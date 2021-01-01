Go watch some porn and have a wank you miserable get



I've merely simplified the situation. We pretty much know we're not getting anyone this month (which pretty much makes this thread redundant). Something could always happen to change that, hence baseless speculation, but that's where we are now.Chances are we get fresh investment/a takeover soon but as has been said that's all up in the air/speculation and we're none the wiser.FSG model has run its course - and know that themselves - and until someone offers them an acceptable pot of money to them for a partial/full sale of the club then Jurgen will be feeding off scraps to rebuild the team. Losing our top 4 place was always the risk but that offers the excuse to turn the taps off even more.