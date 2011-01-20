We dont need a young Thiago type we have Bajcetic Jones Morton who have similar profiles, we need an out and out DM more, a 6ft Mascherano or a prime Fabinho whoever that is.



No. none of them profile like Thiago or even close to him. Bajcetic is a more mobile Fabinho. Curtis is more suited to play higher up the pitch so he is neither. We need young hungry talents that have the energy we miss so sorely on the pitch. Aggressive midfielders who can look after the ball and play the quick one twos without sloppy errors. Bellingham and Enzo fall into thag category for me. Declan Rice is another one I'd really like.Lets not forget that after this summer, only Hendo, Joe, Trent, Kelleher and Curtis will be our only senior Homegrown players. That's 3 empty spots. We need to buy atleast a couple homegrown players and the best I see are Rice and Jude right now.