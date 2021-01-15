This Twitter stuff about the Qatari bid is a real lesson in human behaviour in 2023, I find it absolutely stunning that an absolutely massive story can be broken and people believe it, despite there being nothing in any major newspaper in either of the countries that its allegedly happening in, not a single reliable journalist reporting it, the few sources that are reporting it (and I use both terms very loosely,) have absolutely no details, quote no sources, dont even garnish it with the usual a source close to xxx said and STILL people think its got legs.
I take the point that when the club eventually does get bought its highly unlikely to be Paul Gorst or Jimbo Pearce with the scoop but fuck me, people will believe absolutely anything.
On a totally unrelated note, Ive got these magic beans for sale