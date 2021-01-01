Reposting this with some revisions:



Interesting post from Reddit on our squad profile going into next season.



Max squad size of 25.



Premier League rule: At least 8 players must be homegrown (a player of any nationality that has spent at least three seasons training at a professional English or Welsh club before the age of 21). U21 players dont count towards total. For 23/24 season, that will be players born on or after 1 January 2002



UEFA rule: At least 8 players must be homegrown (trained by their club or by another club in the same national association for at least three years between the ages of 15 and 21). At least 4 of those must be homegrown by LFC.



Foreign players (max. 17)



1. Alisson

2. Tsimikas

3. Fabinho

4. van Dijk

5. Konate

6. Thiago contract expires in 2024

7. Nunez

8. Keita expected to leave

9. Firmino contract expires in summer

10. Jota

11. Salah

12. Matip contract expires in 2024

13. Adrian expected to leave

14. Diaz

15. Arthur expected to leave

16. Robertson

17. Gakpo

#. Ramsay does not require registration for PL but counts as a foreign player in UEFA competition



Home grown

1. Jones

2. Kelleher possible exit

3. Ox expected to leave

4. Henderson

5. Gomez

6. Alexander-Arnold

7. Milner expected to leave

8. Phillips



Notable players:

Carvalho does not require registration for PL but counts as homegrown (FA) in UEFA competition

Elliott does not require registration for PL but will counts as homegrown (LFC) in UEFA competition

Morton does not require registration for PL but counts as homegrown (LFC) in UEFA competition

Bajcetic does not require registration for PL but counts as a foreign player in UEFA competition



So with 3 foreign players expected to leave (4 if Firmino doesn't renew), and Ramsey to take one of those spots, that leaves us with space for a maximum of 2 (or 3, if Firmino leaves) foreign players



Jude Bellingham would not require registration for PL but would count as a foreign player in UEFA competition for the 23/24 season. If we sign him between now and the summer, then he would be re-classed as homegrown in UEFA comps for the 24/25 season onwards



Keita --> Ramsay

Adrian --> new foreign signing or homegrown player

Arthur --> new foreign signing or homegrown player

Firmino --> new foreign signing or homegrown player



2 home-grown players are expected to leave (3, if Kelleher goes)



Milner --> home-grown player

Ox --> home-grown player

Kelleher --> home-grown player