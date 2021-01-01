« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
Reply #5720 on: Today at 03:46:44 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 12:33:41 pm
Here's a simple enough formula, because it's highly likely that many just won't get it, or will ignore it (and we'll start deleting posts and giving 'derailment' warnings).

1. Have we been linked with [insert player name here]?
2. Is the source credible (i.e. not just your mate's mate's mate's pet parrot's cousin, or, worse, some random on Twatter)?
3. Does the deal have a realistic chance of being done in this window?

If you can answer yes confidently to all three, crack on and post.

Anything else is noise.

This has been a RAWK Towers Public Information Announcement.

Or even simpler.

1) Are FSG going to back Klopp any further in this window? No

2) Are we signing anyone? No, not unless it's someone on loan on deadline day if we start getting injuries

As a result we won't get top 4 and unless something changes with the club financially there's their excuse to not back Klopp in the summer.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
Reply #5721 on: Today at 03:48:00 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:37:14 pm
Pretty sure he saw a mirror

he said big
  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
Reply #5722 on: Today at 03:57:39 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 02:57:11 pm
https://twitter.com/skyfootball/status/1615693691951128576?s=46&t=aj4d5eRn0e95wrcwqcv4rw


Some transfer news its been a while.

Nothing different that what Capon and the "ITKS" on twitter have been making up claiming
  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
Reply #5723 on: Today at 03:58:21 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:46:44 pm
Or even simpler.

1) Are FSG going to back Klopp any further in this window? No

2) Are we signing anyone? No, not unless it's someone on loan on deadline day if we start getting injuries

As a result we won't get top 4 and unless something changes with the club financially there's their excuse to not back Klopp in the summer.

Go watch some porn and have a wank you miserable get :wave
  After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
Reply #5724 on: Today at 03:58:29 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 02:57:11 pm
https://twitter.com/skyfootball/status/1615693691951128576?s=46&t=aj4d5eRn0e95wrcwqcv4rw


Some transfer news its been a while.
I didnt even know Judes father was a footballer.
  "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
Reply #5725 on: Today at 04:18:10 pm
Re: the complaints about not having the freedom to engage in the circle jerk that is wild speculation regarding our future ownership. RAWK Towers are having a little debate about it. In the meantime, be patient - there's literally nothing credible out there at the moment to justify reopening the discussion here - that's our position at the moment. When it changes, you'll be the first to know (and it won't be via some dodgy journo taking distorted pix of the back of someone's head in [insert name of random hotel restaurant here]!)
  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
Reply #5726 on: Today at 04:24:06 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:58:21 pm
Go watch some porn and have a wank you miserable get :wave

I've merely simplified the situation. We pretty much know we're not getting anyone this month (which pretty much makes this thread redundant). Something could always happen to change that, hence baseless speculation, but that's where we are now.

Chances are we get fresh investment/a takeover soon but as has been said that's all up in the air/speculation and we're none the wiser.

FSG model has run its course - and know that themselves - and until someone offers them an acceptable pot of money to them for a partial/full sale of the club then Jurgen will be feeding off scraps to rebuild the team. Losing our top 4 place was always the risk but that offers the excuse to turn the taps off even more.
  smann
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
Reply #5727 on: Today at 04:30:58 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:16:55 pm
Ultimately though they are are the same gang though yeah?

God bless casual racism.

Gulf Arab investors = bad because human rights you know.
Yank investors = Good because American companies are the bastion of morality and true fighters for human rights.
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

  "Don't you know who I am?!"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
Reply #5728 on: Today at 04:33:51 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:51:46 pm
So if we hold back and watch a young player develop and then lose him once he hits form, theres dogs abuse at FSG/Klopp/The Tea Lady. But if we jump in early and pick up a prospect its fucking bizarre?

One Flew Over The Cuckoos nest this place.

Young player develop? This isn't a kid we're taking a flyer on but a full Netherlands international that we paid good money for to play a role in going forward as is, not hopefully. It's not even remotely the same thing.

What's One Flew Over The Cuckoos nest is people here who cry non-stop about having no money while we spend it and then make spending that money seem completely superfluous by our future actions as if we have all the money in the world to burn. We have 3 midfielders out of contract and 5 attackers under contract, should we be spending our money on a 6th attacker or maybe, just maybe spend it on something that is a pressing need? I don't know about you but that does indeed seem pretty crazy to me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
Reply #5729 on: Today at 04:36:06 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 04:18:10 pm
Re: the complaints about not having the freedom to engage in the circle jerk that is wild speculation regarding our future ownership. RAWK Towers are having a little debate about it.
  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
Reply #5730 on: Today at 04:51:59 pm
  Bear with me
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
Reply #5731 on: Today at 04:52:40 pm
