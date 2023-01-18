The news about a sale/partial investment will, IMO, almost certainly be broken in the business press either in the US (WSJ, NYT) or the UK (FT/Times/Telegraph). This isn't player transfers - it's not going to be broken by a Paul Joyce tweet, or at least I'd be astonished if that were the case.
Anyway, on transfers. Bellingham would obviously be amazing. Nunes I'm less sold on, but we'll see. He's at least tall and athletic, and I've liked the flashes I've seen of him in the last couple games against Wolves. But neither is the dominant defensive-minded midfielder we really need, so hopefully we do that as well. I'm not dead against extending Bobby, main concern is that it limits what else we can do in terms of the squad. Think we need four in the summer (three mids and a CB) and likely three of those would be non-homegrown so keeping Bobby might make that difficult. Although that's on the presumption that the likes of Matip, Fabinho, Tsimikas stay and it could be the plan is to move some of those players on.