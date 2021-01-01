« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Quote from: lionel_messias
Surprise update: we've not sent our favourite Egyptian in a weird hoodie to negotiate the sale of the club in an open restaurant/club.


As to respect to players, I would agree that you can say a player is not playing effectively and doesn't appear to have the legs for Klopp's style of midfield play. You can do that without having a pop at them. It is shocking to see how levels have dropped off in midfield.


Do we think now FSG have basically said to Klopp, "We're just not signing off on any signing above £25 million now that the club is up for sale?"


Still doesn't quite add up, the club itself should have more in the coffers, surely?



Wasn't Gakpo like 37 million?
Given that we only spend what we make there's no reason for any potential sale to impact our ability to spend at all, and as pointed out above we've just bought Gakpo. Unfortunately it's looking like the most likely scenario is we have deals for midfielders set up already for the summer as we assumed we'd be okay by now, and so we can't act quickly because the money is essentially already spent.
Yes I mean now. Whatever we have left now is not very much. I mean it doesn't make financial sense but that's what I mean.
This.

It isnt like we have anyone to cover these players apart from youngsters who are still being coached on systems etc. The fume on here would be massive if we took all of our 'shit' players out and replaced them with 17-18 year olds, some of whom are already being unfairly called out ie Elliot.

The team need the support. They are knackered, but there is plenty of heart there, and for whatever reason no fit/up to speed back up. What can you do. You can guarantee they feel all of what is being said about them too..just look at Darwin's reaction at his last goal.
YouTube has confirmed he'd be a cheaper alternative to Alexis Mac Callister, get him in pronto
The club isn't reliant on the owners' spending power, so we should be able to spend what we need to, when we need to. We're a self sufficient going concern, so us buying players shouldn't affect the asking price for the club, or what investors are prepared to spend. Dropping out of the CL, however, might.

So we either have deals lined up for the summer which has hamstrung our ability to strengthen the club now, or FSG have just foolishly vetoed further transfer activity as they seek a sale. You would have thought they'd have learned after what happened in 2020, but it appears not.

This is not the gamble they should be taking.
Its surely got to be the former.
Or maybe modern football is an oligopoly with a captive audience of sheep (us!) who will watch on whatever happens?
Simple to get around the £25Mn per transfer corporate budget cap.
Just transfer bits of the player at a time.
We just need Jude's right leg at this time...
