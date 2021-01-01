« previous next »
Oh nothing to prove the Arab sources know shit, they are chancers in a foreign language so people don't know they are chancers.

But there is also a very good chance Pearce is chatting shite too, she has seemed to have fell out with the club (I draw back to that time the Athletic and I believe Pearce himself were claiming Klopp cheated via faulty covid tests)

It would seem that Pearce is chatting exactly the shit FSG want him too. This is a message to would-be investors to put up the real money.

The real situation here is we don't want United taken over by INEOS and very well funded, while we attempt a sustainability model with FSG. Klopp did his part on the team last night, it is time FSG sort the unstable mess that is fast becoming other key areas of the club atm.
But why trust the local journalists more than someone like Pearce who historically has legit links to the club?
If we're going down that route, you could likewise state Bascombe historically has legit links to the club. The key word being "historically".
Pearce has been out on the loop for ages. Ornstein even breaks Liverpool news now and they work for the same paper.



But why trust the local journalists more than someone like Pearce who historically has legit links to the club?

Who's trusting them, they're probably both bollocks
It would seem that Pearce is chatting exactly the shit FSG want him too. This is a message to would-be investors to put up the real money.

The real situation here is we don't want United taken over by INEOS and very well funded, while we attempt a sustainability model with FSG. Klopp did his part on the team last night, it is time FSG sort the unstable mess that is fast becoming other key areas of the club atm.

I don't know anymore, I don't trust Pearce as a source, he doesn't get shit anymore.

Ornstein, Neil Jones, Joyce, acclaimed director David Lynch, occasionally Maddock (although I don't even know if he does it anymore I haven't heard him in forever) are really the only ones I can think of specifically for Liverpool, and then foreign journalists for whatever end of a deal we are making (like Falk for example) or journalists for other clubs (like Percy for the Midlands)

I don't massively doubt the story given the lack of anything in months, but I am not particularly swayed by Pearce in any way. In fact if anything him writing it gives me pause to whether it is bollocks or not.
The problem we have now is that under FSG, we will not be competing for titles. Yes, weve had a great run, but they have proven time and time again that they will not invest in the team. We no longer have any saleable assets that can be sold to fun a major team rebuild. Look at Chelsea, over£400m in 2 windows! Then you have the sportswashing regimes, Arsenal seem to have found a golden goose, united already spend a shit load but if they get Ineos behind them that will increase. And we will be left signing the Arthur Melos and Ben Davies of this world and hoping for a miracle.
The cynic in me thinks this is exactly what happens, Redbird all over again
I don't think that's a cynical view, they are absolutely trying to extract a return on their investment. That's why they bought the club in the first place. If FSG stay, the model wont change and we'll need to accept that in the transfer market we'll never compete with the financially bigger clubs.
Fool me once and all that. At the time, coming up on almost 2 years ago, we weren't begging/screaming for squad investment as we are now.

Afraid to think it, but seems we are now as a club, stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to ownership/investment.

Probably. But ahead of investment we need to get the structure right with a sporting director on board and maybe get Mike Gordon back who Klopp likes. Between the three of them we can cheat the system a bit and remove some of this chaos we seem to have now.
I don't think that's a cynical view, they are absolutely trying to extract a return on their investment. That's why they bought the club in the first place. If FSG stay, the model wont change and we'll need to accept that in the transfer market we'll never compete with the financially bigger clubs.

I guess the argument would be someone buying a minority stake to be an active part of the club, provide funds, provide say in the direction, versus just selling a chunk of the club for a quick buck for no change.

I fear it is selling a chunk for money rather than looking for a joint investor to actually change the club structure/spending somewhat
Who's trusting them, they're probably both bollocks

Sure, I agree, but you're saying the random Middle Eastern sources are likely to know more.
Probably. But ahead of investment we need to get the structure right with a sporting director on board and maybe get Mike Gordon back who Klopp likes. Between the three of them we can cheat the system a bit and remove some of this chaos we seem to have now.

That's honestly the bigger problem. Like not spending is something we are all aware of, but FSG have jumped off, left us stranded without much from them, as if we were about to be sold when we were not

If we are being sold we need to be sold. If we aren't they need to keep running us with a similar level of oversight. Instead it seems they already discarded us and ready to move on to something else.

We need the structure back just as much as we need the money
Some rumours about Bellingham and Nunes being our two main targets for the summer and Firmino to extend his stay by 2 years.
Sure, I agree, but you're saying the random Middle Eastern sources are likely to know more.

No, just saying Pearce knows Jack

Let's wait and see
Some rumours about Bellingham and Nunes being our two main targets for the summer and Firmino to extend his stay by 2 years.

Another player losing his legs on our pitch is just what we need.
The thing about the sportswashers is there'd be uproar (from the adults - twitter kids would love it) if a full takeover was announced. But if they were to buy 10% it would more than likely be accepted by most. If they do/say the right things maybe after a year they buy another 10%, and so on. Before you know it they've got a majority of the pie and no one's really bothered.

I don't really trust our journos but I'd trust them over random men speaking arabic on twitter.
Giving Bobby a 2 year contract would be nuts.
Giving Bobby a 2 year contract would be nuts.

Not if the salary reflects the fact he is 5th/6th choice attacker. He'd provide great depth in attack over those 2 seasons without kicking up a fuss if he doesn't play much if others stay fit.
Another player losing his legs on our pitch is just what we need.

It's not really that black and white. In the forward positions we have four players all at a good age, and a couple of really promising youngsters, so having someone like Firmino around a bit longer isn't an issue as long as he isn't getting big wages, which he seemingly isn't.

The issue comes when an entire area of the pitch is occupied by declining players, like we've seen in midfield.
Not if the salary reflects the fact he is 5th/6th choice attacker. He'd provide great depth in attack over those 2 seasons without kicking up a fuss if he doesn't play much if others stay fit.

If he takes a big pay cut, then maybe.  But he's behind Nunez and Jota as the central striker, and we've just bought Gakpo too.  Bobby has been increasingly injury prone these last few years as well and he's not able to press at the same level anymore.

Not for me.
It would seem that Pearce is chatting exactly the shit FSG want him too. This is a message to would-be investors to put up the real money.

The real situation here is we don't want United taken over by INEOS and very well funded, while we attempt a sustainability model with FSG. Klopp did his part on the team last night, it is time FSG sort the unstable mess that is fast becoming other key areas of the club atm.

Them being up for sale at the same time made things more difficult for us
It's not really that black and white. In the forward positions we have four players all at a good age, and a couple of really promising youngsters, so having someone like Firmino around a bit longer isn't an issue as long as he isn't getting big wages, which he seemingly isn't.

The issue comes when an entire area of the pitch is occupied by declining players, like we've seen in midfield.

If our options are that great and with young players coming through then why do we need to renew? It can easily end up a midfield situation if we get a few knocks and he and Mo have to play together. One old bloke in each area is plenty enough and up top that should be Mo.

Not to mention he's injured half the time anyway.
Arab sources have poo pood this and indicated some news in the next few days re: takeover

Also they're taking the piss out of James Pearce

Well both could also be right, as many rumours had it as a minority stake at first before a full takeover. Pearce seems to just deny a full takeover.

Either way I think its wishful thinking but hoping FSG get fuck all interest and have to drop the price so other groups rather than fucking oil states arent priced out.
It would seem that Pearce is chatting exactly the shit FSG want him too. This is a message to would-be investors to put up the real money.

The real situation here is we don't want United taken over by INEOS and very well funded, while we attempt a sustainability model with FSG. Klopp did his part on the team last night, it is time FSG sort the unstable mess that is fast becoming other key areas of the club atm.

The thing with United is that they dont really need a rich owner, they just need a stable set up and a structure put in place that is good. I wouldnt be worried that they got more money, more that they will get the right people in and make good decisions.

If we get the right people in again, which FSG have proven we can get, then we can compete as well. The funding situation is bizarre though and I still dont understand why they didnt put the money in for the ARE like they did for the main stand.
Them being up for sale at the same time made things more difficult for us

I believe so too. But we have much to recommend in our "portfolio", much of the infrastructure spending is done, world-class manager and the immediate need for investment is there, but can be focussed on 4-5 players initially. The way Klopp operates he would not be demanding £500 million on players.
I believe so too. But we have much to recommend in our "portfolio", much of the infrastructure spending is done, world-class manager and the immediate need for investment is there, but can be focussed on 4-5 players initially. The way Klopp operates he would not be demanding £500 million on players.

Yeah but they were always the more attractive option. We have just overtaken them for revenue but thats off the back of long CL runs, more success than for a long time and quite modest transfer spending. In the meantime they have had none of that plus huge transfer spend. You just implement some sensible decision making and they are printing money for fun.
The thing with United is that they dont really need a rich owner, they just need a stable set up and a structure put in place that is good. I wouldnt be worried that they got more money, more that they will get the right people in and make good decisions.

If we get the right people in again, which FSG have proven we can get, then we can compete as well. The funding situation is bizarre though and I still dont understand why they didnt put the money in for the ARE like they did for the main stand.

Yeah, we see even a modest investment by current standards goes a long way if transfers are targetted. But a couple of the midfielders we should grab are expensive, there's no getting away from that.

And we're alreading seeing how it might be beneficial to target and scout younger players from South America as part of a new long-term strategy, cut out the Wolves and Brighton factors!
Keep seeing they want minority investor to pump money into the club. Why would any investor do that whilst FSG don't match that funding.
I somewhat get that United being available made things more difficult, but also believe that it shouldn't really have an effect. Only one entity can end up buying either of us, so I don't know why talks can't proceed with us both.

If an entity is willing to spend Billions on a football club and two are on the market for similar price, of similar stature financially and historically, I don't think they are going to go "Hmmm I will bid on that one and not this one" I would think they would send out feelers for both hoping to get one of them.

The only bid so far for United has been someone who stated he is only interested in United not us. We don't know if the other parties interested, if there are any, are interested in both of us or not, but I don't see why they wouldn't be.
Keep seeing they want minority investor to pump money into the club. Why would any investor do that whilst FSG don't match that funding.
Why would they need to? Say, for example, they sold 10% @£300m - that money could, in theory, be immediately diverted to club funding, while reducing the dividends (if taken) to current owners only slightly, they wouldn't have to match funding and any new investor could benefit from future gains either in revenue or capital.
If he takes a big pay cut, then maybe.  But he's behind Nunez and Jota as the central striker, and we've just bought Gakpo too.  Bobby has been increasingly injury prone these last few years as well and he's not able to press at the same level anymore.

Not for me.

And Gapko might be more of a 10 than a wide forward apparently. Next season we're only going to play Firmino if we have loads of injuries, and if we think that's likely (that is, Jota's body isn't up to it) we should be looking to replace the injury prone players instead. Firmino also blocks a place in the squad for the likes of Doak (who's the only forward who's gotten minutes this season who plays from the right apart from Salah).
It's bizarre people debunking news they don't want to hear! And also believing shit from a chancer on Twitter. Really weird!
Them being up for sale at the same time made things more difficult for us

Yep.  The timing couldn't have been any worse for us.
Why would they need to? Say, for example, they sold 10% @£300m - that money could, in theory, be immediately diverted to club funding, while reducing the dividends (if taken) to current owners only slightly, they wouldn't have to match funding and any new investor could benefit from future gains either in revenue or capital.

That would also eat into FSG's profit. That's like them investing their own money. They won't invest a penny without wanting it back.
