I do wonder whether the club are less arsed about finishing top 4 this season on the basis that we only need to finish in a Europa conference league place next season to almost certainly qualify for the new format in 2024/2025? (For those that arent familiar, the top 2 clubs in uefa coefficient that dont qualify via league position will qualify via coefficient ranking if they finish, at least, in a conference league position which will almost certainly include us due to the only clubs near to us in coefficient ranking are City, Bayern, PSG and Chelsea and 3 of them are nailed on to qualify via league position).
I do wonder if that perhaps mitigates the urgency a bit, obviously wed all like to be in the CL next season but we know FSG are willing to gamble a bit, perhaps theyre willing to ride this out on the basis that next season would have to go spectacularly wrong for us not to be back in the CL the following year?