We dont need a young Thiago type we have Bajcetic Jones Morton who have similar profiles, we need an out and out DM more, a 6ft Mascherano or a prime Fabinho whoever that is.



Bajcetic is 6'1(1.85 Meters) He a 6. Idk how good Morton profiles(do like him, his blackburn stats are kinda eh). I like Jones to do it(need more then 1 though) also but I think Fabinho will look much better playing with Naby/Thiago, also Jones in MF).Would think a 8 type Controller and Jude(advanced 8/10 type) are being looked at. Henderson can play 6 also but honestly he should be 3rd choice there and not a starter at the other two role.Would be fine with Fabinho/Bajcetic as the 6 options with Thiago also being able to cover there.