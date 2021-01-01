« previous next »
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 09:50:58 am
Interesting post from Reddit on our squad profile going into next season.

Max squad size of 25.

Premier League rule: At least 8 players must be homegrown. U21 players dont count towards total. For 23/24 season, that will be players born on or after 1 January 2002
UEFA rule: At least 8 players must be homegrown, with at least 4 of them homegrown at LFC. U18 players dont count towards total.

Foreign players (max. 17)

1. Alisson
2. Tsimikas
3. Fabinho
4. van Dijk
5. Konate
6. Thiago contract expires in 2024
7. Nunez
8. Keita expected to leave
9. Firmino contract expires in summer
10. Jota
11. Salah
12. Matip contract expires in 2024
13. Adrian expected to leave
14. Diaz
15. Arthur expected to leave
16. Robertson
17. Gakpo
#. Ramsey does not require registration currently but will for 23/24 season

Home grown
1. Jones
2. Kelleher  possible exit
3. Ox expected to leave
4. Henderson
5. Gomez
6. Alexander-Arnold
7. Milner expected to leave
8. Phillips

U21 for 23/24 season:
Carvalho
Elliott
Morton
Bajcetic

So with 3 foreign players expected to leave (4 if Firmino doesn't renew), and Ramsey to take one of those spots, that leaves us with space for a maximum of 2 (or 3, if Firmino leaves) foreign players

Jude Bellingham would be registered as a homegrown player

Keita   -->       Ramsey
Adrian  -->     new foreign signing or homegrown player
Arthur  -->      new foreign signing or homegrown player
Firmino -->  new foreign signing or homegrown player

2 home-grown players are expected to leave (3, if Kelleher goes)

Milner   -->     home-grown player
Ox     -->      home-grown player
Kelleher  -->    home-grown player

I think a major refresh is needed so along with those expected to leave due to contracts expiring, I think we'll see a few more players be moved on as well.  I think we could possibly see Matip, Fab, Gomez, and finally Phillips all leave. 

It's a lot of turnover in one window, so it probably won't happen, but I really think it's time to rebuild the squad and since it hasn't really been done gradually over the past few years the summer seems like the right window to make a big change and start the Klopp 2.0 squad. 
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 11:53:32 am
Disgraceful the performances of some present players
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 11:53:32 am
Disgraceful the criticism of present players

You must be new in here
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 11:53:32 am
Disgraceful the criticism of present players

Yes, considering what they have won some get less respect than players who have achieved less.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:48:52 am
Were a completely different entity in European competition, we still have the fear factor.  Premier league clubs arent afraid of us anymore, in Europe our reputation speaks for itself.

Can this reputation play centre midfield?
Some links with 19 year old Atalanta centre back Giorgio Scalvini today. 6 foot 4 and has played 14 times so far this season which is impressive- I do think we need a centre back in addition to lots of midfielders so would like this to be true. Looks very good on a stats perspective except in the air?

https://fbref.com/en/players/1e9aa637/Giorgio-Scalvini
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Today at 12:04:52 pm
Can this reputation play centre midfield?

I'd go:

Alisson
Trent VVD A decent atmosphere robbo
henderson our reputation thiago
Mo nunez jota

currently anyway, might be room for Pep Lindjers autobiography off the bench.
Quote from: Syntexity on Today at 11:27:39 am
Bellingham counts as homegrown (english). He has more than the necessary years in Birmingham to be counted as one. It does not start counting from age 16, all he needs is a minimum of three years in a british club before age 21.

Bellingham would not need registering in the Premier League as he'll still be under 21 in the summer. He turned 15 on 29 June 2018 and signed for Dortmund on 20 July 2020, so did not play for Birmingham for 3 full years from the age of 15, therefore, he would be classed as a foreign player in UEFA comps.
Reposting this with some revisions:

Interesting post from Reddit on our squad profile going into next season.

Max squad size of 25.

Premier League rule: At least 8 players must be homegrown (a player of any nationality that has spent at least three seasons training at a professional English or Welsh club before the age of 21). U21 players dont count towards total. For 23/24 season, that will be players born on or after 1 January 2002

UEFA rule: At least 8 players must be homegrown (trained by their club or by another club in the same national association for at least three years between the ages of 15 and 21). At least 4 of those must be homegrown by LFC.

Foreign players (max. 17)

1. Alisson
2. Tsimikas
3. Fabinho
4. van Dijk
5. Konate
6. Thiago contract expires in 2024
7. Nunez
8. Keita expected to leave
9. Firmino contract expires in summer
10. Jota
11. Salah
12. Matip contract expires in 2024
13. Adrian expected to leave
14. Diaz
15. Arthur expected to leave
16. Robertson
17. Gakpo
#. Ramsay does not require registration for PL but counts as a foreign player in UEFA competition

Home grown
1. Jones
2. Kelleher  possible exit
3. Ox expected to leave
4. Henderson
5. Gomez
6. Alexander-Arnold
7. Milner expected to leave
8. Phillips

Notable players:
Carvalho does not require registration for PL but counts as homegrown (FA) in UEFA competition
Elliott does not require registration for PL but will counts as homegrown (LFC) in UEFA competition
Morton does not require registration for PL but counts as homegrown (LFC) in UEFA competition
Bajcetic does not require registration for PL but counts as a foreign player in UEFA competition

So with 3 foreign players expected to leave (4 if Firmino doesn't renew), and Ramsey to take one of those spots, that leaves us with space for a maximum of 2 (or 3, if Firmino leaves) foreign players

Jude Bellingham would not require registration for PL but would count as a foreign player in UEFA competition for the 23/24 season. If we sign him between now and the summer, then he would be re-classed as homegrown in UEFA comps for the 24/25 season onwards

Keita   -->       Ramsay
Adrian  -->     new foreign signing or homegrown player
Arthur  -->      new foreign signing or homegrown player
Firmino -->  new foreign signing or homegrown player

2 home-grown players are expected to leave (3, if Kelleher goes)

Milner   -->     home-grown player
Ox     -->      home-grown player
Kelleher  -->    home-grown player
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 11:53:32 am
Disgraceful the criticism of present players

They're not allowed to be criticised? Please clarify.
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:47:05 am
Fuck sake, you should count as home grown if you are playing for the country you play for or that you have on your passport.

The whole idea of that was to try to keep leagues from having too many foreign players, so the fact that an English lad who also plays for England might not qualify as home grown, is fucking stupid.

Maybe this will change now after Brexit.  The whole "Home-Grown" thing was brought in because using nationality was illegal under the EU freedom of movement rules.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 11:53:32 am
Disgraceful the criticism of present players
Have you seen the performances and where we are in the table mate? Should probably go and tell Klopp hes not allowed to criticise them either.
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:08:56 pm
I'd go:

Alisson
Trent VVD A decent atmosphere robbo
henderson our reputation thiago
Mo nunez jota

currently anyway, might be room for Pep Lindjers autobiography off the bench.

😁😁😁😁
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 12:30:37 pm
They're not allowed to be criticised? Please clarify.

the emphasis is on the disgraceful.

Criticism with respect is more than possible.
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:02:33 pm
the emphasis is on the disgraceful.

Criticism with respect is more than possible.

He said "disgraceful is the criticism of players", not 'disgraceful criticism', which is why I asked for clarification.

Its been far too long since we last saw a squad list. Well done to all those involved to bring it back. Its this threads equivalent of Fowler returning.
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:02:33 pm
the emphasis is on the disgraceful.

Criticism with respect is more than possible.

Exactly.
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:02:33 pm
the emphasis is on the disgraceful.

Criticism with respect is more than possible.

Agreed.  Some of the vitriol being thrown at our players would make a Bitter blush.
Well, given our transfer business appears done, how is everyone with our dealings in this window? :D

Yesi ts shite, FSG clearly are not interested anymore after losing out on their Super League. Here is hoping for a complete revamp of fortunes in the summer ...
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 01:22:25 pm
Well, given our transfer business appears done, how is everyone with our dealings in this window? :D

Yesi ts shite, FSG clearly are not interested anymore after losing out on their Super League. Here is hoping for a complete revamp of fortunes in the summer ...

It's more than I expected.
We got Gakpo, who is a good and versatile player.
Had very little expectation of anything being done regarding the midfield unless we manage to sell someone.
We haven't, so here we are.

It will all wait until the summer when we'll bring one or two midfield players and possibly some fresh blood in defence.
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 01:22:25 pm
Well, given our transfer business appears done, how is everyone with our dealings in this window? :D

Yesi ts shite, FSG clearly are not interested anymore after losing out on their Super League. Here is hoping for a complete revamp of fortunes in the summer ...

Anymore?  ;D
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 01:29:07 pm
It's more than I expected.
We got Gakpo, who is a good and versatile player.
Had very little expectation of anything being done regarding the midfield unless we manage to sell someone.
We haven't, so here we are.

It will all wait until the summer when we'll bring one or two midfield players and possibly some fresh blood in defence.

Yeah, am actually pleased with Gakpo, just unfortunate that he is being thrown into a struggling team at the moment. Injuries are as a big an issue as FSG though, to be fair. At this stage and their interests are seemingly leaning elsewhere and wish they would be a bit more open about that.
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 01:22:25 pm
Well, given our transfer business appears done, how is everyone with our dealings in this window? :D

Yesi ts shite, FSG clearly are not interested anymore after losing out on their Super League. Here is hoping for a complete revamp of fortunes in the summer ...


Poor window given what we needed but not at all surprised.
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 12:10:17 pm
Bellingham would not need registering in the Premier League as he'll still be under 21 in the summer. He turned 15 on 29 June 2018 and signed for Dortmund on 20 July 2020, so did not play for Birmingham for 3 full years from the age of 15, therefore, he would be classed as a foreign player in UEFA comps.

I am aware of the rules in Europe, but its less important than what we can register in PL, really. Its easier to leave out some squad members out in CL as it is fewer games and not all will be able to play there. Of course you dont want to, but it would not stop you from buying a needed player just because one existing member wont be able to be registered in the CL. Its a priority thing re CL swuad, but in the PL all should be able to play or you need to sell those who are not on the registered list as it means you are surely not needed.
🚨 | Qatar Sports Investments are not in talks for a minority stake in Liverpool - Nasser Al-Khelaifi met with Mo Salah in London, but the pair are simply friends
@JacobsBen

Sources close to FSG maintain not a lot has changed within the sale process. FSG are exploring options but are 100% committed to the club. Going to be another month or so before anything concrete emerges
@JacobsBen
Quote from: Wool on Today at 12:40:14 pm
Have you seen the performances and where we are in the table mate? Should probably go and tell Klopp hes not allowed to criticise them either.

If the general consensus is that we're where we are because certain players are past it and too old/slow to play the system that they're being asked to play, they shouldn't really be criticised should they? There is nothing they can do about it if their body has given up on them. It's different to when a team is struggling because of a general lack of fight/heart/interest.

So people coming on here and calling Fabinho shit for example in my opinion is pathetic when he's been a great player for us, a fantastic servant, and has generally given his all on his way to winning everything. The problems we are experiencing cut a lot deeper than just individual players not performing.

You might disagree of course. Personally I think we need to get right behind the players and Jurgen to try and help them, not get on their backs. That isn't going to help anything.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:18:32 pm
.... the pair are simply friends
@JacobsBen

There goes by far the most plausible explanation of that photo, that Mo is negotiating the sale of the club, in a weird hoodie, on behalf of the owners.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:18:32 pm
🚨 | Qatar Sports Investments are not in talks for a minority stake in Liverpool - Nasser Al-Khelaifi met with Mo Salah in London, but the pair are simply friends
@JacobsBen

Sources close to FSG maintain not a lot has changed within the sale process. FSG are exploring options but are 100% committed to the club. Going to be another month or so before anything concrete emerges
@JacobsBen
Yes 100% committed , when was the last time we even heard from Henry - the hostage video after the failed super league attempt?
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:18:32 pm
FSG are exploring options but are 100% committed to the club
@JacobsBen

Maybe put some more cash in then..or, you know, staff
 ;D

Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:18:32 pm
🚨 | Qatar Sports Investments are not in talks for a minority stake in Liverpool - Nasser Al-Khelaifi met with Mo Salah in London, but the pair are simply friends
@JacobsBen

Sources close to FSG maintain not a lot has changed within the sale process. FSG are exploring options but are 100% committed to the club. Going to be another month or so before anything concrete emerges
@JacobsBen

Good thing QSI (PSG owners) aren't the ones rumoured but private investors though.  Ben JAcobs is a chancer too. ;D
