]?
2. Is the source credible (i.e. not just your mate's mate's mate's pet parrot's cousin, or, worse, some random on Twatter)?
3. Does the deal have a realistic chance of being done in this window?

If you can answer yes confidently to all three, crack on and post.

Anything else is noise.

This has been a RAWK Towers Public Information Announcement.

Or even simpler.

1) Are FSG going to back Klopp any further in this window? No

2) Are we signing anyone? No, not unless it's someone on loan on deadline day if we start getting injuries

As a result we won't get top 4 and unless something changes with the club financially there's their excuse to not back Klopp in the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5721 on: Today at 03:48:00 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:37:14 pm
Pretty sure he saw a mirror

he said big
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5722 on: Today at 03:57:39 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 02:57:11 pm
https://twitter.com/skyfootball/status/1615693691951128576?s=46&t=aj4d5eRn0e95wrcwqcv4rw


Some transfer news its been a while.

Nothing different that what Capon and the "ITKS" on twitter have been making up claiming
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5723 on: Today at 03:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:46:44 pm
Or even simpler.

1) Are FSG going to back Klopp any further in this window? No

2) Are we signing anyone? No, not unless it's someone on loan on deadline day if we start getting injuries

As a result we won't get top 4 and unless something changes with the club financially there's their excuse to not back Klopp in the summer.

Go watch some porn and have a wank you miserable get :wave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5724 on: Today at 03:58:29 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 02:57:11 pm
https://twitter.com/skyfootball/status/1615693691951128576?s=46&t=aj4d5eRn0e95wrcwqcv4rw


Some transfer news its been a while.
I didnt even know Judes father was a footballer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5725 on: Today at 04:18:10 pm »
Re: the complaints about not having the freedom to engage in the circle jerk that is wild speculation regarding our future ownership. RAWK Towers are having a little debate about it. In the meantime, be patient - there's literally nothing credible out there at the moment to justify reopening the discussion here - that's our position at the moment. When it changes, you'll be the first to know (and it won't be via some dodgy journo taking distorted pix of the back of someone's head in [insert name of random hotel restaurant here]!)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5726 on: Today at 04:24:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:58:21 pm
Go watch some porn and have a wank you miserable get :wave

I've merely simplified the situation. We pretty much know we're not getting anyone this month (which pretty much makes this thread redundant). Something could always happen to change that, hence baseless speculation, but that's where we are now.

Chances are we get fresh investment/a takeover soon but as has been said that's all up in the air/speculation and we're none the wiser.

FSG model has run its course - and know that themselves - and until someone offers them an acceptable pot of money to them for a partial/full sale of the club then Jurgen will be feeding off scraps to rebuild the team. Losing our top 4 place was always the risk but that offers the excuse to turn the taps off even more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5727 on: Today at 04:30:58 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:16:55 pm
Ultimately though they are are the same gang though yeah?

God bless casual racism.

Gulf Arab investors = bad because human rights you know.
Yank investors = Good because American companies are the bastion of morality and true fighters for human rights.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5728 on: Today at 04:33:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:51:46 pm
So if we hold back and watch a young player develop and then lose him once he hits form, theres dogs abuse at FSG/Klopp/The Tea Lady. But if we jump in early and pick up a prospect its fucking bizarre?

One Flew Over The Cuckoos nest this place.

Young player develop? This isn't a kid we're taking a flyer on but a full Netherlands international that we paid good money for to play a role in going forward as is, not hopefully. It's not even remotely the same thing.

What's One Flew Over The Cuckoos nest is people here who cry non-stop about having no money while we spend it and then make spending that money seem completely superfluous by our future actions as if we have all the money in the world to burn. We have 3 midfielders out of contract and 5 attackers under contract, should we be spending our money on a 6th attacker or maybe, just maybe spend it on something that is a pressing need? I don't know about you but that does indeed seem pretty crazy to me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5729 on: Today at 04:36:06 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 04:18:10 pm
Re: the complaints about not having the freedom to engage in the circle jerk that is wild speculation regarding our future ownership. RAWK Towers are having a little debate about it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5730 on: Today at 04:51:59 pm »
What kind of biscuits are served at RAWK Towers these days?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5731 on: Today at 04:52:40 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5732 on: Today at 04:59:03 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:33:51 pm
Young player develop? This isn't a kid we're taking a flyer on but a full Netherlands international that we paid good money for to play a role in going forward as is, not hopefully. It's not even remotely the same thing.

What's One Flew Over The Cuckoos nest is people here who cry non-stop about having no money while we spend it and then make spending that money seem completely superfluous by our future actions as if we have all the money in the world to burn. We have 3 midfielders out of contract and 5 attackers under contract, should we be spending our money on a 6th attacker or maybe, just maybe spend it on something that is a pressing need? I don't know about you but that does indeed seem pretty crazy to me.

bobby is gonna be on at least 5/6 m per yr, so, Unless a takeover is imminent changing our financial situation dramatically,  I would rather that was added to our transfer kitty going forwards. 

If we renew it would suggest our management have learnt little from the mistakes made recently regarding squad expenditure (renewals/transfers)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5733 on: Today at 05:09:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:51:59 pm
What kind of biscuits are served at RAWK Towers these days?

Soggy ones. 8)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5734 on: Today at 05:14:17 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:09:55 pm
Soggy ones. 8)
That's true for the chips there...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5735 on: Today at 05:14:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:51:59 pm
What kind of biscuits are served at RAWK Towers these days?

Sergio ones
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5736 on: Today at 06:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:53:30 am
Pretty hard to be 64 and not a big lummox to be fair.
yet so many of use pull it off very easily.  :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5737 on: Today at 06:03:42 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 09:53:13 am
Annie Lummox is a great drag name.
:)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5738 on: Today at 06:17:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:01:29 pm
yet so many of use pull it off very easily.  :)

Thats what Annie Lummox said.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5739 on: Today at 06:31:01 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5740 on: Today at 06:46:57 pm »
My tuppence on Bobby is that he has been a smashing player for us. I can see both sides of it - offer a modest new deal to extend, or let him go, with our thanks, when his current deal expires.

Personally I would lean towards the latter and let him go.

He is getting older and the injuries are getting a bit more frequent. People will say at that point he would be down the pecking order, so we can accommodate that. My view is that those minutes are needed for Carvalho, and others.

The Wolves replay was lovely to see, not least because some younger players had a go. We were more intense again, and we played better. Whatever minutes might be going spare next season, after say Salah, Diaz, Darwin and Gakpo have had their fill, should be spread around Carvalho, Elliot and Doak.

This assumes no new signings, and if we make another signing for the forward/winger group, like a Kudus, the case against retaining Bobby is even stronger.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5741 on: Today at 07:11:13 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 04:18:10 pm
Re: the complaints about not having the freedom to engage in the circle jerk that is wild speculation regarding our future ownership. RAWK Towers are having a little debate about it. In the meantime, be patient - there's literally nothing credible out there at the moment to justify reopening the discussion here - that's our position at the moment. When it changes, you'll be the first to know (and it won't be via some dodgy journo taking distorted pix of the back of someone's head in [insert name of random hotel restaurant here]!)

Whats there to debate. Its opening a thread on a forum not passing a bill through Commons ffs!  :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5742 on: Today at 07:25:03 pm »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 07:11:13 pm
Whats there to debate. Its opening a thread on a forum not passing a bill through Commons ffs!  :lmao
Really? Try it. Ffs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5743 on: Today at 07:26:58 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 07:25:03 pm
Really? Try it. Ffs.

Have a vote, but yours count for 5 minimum. Im sure we can do it  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5744 on: Today at 07:27:03 pm »
Fuck it. Just like in fantasty fuckin footie manager, plenty on here think it's a piece of piss and you claim your godgiven rights to "debate".

Go ahead. Knock yourselves out. Then whenever the thread gets tedious, don't bitch about it.

Someone else can lock it when that happens.  :wanker
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5745 on: Today at 07:27:26 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 07:26:58 pm
Have a vote, but yours count for 5 minimum. Im sure we can do it  ;D
Genuinely not arsed any more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5746 on: Today at 07:27:50 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 04:30:58 pm
God bless casual racism.

Gulf Arab investors = bad because human rights you know.
Yank investors = Good because American companies are the bastion of morality and true fighters for human rights.


Not even the same ballpark but yeah for playing the racism card.You can't be a large investor from that horrible fucking place and not have links.

Oh and then there's this of course


Quote
The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA; Arabic: جهاز قطر للإستثمار) is Qatar's sovereign wealth fund. The QIA was founded by the State of Qatar in 2005 to strengthen the country's economy by diversifying into new asset classes. In 2021, the QIA had an estimated $450 billion of assets.


Sorry Mods but it needed pointing out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5747 on: Today at 07:31:55 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 07:27:26 pm
Genuinely not arsed any more.

Thats fair enough! Cheers for allowing us to gossip :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5748 on: Today at 07:33:49 pm »
Keep Bobby

Why?

Because hes world class in training every day.

Maybe he becomes sixth choicebut his example is one we need
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5749 on: Today at 07:34:02 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 06:46:57 pm
My tuppence on Bobby is that he has been a smashing player for us. I can see both sides of it - offer a modest new deal to extend, or let him go, with our thanks, when his current deal expires.

Personally I would lean towards the latter and let him go.

He is getting older and the injuries are getting a bit more frequent. People will say at that point he would be down the pecking order, so we can accommodate that. My view is that those minutes are needed for Carvalho, and others.

The Wolves replay was lovely to see, not least because some younger players had a go. We were more intense again, and we played better. Whatever minutes might be going spare next season, after say Salah, Diaz, Darwin and Gakpo have had their fill, should be spread around Carvalho, Elliot and Doak.

This assumes no new signings, and if we make another signing for the forward/winger group, like a Kudus, the case against retaining Bobby is even stronger.

I'm the opposite,if the wage structure of his new deal are favourable to both sides (as in drop in wage) then it'd be mad to let him go as he's never relied on speed and he's still as skilful as he was the day we got him.

His smile alone is worth £50,000pw
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5750 on: Today at 07:36:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:58:21 pm
Go watch some porn and have a wank you miserable get :wave
:lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5751 on: Today at 07:37:07 pm »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 07:11:13 pm
Whats there to debate. Its opening a thread on a forum not passing a bill through Commons ffs!  :lmao

To be fair moderation in a thread like this will be very time consuming and also without any credible news this thread will go only one way
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5752 on: Today at 07:39:50 pm »
Should this thread be renamed summer transfer window? 😂
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5753 on: Today at 07:44:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:58:21 pm
Go watch some porn and have a wank you miserable get :wave

:lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5754 on: Today at 07:45:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:58:21 pm
Go watch some porn and have a wank you miserable get :wave

I know it wasn't necessarily directed at me....but now what?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5755 on: Today at 07:50:46 pm »
Deloitte money league figures are out tomorrow and premier League clubs figures are supposedly absolutely enormous. There's a press embargo on it now until the morning but heard that we are right up there in terms of turnover/revenue.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5756 on: Today at 07:54:43 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 07:50:46 pm
Deloitte money league figures are out tomorrow and premier League clubs figures are supposedly absolutely enormous. There's a press embargo on it now until the morning but heard that we are right up there in terms of turnover/revenue.

Think everyone knows they will have bumper profits, which is why many are pissed off
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5757 on: Today at 07:54:48 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:45:54 pm
I know it wasn't necessarily directed at me....but now what?
it was probably presciently directed at me......and i'm happy to oblige.......apologies for the lower case.......one hand is busy like........
