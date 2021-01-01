Interesting post from Reddit on our squad profile going into next season.
Max squad size of 25.
Premier League rule: At least 8 players must be homegrown. U21 players dont count towards total. For 23/24 season, that will be players born on or after 1 January 2002
UEFA rule: At least 8 players must be homegrown, with at least 4 of them homegrown at LFC. U18 players dont count towards total.
Foreign players (max. 17)
1. Alisson
2. Tsimikas
3. Fabinho
4. van Dijk
5. Konate
6. Thiago contract expires in 2024
7. Nunez
8. Keita expected to leave
9. Firmino contract expires in summer
10. Jota
11. Salah
12. Matip contract expires in 2024
13. Adrian expected to leave
14. Diaz
15. Arthur expected to leave
16. Robertson
17. Gakpo
#. Ramsey does not require registration currently but will for 23/24 season
Home grown
1. Jones
2. Kelleher possible exit
3. Ox expected to leave
4. Henderson
5. Gomez
6. Alexander-Arnold
7. Milner expected to leave
8. Phillips
U21 for 23/24 season:
Carvalho
Elliott
Morton
Bajcetic
So with 3 foreign players expected to leave (4 if Firmino doesn't renew), and Ramsey to take one of those spots, that leaves us with space for a maximum of 2 (or 3, if Firmino leaves) foreign players
Jude Bellingham would be registered as a homegrown player
Keita --> Ramsey
Adrian --> new foreign signing or homegrown player
Arthur --> new foreign signing or homegrown player
Firmino --> new foreign signing or homegrown player
2 home-grown players are expected to leave (3, if Kelleher goes)
Milner --> home-grown player
Ox --> home-grown player
Kelleher --> home-grown player
I think a major refresh is needed so along with those expected to leave due to contracts expiring, I think we'll see a few more players be moved on as well. I think we could possibly see Matip, Fab, Gomez, and finally Phillips all leave.
It's a lot of turnover in one window, so it probably won't happen, but I really think it's time to rebuild the squad and since it hasn't really been done gradually over the past few years the summer seems like the right window to make a big change and start the Klopp 2.0 squad.