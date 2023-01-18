Hello, welcome to the forum



Just to go from this, on the back of no information whatsoever mind, I do find it potentially suspect that news comes out saying we may be interested in minority stake a few days after news come out saying Qatar are looking at a minority stake in a club.



I don't massively believe Pearce (although my gut feeling does agree that minority stake seems more likely), but it may make sense if Qatar had been talking to PL clubs about a minority stake.



There's also the possibility that FSG are very aware of how the fans would react to the wrong people becoming owners. They'll know that buyers can present anything at face value when trying to buy and then become something completely other.Maybe the minority shareholding thing is a way to ease new owners in. Maybe someone buys a 25% stake. Then over a period of say 3-5 years FSG can properly assess who these people really are and what they might do with the club. If they seem legit they either fully buy FSG out, or they up their share to say 40% and you take another 2-5 years to see how that goes before selling the rest to them.That way you ensure your legacy (as FSG) whilst also mitigating potential fallout from any perceived wrong new owners (from a moral perspective). I mean I'm pretty certain that FSG are more than aware of how we'd react to being bought by sportswashers and I would guess that this is a big art of why the noise coming from them is about it being difficult to find buyers. It's less about the money and more about who would be the right fit from all angles (moral, financial, etc).