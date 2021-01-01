I do wonder whether the club are less arsed about finishing top 4 this season on the basis that we only need to finish in a Europa conference league place next season to almost certainly qualify for the new format in 2024/2025? (For those that arent familiar, the top 2 clubs in uefa coefficient that dont qualify via league position will qualify via coefficient ranking if they finish, at least, in a conference league position which will almost certainly include us due to the only clubs near to us in coefficient ranking are City, Bayern, PSG and Chelsea and 3 of them are nailed on to qualify via league position).



I do wonder if that perhaps mitigates the urgency a bit, obviously wed all like to be in the CL next season but we know FSG are willing to gamble a bit, perhaps theyre willing to ride this out on the basis that next season would have to go spectacularly wrong for us not to be back in the CL the following year?