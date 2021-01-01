« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Rawkybalboa

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5400 on: Today at 12:00:04 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:51:16 pm
Its almost as if we forget were the 6 times winners of the European cup, the prospect of winning that alone which is probably more likely than top 4, should be enough reason for us to invest in this window.
Exactly if we can somehow pull off 7 wins in Champs league I say thats a massively successful season and rolls in the money together witb qualifying for next season
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5401 on: Today at 12:05:16 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:59:29 pm
Actually Jorge Mendes say's we want Matheus Nunes.  :P
I confirm that I want Ana de Armas as my girlfriend
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5402 on: Today at 12:16:14 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 11:12:37 pm
There is always a market as you see clubs, desperate clubs throwing the dice at this time of year to change the tide, try to avoid relegation etc. You cannot tell me if Ox was offered to a bottom six side, his wages paid for that they couldn't make room for him. The same with Jones or Elliott etc a Championship side would jump at them but i guess there's no market out there for a decent fringe player playing his trade at Liverpool. Sure

We could just replace him/them,as in remove em from the lists.
RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5403 on: Today at 12:25:00 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:41:15 pm
I will not go. So that means maybe theres a point where we have to change other stuff. And we will see that. But its something for the future, like in the summer, but not now.


From that article, I wonder what he means by that?

I think he means more than just players. Sure, the question was specifically about playing staff, but very likely that the "changes" he means here are in various positions at the club as well, what with all the people who have left, plus those leaving at end of the season.

We'll need a new Sporting director, new data analyst chief (?) to replace Ian Graham, etc.

How much of a shake up will very much rely on if we have new owners by beginning of summer & how much money Klopp has to spend.

Full video of his response to the "loyalty" qn: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1615114197037371393
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5404 on: Today at 12:25:44 am
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Yesterday at 11:33:47 pm

I reckon he means the ownership change. Reckon he was promised it would go through in Jan and he would get the funds. So now hes left waiting till the summer. Wont jump ship.

Hes clearly talking about moving players on.  think its a good kick up the pants for those that arent playing very well.  A little reminder that they are replaceable. 
Andy82lfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5405 on: Today at 01:10:10 am
I expect he is talking with the idea that new owners will be in place by then, (as FSG wont be funding I doubt) so he possibly has been given indications theyll be gone by that time.

Either way you dont often hear Klopp talk like this so its clear hes very frustrated atm and/or he knows something about potential changes to come at the club.

Made up he still has so much fight in him, the man is incredible.
Hysterical Fool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5406 on: Today at 01:10:54 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:41:15 pm
I will not go. So that means maybe theres a point where we have to change other stuff. And we will see that. But its something for the future, like in the summer, but not now.


From that article, I wonder what he means by that?

Maybe he said staff and not stuff
JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5407 on: Today at 01:27:50 am
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:10:54 am
Maybe he said staff and not stuff

I'd recommend watching the embargo section over reading the words. He's specifically mentioning the Dortmund exit which he's talked about before where either he had to go or significant changes would be needed to the squad. Then he basically said it's not an identical situation but similar and he'd be here next season (unless he's told otherwise) but other things would change (inferring players to me). Paraphrasing but I watched it about 10 mins ago and that's what I took from it.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5408 on: Today at 05:16:46 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:51:12 pm
Henderson wont do that quietly though, or am I doing him a disservice thinking hell kick up a stink?
I think it a fair question.
My thought, is you have a honest conversation, if he not willing to do that you have make the decision to go.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5409 on: Today at 05:21:15 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:02:04 pm
Distinct lack of a dominant number six there. Which is what we need more than anything. All for those two (well, all for Jude and ok with Nunes) but absolutely has to be another good midfielder in addition.
Fix the compactness etc in the MF an Fabinho can do his job better.
Also please find me an 6 that would meet what Klopp is looking for that is. He wants a 6 that is dominates in the air(Over 1.85 Meter preferable, 6'1 or bigger) to handle the aerial balls. and dominates Zone 14. Also good playing under pressure is required. If that not basically smaller CB size, I dont think Klopp would sign them.
Also have a super talented young #6 that looks they can be a starter but needs to be eased in still in Bajcetic.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5410 on: Today at 06:13:09 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:07:59 pm


More like the Summer of George
Geezer08

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5411 on: Today at 06:35:09 am
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 12:00:04 am
Exactly if we can somehow pull off 7 wins in Champs league I say thats a massively successful season and rolls in the money together witb qualifying for next season

7 wins against CL quality opposition!?! Atm we are getting battered by the Brightons, Brentfords of the world
anandg_lfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5412 on: Today at 06:36:05 am
Loved the interview from klopp. As pointed in the interview, i believe we will cut a lot of players especially if the takeover rumours are true.

 
Wingman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5413 on: Today at 06:55:54 am
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 12:05:16 am
I confirm that I want Ana de Armas as my girlfriend

Get in line
jillc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5414 on: Today at 06:57:41 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:47:32 pm
Yep. Did you see how many times he shouts at him during a game and has a row. He wants to batter Fabinho for being shit and for supporting Bolsonaro.

He shouts at a lot of players as for hate, far too strong a word to be using for this situation.
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5415 on: Today at 07:11:02 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:47:32 pm
Yep. Did you see how many times he shouts at him during a game and has a row. He wants to batter Fabinho for being shit and for supporting Bolsonaro.
You're on a roll, KH... If that were half-true, Klopp would just play Bajcetic there.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5416 on: Today at 08:34:48 am
Why are we talking about the summer? Theres a winter transfer window open right now. This is some seriously awful decision making from the club.
Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5417 on: Today at 08:43:22 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:34:48 am
Why are we talking about the summer? Theres a winter transfer window open right now. This is some seriously awful decision making from the club.

Maybe they have written the season off.

Maybe they cant get buy players they want.

Maybe they can sell players we dont want.

No one knows but the stupid stories about Bellingham dont help.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5418 on: Today at 08:45:27 am
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 11:34:39 pm
Ugarte is another Mendes client going to our halfway house, AKA Wolves, and he's a 6.

Not seen any serious links about that. Plus they're already bringing in two midfielders in Lemina and Gomes. Although I guess they'll be replacing Nunes and likely Neves so may need more.
JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5419 on: Today at 08:46:46 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:43:22 am
Maybe they have written the season off.

Maybe they cant get buy players they want.

Maybe they can sell players we dont want.

No one knows but the stupid stories about Bellingham dont help.
It does look like they have written the season off, which is disgraceful.

Im sick of hearing about Bellingham, it makes us look like Everton putting bids in for players they know they will never get so they can tell their fans they are trying.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5420 on: Today at 08:48:52 am
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 06:35:09 am
7 wins against CL quality opposition!?! Atm we are getting battered by the Brightons, Brentfords of the world

Were a completely different entity in European competition, we still have the fear factor.  Premier league clubs arent afraid of us anymore, in Europe our reputation speaks for itself.
Jm55

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5421 on: Today at 08:50:37 am
I do wonder whether the club are less arsed about finishing top 4 this season on the basis that we only need to finish in a Europa conference league place next season to almost certainly qualify for the new format in 2024/2025? (For those that arent familiar, the top 2 clubs in uefa coefficient that dont qualify via league position will qualify via coefficient ranking if they finish, at least, in a conference league position which will almost certainly include us due to the only clubs near to us in coefficient ranking are City, Bayern, PSG and Chelsea and 3 of them are nailed on to qualify via league position).

I do wonder if that perhaps mitigates the urgency a bit, obviously wed all like to be in the CL next season but we know FSG are willing to gamble a bit, perhaps theyre willing to ride this out on the basis that next season would have to go spectacularly wrong for us not to be back in the CL the following year?
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5422 on: Today at 08:53:17 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:48:52 am
Were a completely different entity in European competition, we still have the fear factor.  Premier league clubs arent afraid of us anymore, in Europe our reputation speaks for itself.

Thats true but if there is one team that has our number in Europe then its Madrid.
Bergersleftpeg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5423 on: Today at 08:54:09 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:46:46 am
It does look like they have written the season off, which is disgraceful.

Im sick of hearing about Bellingham, it makes us look like Everton putting bids in for players they know they will never get so they can tell their fans they are trying.

Exactly. I didnt have Evertonisation on my LFC 22-23 bingo card but here we are. Cant shake the feeling tang FSG just dont care about anything other than selling the club now. Makes the Gapko signing all the more strange. Perhaps it had been planned for ages.
