My tuppence on Bobby is that he has been a smashing player for us. I can see both sides of it - offer a modest new deal to extend, or let him go, with our thanks, when his current deal expires.



Personally I would lean towards the latter and let him go.



He is getting older and the injuries are getting a bit more frequent. People will say at that point he would be down the pecking order, so we can accommodate that. My view is that those minutes are needed for Carvalho, and others.



The Wolves replay was lovely to see, not least because some younger players had a go. We were more intense again, and we played better. Whatever minutes might be going spare next season, after say Salah, Diaz, Darwin and Gakpo have had their fill, should be spread around Carvalho, Elliot and Doak.



This assumes no new signings, and if we make another signing for the forward/winger group, like a Kudus, the case against retaining Bobby is even stronger.