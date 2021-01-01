Lots of references to needing a tall number 6, but is that essential? Jurgen might well go for those types of players, but it shouldn't be a prerequisite.



Some of the best players to ever fill the role like Mascherano, Kante, Gattuso, Deschamps, plus the player that redefined it -Claude Makalele - are all 5ft 7 to 5ft 9. They all excelled against any opposition - even when acting as auxiliary defenders (or actual defenders in Mascherano's case at Barca).



Although the game is evolving and height is obviously an advantage in many situations, I don't think it's as important as some think.



(Of course, I say this as someone who's 5ft 7, and don't think height necessarily makes people better )



Kante/Gattuso kinda playing more of a destroyer/runner 8(Kante can do passing part of the 8 though) Pirlo and Jorginho both 6 for them most of the time.Playing a Playmaking style team with a press, the biggest counter to avoiding the press(if you cant play though it) is route 1 football, so your CB need to be aerial dominant and your 6 otherwise they just hit long balls in front of the CBs and make them win the header or force the CBs to step out of the defense line. It really helps being tall to do that. Idk who he had Mainz, but Dortmund was Bender and Kehl both over 1.86 Meters. Pep done the same thing for Bayern buying Martinez, making Busquets his guy and when he finally had a choice he got Rodri. Klopp has valued size there would think would keep doing that. Easy example of this if you watched the WC go back and watch US/Wales 2nd half, game just changed because USA couldn't handle Kieffer Moore Height and ability to win the ball the ball in the air and gets the ball other player.Klopp really hasnt shown he wanted more of a playmaker type 6 that smaller there.