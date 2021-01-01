If the general consensus is that we're where we are because certain players are past it and too old/slow to play the system that they're being asked to play, they shouldn't really be criticised should they? There is nothing they can do about it if their body has given up on them. It's different to when a team is struggling because of a general lack of fight/heart/interest.



So people coming on here and calling Fabinho shit for example in my opinion is pathetic when he's been a great player for us, a fantastic servant, and has generally given his all on his way to winning everything. The problems we are experiencing cut a lot deeper than just individual players not performing.



You might disagree of course. Personally I think we need to get right behind the players and Jurgen to try and help them, not get on their backs. That isn't going to help anything.



This.It isnt like we have anyone to cover these players apart from youngsters who are still being coached on systems etc. The fume on here would be massive if we took all of our 'shit' players out and replaced them with 17-18 year olds, some of whom are already being unfairly called out ie Elliot.The team need the support. They are knackered, but there is plenty of heart there, and for whatever reason no fit/up to speed back up. What can you do. You can guarantee they feel all of what is being said about them too..just look at Darwin's reaction at his last goal.