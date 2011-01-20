« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

kvarmeismydad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:35:02 pm
Apologies for thinking Ruben Nevez would be decent for us
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 08:49:23 pm
Nunes coming on. Put on a show mate to get us excited by all means, but take it easy ay!?
cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:43:56 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 08:49:23 pm
Nunes coming on. Put on a show mate to get us excited by all means, but take it easy ay!?

Just don't see it with him...

He is certainly no Bajectic
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:55:56 pm
Elliott doing his price tag no harm ;)
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:59:06 pm
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 12:05:31 pm
Some links with 19 year old Atalanta centre back Giorgio Scalvini today. 6 foot 4 and has played 14 times so far this season which is impressive- I do think we need a centre back in addition to lots of midfielders so would like this to be true. Looks very good on a stats perspective except in the air?

https://fbref.com/en/players/1e9aa637/Giorgio-Scalvini
Omg his Passing stats at 19. His Aerial Duel numbers look lower then normally would like 62.5% for that size could be just 19 and improve it too. want 70% ideally for that size.
That would fit the profile of Size wise Klopp looks for. Van den Berg is the question for him if he Matip replacement but would think looking at others too.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 09:59:45 pm
Quote from: gray19lfc on Yesterday at 12:10:17 pm
Bellingham would not need registering in the Premier League as he'll still be under 21 in the summer. He turned 15 on 29 June 2018 and signed for Dortmund on 20 July 2020, so did not play for Birmingham for 3 full years from the age of 15, therefore, he would be classed as a foreign player in UEFA comps.
would he qualify for Homegrown the following season?
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:03:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:22:18 pm
*Paging DN to the transfer thread, that's DN to the transfer thread please.*
https://fbref.com/en/players/37dc1a48/Jesper-Lindstrom
Dont think that is happening
Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:06:09 pm
It's miles away from being a priority for us, but I wouldn't mind a bit of Ait-Nouri if Wolves go down. Only 21, I've always been impressed whenever I've watched him.
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:07:43 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:06:09 pm
It's miles away from being a priority for us, but I wouldn't mind a bit of Ait-Nouri if Wolves go down. Only 21, I've always been impressed whenever I've watched him.
Nah

Looks too similar to Curtis Jones
Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:09:53 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:07:43 pm
Nah

Looks too similar to Curtis Jones



More of a Salah than a Jones ket wig I reckon. We can work out the doo's later.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:12:38 pm
Enzo and Jude to go with Stef and Thiago and we probably go next season unbeaten
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:49:30 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:06:09 pm
It's miles away from being a priority for us, but I wouldn't mind a bit of Ait-Nouri if Wolves go down. Only 21, I've always been impressed whenever I've watched him.

Looks a very promising player whenever I see them play too, good at both ends of the field
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:51:19 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:12:38 pm
Enzo and Jude to go with Stef and Thiago and we probably go next season unbeaten

Jude and another DM say Amrabaat is enough.
MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:52:05 pm
I thought QIA was the Qatari government? I also thought the fella who owns PSG through QSI would also be linked and or be the ruler?

I realise this is off topic but there is nowhere else to discuss this and twitter etc is shite.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:52:43 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:51:19 pm
Jude and another DM say Amrabaat is enough.

Jude and Caicedo, with Bajectic in behind could be the new shizzle!

Fires everywhere...
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 10:57:28 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:06:09 pm
It's miles away from being a priority for us, but I wouldn't mind a bit of Ait-Nouri if Wolves go down. Only 21, I've always been impressed whenever I've watched him.
I dont think replacing Robertson going to be a priority this summer but probably being looking at for 2024 summer to start a transition there(having 3 Lbs on the roster may be odd though). Wonder if there any Young Lb coming though also.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:08:02 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:52:05 pm
I thought QIA was the Qatari government? I also thought the fella who owns PSG through QSI would also be linked and or be the ruler?

I realise this is off topic but there is nowhere else to discuss this and twitter etc is shite.

QSI is the PSG owners and with intimate links with the Qatari Royal family.

We;ve been rumoured with diffrent Qatar investors one of which is QIA, who's CEO today said they are interested in buying football clubs.
Wghennessy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:10:28 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:51:19 pm
Jude and another DM say Amrabaat is enough.

I can see this happening but it shouldnt. Amrabat is legs but hes not good enough to play for us.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:12:06 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 11:10:28 pm
I can see this happening but it shouldnt. Amrabat is legs but hes not good enough to play for us.

Why you say that? Youve watched a lot of him?
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:13:55 pm
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 08:35:02 pm
Apologies for thinking Ruben Nevez would be decent for us

What did he do wrong tonight? He wasn't amazing but he also wasn't a slouch either. He'll be available for relatively nothing as well.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:16:07 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:12:06 pm
Why you say that? Youve watched a lot of him?
He doesn't have the height Klopp looks for the at the 6. I think very good passer and defensive(stat wise) but ideally can do somebody be a young Thiago type(dictates tempo good positioning good at winning duels and tackles, also can provide central penetration from deep), Bennacar, Enzo fit that much more. Like Jones youngs to keep improving and getting better at this but needs 1 more then there also.
Jude Kinda like Gerrard type MF, would think want him to be the highest of the 3 most of the time.
MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:16:55 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:08:02 pm
QSI is the PSG owners and with intimate links with the Qatari Royal family.

We;ve been rumoured with diffrent Qatar investors one of which is QIA, who's CEO today said they are interested in buying football clubs.
Ultimately though they are are the same gang though yeah?
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:18:29 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:16:55 pm
Ultimately though they are are the same gang though yeah?

Aye, in some way it's all a family business mate.  ;D
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:36:13 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:16:07 pm
He doesn't have the height Klopp looks for the at the 6. I think very good passer and defensive(stat wise) but ideally can do somebody be a young Thiago type(dictates tempo good positioning good at winning duels and tackles, also can provide central penetration from deep), Bennacar, Enzo fit that much more. Like Jones youngs to keep improving and getting better at this but needs 1 more then there also.
Jude Kinda like Gerrard type MF, would think want him to be the highest of the 3 most of the time.

We dont need a young Thiago type we have Bajcetic Jones Morton who have similar profiles, we need an out and out DM more, a 6ft Mascherano or a prime Fabinho whoever that is.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:42:16 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:36:13 pm
We dont need a young Thiago type we have Bajcetic Jones Morton who have similar profiles, we need an out and out DM more, a 6ft Mascherano or a prime Fabinho whoever that is.
Bajcetic is 6'1(1.85 Meters) He a 6. Idk how good Morton profiles(do like him, his blackburn stats are kinda eh). I like Jones to do it(need more then 1 though) also but I think Fabinho will look much better playing with Naby/Thiago, also Jones in MF).
Would think a 8 type Controller and Jude(advanced 8/10 type) are being looked at. Henderson can play 6 also but honestly he should be 3rd choice there and not a starter at the other two role.
Would be fine with Fabinho/Bajcetic as the 6 options with Thiago also being able to cover there.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Yesterday at 11:53:31 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:36:13 pm
We dont need a young Thiago type we have Bajcetic Jones Morton who have similar profiles, we need an out and out DM more, a 6ft Mascherano or a prime Fabinho whoever that is.

To use my old midfield definitions, we don't need more glue, we have plenty of it. We need energy, preferably in physical form. Quick and big. Preferably big, but definitely quick.
KloppCorn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:22:08 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:06:09 pm
It's miles away from being a priority for us, but I wouldn't mind a bit of Ait-Nouri if Wolves go down. Only 21, I've always been impressed whenever I've watched him.
Good player but gets dropped a lot by Wolves for reasons I expect are defensive. Attacking wise hes amazing. Bueno is a good player as well but much better defensively.
KloppCorn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:24:01 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:36:13 pm
We dont need a young Thiago type we have Bajcetic Jones Morton who have similar profiles, we need an out and out DM more, a 6ft Mascherano or a prime Fabinho whoever that is.
none of them are Thiago profile. I like them all but lets calm down Coolie.
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:08:24 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:52:43 pm
Jude and Caicedo, with Bajectic in behind could be the new shizzle!

Fires everywhere...

Sign me up!
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:20:42 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:36:13 pm
We dont need a young Thiago type we have Bajcetic Jones Morton who have similar profiles, we need an out and out DM more, a 6ft Mascherano or a prime Fabinho whoever that is.

No. none of them profile like Thiago or even close to him. Bajcetic is a more mobile Fabinho. Curtis is more suited to play higher up the pitch so he is neither. We need young hungry talents that have the energy we miss so sorely on the pitch. Aggressive midfielders who can look after the ball and play the quick one twos without sloppy errors. Bellingham and Enzo fall into thag category for me. Declan Rice is another one I'd really like.

Lets not forget that after this summer, only Hendo, Joe, Trent, Kelleher and Curtis will be our only senior Homegrown players. That's 3 empty spots. We need to buy atleast a couple homegrown players and the best I see are Rice and Jude right now.
KloppCorn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:50:58 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:20:42 am
No. none of them profile like Thiago or even close to him. Bajcetic is a more mobile Fabinho. Curtis is more suited to play higher up the pitch so he is neither. We need young hungry talents that have the energy we miss so sorely on the pitch. Aggressive midfielders who can look after the ball and play the quick one twos without sloppy errors. Bellingham and Enzo fall into thag category for me. Declan Rice is another one I'd really like.

Lets not forget that after this summer, only Hendo, Joe, Trent, Kelleher and Curtis will be our only senior Homegrown players. That's 3 empty spots. We need to buy atleast a couple homegrown players and the best I see are Rice and Jude right now.
Hasnt Jude being in Germany effected his home grown? Besides hes really young so will be a while before he even gets full HG status.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 03:00:36 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:06:09 pm
It's miles away from being a priority for us, but I wouldn't mind a bit of Ait-Nouri if Wolves go down. Only 21, I've always been impressed whenever I've watched him.

Yep, absolutely he is class. If we do get a big cash injection then for sure we shouldnt rule it out for next summer either.
