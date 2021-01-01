The club isn't reliant on the owners' spending power, so we should be able to spend what we need to, when we need to. We're a self sufficient going concern, so us buying players shouldn't affect the asking price for the club, or what investors are prepared to spend. Dropping out of the CL, however, might.
So we either have deals lined up for the summer which has hamstrung our ability to strengthen the club now, or FSG have just foolishly vetoed further transfer activity as they seek a sale. You would have thought they'd have learned after what happened in 2020, but it appears not.
This is not the gamble they should be taking.