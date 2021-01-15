« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5360 on: Today at 10:52:48 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:51:12 pm
Henderson wont do that quietly though, or am I doing him a disservice thinking hell kick up a stink?

He's got 3 years left, and I don;t think he's even stupid enough to think he should be a starter at 34.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5361 on: Today at 10:53:58 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:52:05 pm
Unless we get players on the cheap, were going to need a lot of money invested in the summer then, more than Klopp has spent without selling players in the past. Interesting.
we'll go all in on Bellingham and hope we get him and pick up a couple available on a free maybe?

Not sure whether Nunes comes in
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5362 on: Today at 10:54:35 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:52:05 pm
Unless we get players on the cheap, were going to need a lot of money invested in the summer then, more than Klopp has spent without selling players in the past. Interesting.
Youd imagine this is where the ownership becomes the key factor.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5363 on: Today at 10:54:39 pm
i thimk its simple the reason he say wait til the summer is because we will have new owners and he'll be given a war chest to spend and clear out hench wait till summer transfers
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5364 on: Today at 10:58:36 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:53:58 pm
we'll go all in on Bellingham and hope we get him and pick up a couple available on a free maybe?

Not sure whether Nunes comes in

Paul Joyce confirmed we want Nunes and Bellingham.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5365 on: Today at 10:58:58 pm
Quote from: marmite sw on Today at 10:54:39 pm
i thimk its simple the reason he say wait til the summer is because we will have new owners and he'll be given a war chest to spend and clear out hench wait till summer transfers

well also because there will be some players leaving at the end of their contracts, so freeing up space. They have a full squad, and its tough to get rid of players, especially underperforming and injured ones!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5366 on: Today at 10:59:29 pm
Actually Jorge Mendes say's we want Matheus Nunes.  :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5367 on: Today at 11:00:01 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:52:12 pm
definitely, although probably ends his England career which would be another good thing too

Thought hed have announced his international football retirement after the World Cup there. Does he really think hell be in that squad for the euros at 34? Hell probably be in the squad for a few pointless qualifiers when he could be at home resting and extending his club career.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5368 on: Today at 11:01:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:59:29 pm
Actually Jorge Mendes say's we want Matheus Nunes.  :P

Well have to change our song for Darwin song😅
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5369 on: Today at 11:01:59 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 11:00:01 pm
Thought hed have announced his international football retirement after the World Cup there. Does he really think hell be in that squad for the euros at 34? Hell probably be in the squad for a few pointless qualifiers when he could be at home resting and extending his club career.

He was asked at the World Cup and he laughed it off saying a lot of other players were playing at World Cups and Euros at an older age than him and he'd continue to play fo England.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5370 on: Today at 11:02:04 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:58:36 pm
Paul Joyce confirmed we want Nunes and Bellingham.

Distinct lack of a dominant number six there. Which is what we need more than anything. All for those two (well, all for Jude and ok with Nunes) but absolutely has to be another good midfielder in addition.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5371 on: Today at 11:03:40 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:02:04 pm
Distinct lack of a dominant number six there. Which is what we need more than anything. All for those two (well, all for Jude and ok with Nunes) but absolutely has to be another good midfielder in addition.

I think there will be a lot of change.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5372 on: Today at 11:04:03 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:02:04 pm
Distinct lack of a dominant number six there. Which is what we need more than anything. All for those two (well, all for Jude and ok with Nunes) but absolutely has to be another good midfielder in addition.

Bellingham and Nunes would be great with a side of Rice
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5373 on: Today at 11:07:27 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 11:04:03 pm
Bellingham and Nunes would be great with a side of Rice
pity Tony Currie is too old, him and Rice together could have been a mouthwatering prospect
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5374 on: Today at 11:07:59 pm
Quote
Jurgen Klopp has vowed there will be a summer of change at Anfield. [@DominicKing_DM]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5375 on: Today at 11:09:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:07:59 pm


Just a posh way of saying Summer 23 is the big one
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5376 on: Today at 11:11:48 pm
A summer too late.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5377 on: Today at 11:12:37 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:42:06 pm
the point is though there has to be a market for them, if it was as simple as you said wouldn't we have already done it?

It looks like we've written off the league this season and are relying on what we have to get us as high up as possible.

There is always a market as you see clubs, desperate clubs throwing the dice at this time of year to change the tide, try to avoid relegation etc. You cannot tell me if Ox was offered to a bottom six side, his wages paid for that they couldn't make room for him. The same with Jones or Elliott etc a Championship side would jump at them but i guess there's no market out there for a decent fringe player playing his trade at Liverpool. Sure
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5378 on: Today at 11:14:11 pm
Good question that loyalty one in the presser
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5379 on: Today at 11:17:54 pm
Just me reading this loyalty and change stuff as referring to players that are out of contract as opposed to others being shown the door?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5380 on: Today at 11:17:55 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:58:58 pm
well also because there will be some players leaving at the end of their contracts, so freeing up space. They have a full squad, and its tough to get rid of players, especially underperforming and injured ones!

quite easy to get rid of loaned ones and 3rd choice keepers tho
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5381 on: Today at 11:19:26 pm
Oooh, a big summer ahead!

(4 exits, 1 player in).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5382 on: Today at 11:22:46 pm
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 11:14:11 pm
Good question that loyalty one in the presser

From Joyce as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5383 on: Today at 11:22:49 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:58:58 pm
well also because there will be some players leaving at the end of their contracts, so freeing up space. They have a full squad, and its tough to get rid of players, especially underperforming and injured ones!

Adrian
Arthur Melo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5384 on: Today at 11:23:21 pm
Artur and Melo are two diffrent players though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5385 on: Today at 11:25:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:23:21 pm
Artur and Melo are two diffrent players though.
Makes for bigger numbers counting the summer changes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5386 on: Today at 11:25:17 pm
Not a fan of the heres all our plans for summer half way through the season while were still in two cups, an outside shot at top 4 and a transfer window open where we could do something about this season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5387 on: Today at 11:27:59 pm
Wish they would ask him better questions about whats going on.

*someone asks better questions about whats going on*

Wish hed not go public with plans.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5388 on: Today at 11:28:22 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:22:46 pm
From Joyce as well.

Good to know Klopp has time for him. Worrafella.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5389 on: Today at 11:31:54 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:27:59 pm
Wish they would ask him better questions about whats going on.

*someone asks better questions about whats going on*

Wish hed not go public with plans.

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5390 on: Today at 11:33:05 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:17:54 pm
Just me reading this loyalty and change stuff as referring to players that are out of contract as opposed to others being shown the door?

That was my thinking too. Can't see a mass exodus beyond the expiring contracts. Bottom line is we would have probably sold Ox and Keita by now if there was a genuine offer on the table and they were open to a move. Milner and Arthur won't be here next season either. Firmino might decide he has better offers than the reduced terms and squad player position we're offering. Maybe Fabinho fancies one last move and we don't stand in his way. Most of the work this summer will be around the midfielder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5391 on: Today at 11:33:47 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:41:15 pm
I will not go. So that means maybe theres a point where we have to change other stuff. And we will see that. But its something for the future, like in the summer, but not now.


From that article, I wonder what he means by that?


I reckon he means the ownership change. Reckon he was promised it would go through in Jan and he would get the funds. So now hes left waiting till the summer. Wont jump ship.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5392 on: Today at 11:34:39 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:02:04 pm
Distinct lack of a dominant number six there. Which is what we need more than anything. All for those two (well, all for Jude and ok with Nunes) but absolutely has to be another good midfielder in addition.

Ugarte is another Mendes client going to our halfway house, AKA Wolves, and he's a 6.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5393 on: Today at 11:36:16 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 11:34:39 pm
Ugarte is another Mendes client going to our halfway house, AKA Wolves, and he's a 6.

Quote from: Machae on Today at 10:32:53 pm
Kudus, Thuram and Ugarte in midfield, would cost one Bellingham
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5394 on: Today at 11:38:53 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 11:36:16 pm


You did a fantastic job with that one mate, I'm 100% with you  ;D Except I want Bellingham, too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5395 on: Today at 11:45:22 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 11:38:53 pm
You did a fantastic job with that one mate, I'm 100% with you  ;D Except I want Bellingham, too.

Gvardiol too, Matip, Phillips and Gomez? moved on

What I don't understand is, Klopp waiting on Bellingham (assuming it's a money thing with FSG). But they're (FSG) actively trying to sell the club, so why does it matter to them as they may not be around in the Summer

Klopp should say, cool, I don't want Bellingham, give me 100m now. Then when new owners come in, ring Judes dad up and say we still cool yeah?

Unless FSG don't want to sell 100% and determined that they're only going to sanction 100m tops (net)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5396 on: Today at 11:49:30 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:47:45 pm
And the rest Samie.

Can't bring a player in if your bosses won't release the funds.

Yes it seems thats more clear than what hes been saying in recent weeks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5397 on: Today at 11:50:32 pm
Will need to be signing 3 midfield starters alone and hope they can stay fit all season. Our back ups won't win you a premiership. Must be 6 or 7 either out of contract / leaving or just not good enough
Keita
Milner
Bobby
Ox

Not good enough for most premiership games
Jones
Carvalho
Hendo
Gomez

Elliott ?
Fab? unless he gets back to where he was

Probably missing another one or 2

Need a massive shake up in the team, fresh legs and hunger to win

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5398 on: Today at 11:51:16 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:25:17 pm
Not a fan of the heres all our plans for summer half way through the season while were still in two cups, an outside shot at top 4 and a transfer window open where we could do something about this season

Its almost as if we forget were the 6 times winners of the European cup, the prospect of winning that alone which is probably more likely than top 4, should be enough reason for us to invest in this window.
