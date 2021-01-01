Interesting post from Reddit on our squad profile going into next season.



Max squad size of 25.



Premier League rule: At least 8 players must be homegrown. U21 players dont count towards total. For 23/24 season, that will be players born on or after 1 January 2002

UEFA rule: At least 8 players must be homegrown, with at least 4 of them homegrown at LFC. U18 players dont count towards total.



Foreign players (max. 17)



1. Alisson

2. Tsimikas

3. Fabinho

4. van Dijk

5. Konate

6. Thiago contract expires in 2024

7. Nunez

8. Keita expected to leave

9. Firmino contract expires in summer

10. Jota

11. Salah

12. Matip contract expires in 2024

13. Adrian expected to leave

14. Diaz

15. Arthur expected to leave

16. Robertson

17. Gakpo

#. Ramsey does not require registration currently but will for 23/24 season



Home grown

1. Jones

2. Kelleher possible exit

3. Ox expected to leave

4. Henderson

5. Gomez

6. Alexander-Arnold

7. Milner expected to leave

8. Phillips



U21 for 23/24 season:

Carvalho

Elliott

Morton

Bajcetic



So with 3 foreign players expected to leave (4 if Firmino doesn't renew), and Ramsey to take one of those spots, that leaves us with space for a maximum of 2 (or 3, if Firmino leaves) foreign players



Jude Bellingham would be registered as a homegrown player



Keita --> Ramsey

Adrian --> new foreign signing or homegrown player

Arthur --> new foreign signing or homegrown player

Firmino --> new foreign signing or homegrown player



2 home-grown players are expected to leave (3, if Kelleher goes)



Milner --> home-grown player

Ox --> home-grown player

Kelleher --> home-grown player



I think a major refresh is needed so along with those expected to leave due to contracts expiring, I think we'll see a few more players be moved on as well. I think we could possibly see Matip, Fab, Gomez, and finally Phillips all leave.It's a lot of turnover in one window, so it probably won't happen, but I really think it's time to rebuild the squad and since it hasn't really been done gradually over the past few years the summer seems like the right window to make a big change and start the Klopp 2.0 squad.