I somewhat get that United being available made things more difficult, but also believe that it shouldn't really have an effect. Only one entity can end up buying either of us, so I don't know why talks can't proceed with us both.



If an entity is willing to spend Billions on a football club and two are on the market for similar price, of similar stature financially and historically, I don't think they are going to go "Hmmm I will bid on that one and not this one" I would think they would send out feelers for both hoping to get one of them.



The only bid so far for United has been someone who stated he is only interested in United not us. We don't know if the other parties interested, if there are any, are interested in both of us or not, but I don't see why they wouldn't be.