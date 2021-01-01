Reposting this with some revisions:
Interesting post from Reddit on our squad profile going into next season.
Max squad size of 25.
Premier League rule: At least 8 players must be homegrown (a player of any nationality that has spent at least three seasons training at a professional English or Welsh club before the age of 21). U21 players dont count towards total. For 23/24 season, that will be players born on or after 1 January 2002
UEFA rule: At least 8 players must be homegrown (trained by their club or by another club in the same national association for at least three years between the ages of 15 and 21). At least 4 of those must be homegrown by LFC.
Foreign players (max. 17)
1. Alisson
2. Tsimikas
3. Fabinho
4. van Dijk
5. Konate
6. Thiago contract expires in 2024
7. Nunez
8. Keita expected to leave
9. Firmino contract expires in summer
10. Jota
11. Salah
12. Matip contract expires in 2024
13. Adrian expected to leave
14. Diaz
15. Arthur expected to leave
16. Robertson
17. Gakpo
#. Ramsay does not require registration for PL but counts as a foreign player in UEFA competition
Home grown
1. Jones
2. Kelleher possible exit
3. Ox expected to leave
4. Henderson
5. Gomez
6. Alexander-Arnold
7. Milner expected to leave
8. Phillips
Notable players:
Carvalho does not require registration for PL but counts as homegrown (FA) in UEFA competition
Elliott does not require registration for PL but will counts as homegrown (LFC) in UEFA competition
Morton does not require registration for PL but counts as homegrown (LFC) in UEFA competition
Bajcetic does not require registration for PL but counts as a foreign player in UEFA competition
So with 3 foreign players expected to leave (4 if Firmino doesn't renew), and Ramsey to take one of those spots, that leaves us with space for a maximum of 2 (or 3, if Firmino leaves) foreign players
Jude Bellingham would not require registration for PL but would count as a foreign player in UEFA competition for the 23/24 season. If we sign him between now and the summer, then he would be re-classed as homegrown in UEFA comps for the 24/25 season onwards
Keita --> Ramsay
Adrian --> new foreign signing or homegrown player
Arthur --> new foreign signing or homegrown player
Firmino --> new foreign signing or homegrown player
2 home-grown players are expected to leave (3, if Kelleher goes)
Milner --> home-grown player
Ox --> home-grown player
Kelleher --> home-grown player