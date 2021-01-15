Just me reading this loyalty and change stuff as referring to players that are out of contract as opposed to others being shown the door?



That was my thinking too. Can't see a mass exodus beyond the expiring contracts. Bottom line is we would have probably sold Ox and Keita by now if there was a genuine offer on the table and they were open to a move. Milner and Arthur won't be here next season either. Firmino might decide he has better offers than the reduced terms and squad player position we're offering. Maybe Fabinho fancies one last move and we don't stand in his way. Most of the work this summer will be around the midfielder.