would he qualify for Homegrown the following season?



My reading of the rules is that he'd be homegrown straight away, both in the Premier League and European competition.Premier League is straight forward. For next season, if you're born after 1 January 2002, you count as U21. So Bellingham, being a 2003 baby, would count as a youth player not only next season but the following year too.UEFA competition is more complicated. To go on the youth list (List B) you need to have done two years at your current club. Bellingham obviously won't have done that. It's the same reason why the likes of Ramsay, Doak, Bajcetic, Carvalho can't be on List B this season. Same has happened with Harvey in the past, but he's now hit that critera and can be included on List B.The other UEFA rule is that to be classed as homegrown (association-trained) you need to have done three seasons in English football since the age of 15. But actually the rules specifically say that the season before a player's 15th birthday counts if their birthday falls after the last match of that season, but before 30 June. And Bellingham's birthday is 29 June, so by my reckoning he's done three full seasons at Birmingham (17/18, 18/19, 19/20).In other words, I'm fairly sure he can be classed as association-trained immediately for UEFA competition. If I'm wrong, it'd only be an issue for one season as he'd definitely hit the three season criteria after a year here.