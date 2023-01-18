« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)  (Read 193309 times)

Online Wigwamdelbert

  • Well wickidd, innit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,762
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5640 on: Today at 11:02:47 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:52:16 am
That would also eat into FSG's profit. That's like them investing their own money. They won't invest a penny without wanting it back.
Well it depends - they invested at a good time and have seen the value of the club increase exponentially - if they sell a 10% stake, and the value overall increases again due to better on-field results, better stadium, then they don't really lose - the investment could be the means to a larger longer term valuation, which benefits them, without them dipping into their own funds. Basic - but as an idea - if, following the investment, more success and better infrastructure sees the overall valuation rise from £3bn to £3.5bn, then of that, they are "due" 90% of £500m - £450m. At the end of the day, these are serious businessmen, they will be well advised on how to make the most effective investment. We can see just by looking across the park what bad investment and dwindling success can mean for a football club
Logged
Every man has a dream

Some just can't be spoken of in polite company

Offline arabliverpool90

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5641 on: Today at 11:04:51 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:00:47 am
Not weird mate, it's just a lot of fans debunk it because they don't give a fuck who takes over and are salivating at the prospect of Qatar running us, absolutely rock hard desperate they are, so are in complete denial of any opposing views. Shudder to think what our fan base will be like in 20 years, I'll have ducked right out by that time for sure if it keeps going the way it is.

Pearce doesn't know anything about the club and he is just saying things that have been said before. FSG are not going to inform him of whats going on behind the scenes right now.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5642 on: Today at 11:06:08 am »
Quote from: arabliverpool90 on Today at 11:00:13 am
I'm Arabic. The FSG prefer a minority sale and their asking price for a full sale is 4 billion. Apparently they are having ongoing meeting with the Qataris. Lets see what agreement they come to. For me I want the FSG to stay and have Qatar as either sponsors or minority share holders.

My best guess is Qatar are going to be our sponsors like they did in Barcelona, but FSG are going to remain in control. Also the Twitter rumours are bullshit, we are not being bought by Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the rumours that they are looking to sell PSG are bullshit.

Hello, welcome to the forum

Just to go from this, on the back of no information whatsoever mind, I do find it potentially suspect that news comes out saying we may be interested in minority stake a few days after news come out saying Qatar are looking at a minority stake in a club.

I don't massively believe Pearce (although my gut feeling does agree that minority stake seems more likely), but it may make sense if Qatar had been talking to PL clubs about a minority stake.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,469
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5643 on: Today at 11:08:14 am »
The Athletic seem to be one of the few media organisations who do have contacts or at least an inside track on things going on at LFC. Ornstein seems fairly clued up and they've had a few exclusives, more so than the Echo or any other paper in the UK.

That's not to say that Pearce knows anything significant about this but I wouldn't dismiss it out of hand.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5644 on: Today at 11:08:16 am »
I also don't know how I feel about it. I don't want to be bought by sportswashers, and a minority stake feels like exactly that as well, but I don't know enough about any sort of deal structures etc to say. It doesn't really sit right with me though
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,258
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5645 on: Today at 11:08:32 am »
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,449
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5646 on: Today at 11:11:00 am »
Quote from: arabliverpool90 on Today at 11:04:51 am
Pearce doesn't know anything about the club and he is just saying things that have been said before. FSG are not going to inform him of whats going on behind the scenes right now.

Sorry mate and no offense, but you don't know what Pearce does or doesn't know just like the rest of us, so we can put two and two together but best not to speak in absolutes like some of these twitter dickheads as we don't know anything right now for certain. I guess we may find out more in the coming weeks. 
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5647 on: Today at 11:13:21 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:08:14 am
The Athletic seem to be one of the few media organisations who do have contacts or at least an inside track on things going on at LFC. Ornstein seems fairly clued up and they've had a few exclusives, more so than the Echo or any other paper in the UK.

That's not to say that Pearce knows anything significant about this but I wouldn't dismiss it out of hand.

I don't know exactly how it is set up but I thought the Athletic was massive with the journalists acting semi-autonomously and a big part of the whole project being on clickbait and filler articles.

That is to say I believe, but willing to be wrong, that two people could work in the Athletic and for one to be completely reliable and the other not so much.

Although as I have said I think Pearce is correct, but rather I think he has reached the right conclusion rather than having an inside line to this information.
Logged

Offline arabliverpool90

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5648 on: Today at 11:16:39 am »
People can write anything in Arabic to get clout and followers. So far there been 0 articles in Al Jazeera about Qatar being in talks with Liverpool, the last article was posted saying that Qatar want to invest in English football and they mentioned: United, Spurs, Liverpool.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,912
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5649 on: Today at 11:19:38 am »
The thing I don't understand is if partial investment was a strong option then why did they destabilise stuff with the footballing structure, in regards to Gordon moving positions.

Been so much arrogance in the club recently from all sides that has led to where we are now.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5650 on: Today at 11:20:29 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 09:38:58 am
https://theathletic.com/4102709/2023/01/18/fenway-sports-group-liverpool-minority-stake

Also a point on what this article actually says is incredibly wishy-washy.

They prefer a minority stake but nothing is imminent, no advanced talks have been taken with anyone.

So they look "increasingly likely" but have not had advanced talks and don't expect anything to happen anytime soon. This is all in it's infancy.

It kinda reads like an non-update update
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,630
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5651 on: Today at 11:21:49 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:08:16 am
I also don't know how I feel about it. I don't want to be bought by sportswashers, and a minority stake feels like exactly that as well, but I don't know enough about any sort of deal structures etc to say. It doesn't really sit right with me though

It's what comes after. Say Qatar buy a 49% stake, then use the same dodgy sponsorship deals that Abu Dhabi have to pump millions into the club. Might not be as much, or structured the same way, but it could be a far more subtle and effective form of sportswashing than previously seen. And after this season, many fans will be desperate for the club not to return to the doldrums.

Once their feet are under the table and people are used to the money, how much resistance can there be to a full sale? At that point, we all have to decide how much sin can live with.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:25:33 am by Red Berry »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,541
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5652 on: Today at 11:21:59 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:20:29 am
Also a point on what this article actually says is incredibly wishy-washy.

They prefer a minority stake but nothing is imminent, no advanced talks have been taken with anyone.

So they look "increasingly likely" but have not had advanced talks and don't expect anything to happen anytime soon. This is all in it's infancy.

It kinda reads like an non-update update

It does, I really hope things are well past those points and we're nearing closer to resolving this.
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,636
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5653 on: Today at 11:24:10 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:06:08 am
Hello, welcome to the forum

Just to go from this, on the back of no information whatsoever mind, I do find it potentially suspect that news comes out saying we may be interested in minority stake a few days after news come out saying Qatar are looking at a minority stake in a club.

I don't massively believe Pearce (although my gut feeling does agree that minority stake seems more likely), but it may make sense if Qatar had been talking to PL clubs about a minority stake.

There's also the possibility that FSG are very aware of how the fans would react to the wrong people becoming owners. They'll know that buyers can present anything at face value when trying to buy and then become something completely other.

Maybe the minority shareholding thing is a way to ease new owners in. Maybe someone buys a 25% stake. Then over a period of say 3-5 years FSG can properly assess who these people really are and what they might do with the club. If they seem legit they either fully buy FSG out, or they up their share to say 40% and you take another 2-5 years to see how that goes before selling the rest to them.

That way you ensure your legacy (as FSG) whilst also mitigating potential fallout from any perceived wrong new owners (from a moral perspective). I mean I'm pretty certain that FSG are more than aware of how we'd react to being bought by sportswashers and I would guess that this is a big art of why the noise coming from them is about it being difficult to find buyers. It's less about the money and more about who would be the right fit from all angles (moral, financial, etc).
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5654 on: Today at 11:27:31 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 11:21:59 am
It does, I really hope things are well past those points and we're nearing closer to resolving this.

I hope so too, although again going back to Ornstein in November, he was of the opinion this could go on for a couple of years even.

But in any event, I feel the article just reads like someone who doesn't know of anything happening (maybe/likely because nothing is) and an idea to say minority is increasing likely is clever use of wording, because I guess it is but by the nature of the very same article, it seems way to early to say either way (as they haven't held major talks with anyone) other than FSG prefer minority sale.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5655 on: Today at 11:29:33 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:19:38 am
The thing I don't understand is if partial investment was a strong option then why did they destabilise stuff with the footballing structure, in regards to Gordon moving positions.

Been so much arrogance in the club recently from all sides that has led to where we are now.

Because they want to focus on US assets, and have an NBA or NFL franchise to buy.

That's the only explanation I have because they left the club in a state as if sale is imminent when it is clear that sale is not imminent. So I have to assume incompetence or indifference
Logged

Offline jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,066
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5656 on: Today at 11:33:08 am »
The FSG thread 🙄
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,469
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5657 on: Today at 11:37:39 am »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 11:33:08 am
The FSG thread 🙄

Yeah this is a fair point. Keep the ownership chat out of here please.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,800
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5658 on: Today at 11:38:43 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:37:39 am
Yeah this is a fair point. Keep the ownership chat out of here please.
Hence title change. FSG thread will reopen when a) there's something solid, tangible, and trustworthy enough to report and discuss and b) there's sufficient belief that it won't instantly turn into the same circle-jerk bitchfest it's turned into every time it's been reopened in recent months.

When the transfer window closes, so will this thread. As per usual.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,862
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5659 on: Today at 11:39:47 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:29:33 am
Because they want to focus on US assets, and have an NBA or NFL franchise to buy.

That's the only explanation I have because they left the club in a state as if sale is imminent when it is clear that sale is not imminent. So I have to assume incompetence or indifference

Think we're reading too much into the transfer situation though. We were exactly the same in 2021 and there was no talk of a sale back then.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,849
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5660 on: Today at 11:40:45 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:37:39 am
Yeah this is a fair point. Keep the ownership chat out of here please.

Where does it go then? And where do we sign a player to talk about in here without investment into the club?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,469
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5661 on: Today at 11:42:15 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:40:45 am
Where does it go then? And where do we sign a player to talk about in here without investment into the club?

The latter is entirely speculative. We don't know that we can't buy a midfielder without external investment, and that seems unlikely. There's no actual news on the takeover anyway, just a lot of bollocks speculation.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,800
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5662 on: Today at 11:43:03 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:40:45 am
Where does it go then? And where do we sign a player to talk about in here without investment into the club?
See previous post - it doesn't. Not everything has to be discussed all the time. Plenty of outlets for mad speculation - try rattle or offal or twitter or reddit......

This thread is for discussing transfers as they happen, or appear to be about to happen, based on credible sources. Thus has it always been.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,849
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5663 on: Today at 11:43:27 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:42:15 am
The latter is entirely speculative. We don't know that we can't buy a midfielder without external investment, and that seems unlikely. There's no actual news on the takeover anyway, just a lot of bollocks speculation.

Well, that is true (of takeover and player transfers I guess!)
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,399
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5664 on: Today at 11:44:10 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 11:38:43 am
Hence title change. FSG thread will reopen when a) there's something solid, tangible, and trustworthy enough to report and discuss and b) there's sufficient belief that it won't instantly turn into the same circle-jerk bitchfest it's turned into every time it's been reopened in recent months.

When the transfer window closes, so will this thread. As per usual.

Why? It's been kept open for ages. Then the mods will moan when transfer chat spills into a different thread..
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,469
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5665 on: Today at 11:51:01 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:44:10 am
Why? It's been kept open for ages. Then the mods will moan when transfer chat spills into a different thread..

Yeah we don't close this thread any more (unless it's a ballache to moderate ;D )
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5666 on: Today at 11:52:56 am »
The news about a sale/partial investment will, IMO, almost certainly be broken in the business press either in the US (WSJ, NYT) or the UK (FT/Times/Telegraph). This isn't player transfers - it's not going to be broken by a Paul Joyce tweet, or at least I'd be astonished if that were the case.

Anyway, on transfers. Bellingham would obviously be amazing. Nunes I'm less sold on, but we'll see. He's at least tall and athletic, and I've liked the flashes I've seen of him in the last couple games against Wolves. But neither is the dominant defensive-minded midfielder we really need, so hopefully we do that as well. I'm not dead against extending Bobby, main concern is that it limits what else we can do in terms of the squad. Think we need four in the summer (three mids and a CB) and likely three of those would be non-homegrown so keeping Bobby might make that difficult. Although that's on the presumption that the likes of Matip, Fabinho, Tsimikas stay and it could be the plan is to move some of those players on.
Logged

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,479
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5667 on: Today at 11:54:04 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:09:18 am
The problem we have now is that under FSG, we will not be competing for titles. Yes, weve had a great run, but they have proven time and time again that they will not invest in the team. We no longer have any saleable assets that can be sold to fun a major team rebuild. Look at Chelsea, over£400m in 2 windows! Then you have the sportswashing regimes, Arsenal seem to have found a golden goose, united already spend a shit load but if they get Ineos behind them that will increase. And we will be left signing the Arthur Melos and Ben Davies of this world and hoping for a miracle.

Last season was less than a year ago ffs
Logged
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,516
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5668 on: Today at 11:54:35 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:43:02 am
No CL football and owners that hate spending is gonna be a fun summer budget!

They'll undo their whole legacy if they stick around and don't give Klopp a fraction of what our rivals sound.

Klopp's carried them for years. Either sell up or back him. Their strategy has run its course and seen the club throw away it's greatest position of strength in the PL era.

This ties into transfer chat going forward as we're in desperate need of a rebuild.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:58:53 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,206
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5669 on: Today at 11:58:13 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 11:54:04 am
Last season was less than a year ago ffs

Nah. If you listen to the moaning fuckers on here then last season didnt exist. Weve also not won the PL and CL in the recent past either.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,849
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5670 on: Today at 12:00:35 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:52:56 am
The news about a sale/partial investment will, IMO, almost certainly be broken in the business press either in the US (WSJ, NYT) or the UK (FT/Times/Telegraph). This isn't player transfers - it's not going to be broken by a Paul Joyce tweet, or at least I'd be astonished if that were the case.

Anyway, on transfers. Bellingham would obviously be amazing. Nunes I'm less sold on, but we'll see. He's at least tall and athletic, and I've liked the flashes I've seen of him in the last couple games against Wolves. But neither is the dominant defensive-minded midfielder we really need, so hopefully we do that as well. I'm not dead against extending Bobby, main concern is that it limits what else we can do in terms of the squad. Think we need four in the summer (three mids and a CB) and likely three of those would be non-homegrown so keeping Bobby might make that difficult. Although that's on the presumption that the likes of Matip, Fabinho, Tsimikas stay and it could be the plan is to move some of those players on.

Also think we need minimum 2 midfielders, a CB but I'd also look for a right-back (unless this Ramsey concept is a real footballer for the 1st team).

Bellingham would be transformative in that right-hand "8" role, he's more forward-looking than back, so I'm also not sure of Nunes as his left-side equivalent.
If we could secure a Caicedo or Manu Kone for the left-hand role, that would be perfect as we start to slot Bajectic in, as the 6.

Ideal world we're buying:

Bellingham
Caicedo
Josep Kvardiol.

Big money but transformative.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,800
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5671 on: Today at 12:09:14 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:51:01 am
Yeah we don't close this thread any more (unless it's a ballache to moderate ;D )
Meant to add that bit soz.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,760
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5672 on: Today at 12:10:30 pm »
Yeah we should basically stand still and not try to improve because we won the league 2 years ago. We are 9th in the league, in the last 2 games we have conceded 6 goals against mid table teams, 10 points off 4th and nearly 20 off the top but don't worry it's all fine because 2 years ago we won the league.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,300
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5673 on: Today at 12:12:00 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:44:13 am
Keep seeing they want minority investor to pump money into the club. Why would any investor do that whilst FSG don't match that funding.

Why does anyone invest in a business?  To get a return on that investment plus the prestige in telling people that you are part owner of LFC. 
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,300
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5674 on: Today at 12:16:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:19:38 am
The thing I don't understand is if partial investment was a strong option then why did they destabilise stuff with the footballing structure, in regards to Gordon moving positions.

Been so much arrogance in the club recently from all sides that has led to where we are now.

Didn't Gordon only deal with releasing funds and/or letting Edwards/Ward know how much they had available while Edwards, and now Ward, handle all negotiations for transfers/contracts?  Now the CEO of the club does what Gordon did. 
Logged

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,327
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5675 on: Today at 12:18:09 pm »
For the Club to go forward with transfers this summer we need a huge cash injection or we stand still. That isn't coming from FSG if they were to get partial investment it would probably go the same way as the Red Bird investment in there pockets.

Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5676 on: Today at 12:19:48 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:44:13 am
Keep seeing they want minority investor to pump money into the club. Why would any investor do that whilst FSG don't match that funding.
Like going on Dragons Den and asking for a million pound investment for a 10% stake in your company that youve invested £30 in.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,798
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023 (NOT a de facto FSG thread, people, ffs...)
« Reply #5677 on: Today at 12:21:55 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 12:18:09 pm
For the Club to go forward with transfers this summer we need a huge cash injection or we stand still. That isn't coming from FSG if they were to get partial investment it would probably go the same way as the Red Bird investment in there pockets.



Would they be able to? If I invest in FSG and they spend it on a giant donut then that's up to them because I invested in FSG, If I invest in Liverpool FC they can surely only spend that money on LFC?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Up
« previous next »
 