Every thread on FSG descends into a circular argument with the same posters pushing their agenda and it ends up getting locked.



Maybe said posters can go on a short RAWK holiday if they cross the line as opposed to locking threads. There is stuff going on in the background, be nice for it to be discussed given the huge impact it will have on us going forward. If Mods donít want the hassle of monitoring threads and weeding out the shite I totally get that but largely most posters bring good points across. Guess itís a damned if you do damned if you donít type situation