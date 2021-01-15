« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide! NO! YOU'RE ALL WRONG!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5280 on: Today at 07:43:16 pm

Liverpool fans on Twitter are embarrassing. After any article about the sale in the English media a random Arabic guy will say a sale is close hoping he gets lucky after reading Sam Wallace article to get followers and attention then the non Arabic speaking accounts will go crazy quoting him trying to encrypt his tweet. Not a single reliable Arabic person spoke about an interest or a sale so far. Zero. It may happen everything is possible but nobody knows anything about it currently just speculation. 
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,137
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5281 on: Today at 07:43:23 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:42:08 pm
So what?

Basically if you think they are lying about this to call it out and say its' not happening.  ;D
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,869
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5282 on: Today at 07:44:17 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:41:14 pm



;D

"But you told me Cody's numbers were good, Julian, you schuft".
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,120
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5283 on: Today at 07:44:42 pm
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5284 on: Today at 07:58:15 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:26:16 pm
People need to get more in the habit of actually watching Klopp's interviews instead of just the transcription the reporters do. There's way more context you get from it and it's usually 8-15 minutes of your time. In watching the Wolves one he again continues to say that we have a big squad, that we couldn't even register anyone that we signed which is clearly true. We had the one spot and we used it on Gakpo, that's kind of it.

On another note, for FBref users there's some early indication that the Statsbomb to Opta transition is causing some really bad xG errors in that Opta's model is way underreporting it. Not sure that's an issue for any other stat on the site but something to keep in mind as you post profiles around the place.

Totally agreed, this Klopp is way different to the one a few weeks ago and in the summer. It points to the fact we have funds and Klopp recognises we need to strengthen, we just have way too big of a squad. I'm assuming this season has told him a few players are on their way to decline. I dare say if one of our major targets came available we'd swoop in for them, but that looks unlikely. You do feel fingers have to be pointed for us being in this position in the first place.

Either way, looks like a big summer.
Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,443
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5285 on: Today at 08:01:32 pm
Hate to say it as Id be gutted but at the moment the only source, unless Im mistaken, is a credible Qatari jouro with all the obvious contacts and if hes right then talks are happening.

Saying that Im sure theyve also had talks with other clubs also so may mean fuck all but unless this guy isnt actually a journalist and its all some random guy then its not great is it.
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5286 on: Today at 08:09:57 pm
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 07:58:15 pm
Totally agreed, this Klopp is way different to the one a few weeks ago and in the summer. It points to the fact we have funds and Klopp recognises we need to strengthen, we just have way too big of a squad. I'm assuming this season has told him a few players are on their way to decline. I dare say if one of our major targets came available we'd swoop in for them, but that looks unlikely. You do feel fingers have to be pointed for us being in this position in the first place.

Either way, looks like a big summer.

We still have a Champions League to contend for, why is everyone fast forwarding to the summer, we need reinforcements now to give us the best chance to challenge for the biggest prize in European football, negligence is the only way you can describe whats been happening since the end of the summer transfer window.
WoodenHanger

  • Ursine Wanger.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5287 on: Today at 08:10:03 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:43:16 pm
Liverpool fans on Twitter are embarrassing. After any article about the sale in the English media a random Arabic guy will say a sale is close hoping he gets lucky after reading Sam Wallace article to get followers and attention then the non Arabic speaking accounts will go crazy quoting him trying to encrypt his tweet. Not a single reliable Arabic person spoke about an interest or a sale so far. Zero. It may happen everything is possible but nobody knows anything about it currently just speculation.

I think people are just having a laugh mate.
mkferdy

  • "Zlat's all, folks!" (yes, that's MY joke!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,277
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5288 on: Today at 08:41:46 pm
Too many chancers on Twitter. This is the only journalist that has got things right.

https://twitter.com/stewer86/status/1614944702050041856?s=46&t=95pPQdhZNV8MfIxgBRtEmg
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,122
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5289 on: Today at 08:43:45 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:43:23 pm
Basically if you think they are lying about this to call it out and say its' not happening.  ;D
Oh theyre just making up it up.  Theyve no idea
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,903
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5290 on: Today at 08:51:43 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 07:43:16 pm
Liverpool fans on Twitter are embarrassing. After any article about the sale in the English media a random Arabic guy will say a sale is close hoping he gets lucky after reading Sam Wallace article to get followers and attention then the non Arabic speaking accounts will go crazy quoting him trying to encrypt his tweet. Not a single reliable Arabic person spoke about an interest or a sale so far. Zero. It may happen everything is possible but nobody knows anything about it currently just speculation.
What about that Qatari guy on Twitter? He seems connected.
G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5291 on: Today at 08:54:50 pm
There isnt anywhere to discuss possible investment or takeover rumours, so it bleeds into here. The last time I looked the thread was closed and the mods appear to have decided that it will only reopen if there is a credible link that comes to the fore.

My humble opinion is that when that happens, it will be all but done, and the fans who wish to discuss takeover rumours, while also trying to talk through pertinent topics like what we would and would not be willing to put up with in new owners, will have been denied the opportunity.

No disrespect to any mods is intended by that comment. It is presumably an unpaid and thankless task to try to shepherd reds from all over the map in their discussion. So thank you for your efforts!
Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5292 on: Today at 09:00:41 pm
This Twitter stuff about the Qatari bid is a real lesson in human behaviour in 2023, I find it absolutely stunning that an absolutely massive story can be broken and people believe it, despite there being nothing in any major newspaper in either of the countries that its allegedly happening in, not a single reliable journalist reporting it, the few sources that are reporting it (and I use both terms very loosely,) have absolutely no details, quote no sources, dont even garnish it with the usual a source close to xxx said and STILL people think its got legs.

I take the point that when the club eventually does get bought its highly unlikely to be Paul Gorst or Jimbo Pearce with the scoop but fuck me, people will believe absolutely anything.

On a totally unrelated note, Ive got these magic beans for sale
Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,443
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5293 on: Today at 09:02:27 pm
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 08:41:46 pm
Too many chancers on Twitter. This is the only journalist that has got things right.

https://twitter.com/stewer86/status/1614944702050041856?s=46&t=95pPQdhZNV8MfIxgBRtEmg

 ;D
Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide! NO! YOU'RE ALL WRONG!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5294 on: Today at 09:04:53 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:51:43 pm
What about that Qatari guy on Twitter? He seems connected.

Not reliable. Just repeating what's on the English media.
https://twitter.com/Qatari/status/1430721034429378571?t=qkQgSmM9vdlRcVexwiFjoQ&s=19

Like I said before if someone is going the break the news it's Bein sports.
This will happen after every bad result no point talking about it.
Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,890
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5295 on: Today at 09:06:13 pm
Stop talking about potential takeovers in this thread.
Mozology

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5296 on: Today at 09:08:43 pm
Keep hearing Qatari owners, is this a company in Qatar? the Qatari government? Qatari Royal family (if they have a royal family in Qatar)?

All seems rather vague.
Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,903
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5297 on: Today at 09:09:49 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:00:41 pm
This Twitter stuff about the Qatari bid is a real lesson in human behaviour in 2023, I find it absolutely stunning that an absolutely massive story can be broken and people believe it, despite there being nothing in any major newspaper in either of the countries that its allegedly happening in, not a single reliable journalist reporting it, the few sources that are reporting it (and I use both terms very loosely,) have absolutely no details, quote no sources, dont even garnish it with the usual a source close to xxx said and STILL people think its got legs.

I take the point that when the club eventually does get bought its highly unlikely to be Paul Gorst or Jimbo Pearce with the scoop but fuck me, people will believe absolutely anything.

On a totally unrelated note, Ive got these magic beans for sale
Can these beans play in midfield?
LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5298 on: Today at 09:10:47 pm
To all intents, it appears FSG are fine with a mid-table finish and no silverware, if it means not a penny of their money is spent/loaned on the playing budget.

The US pro sports model.  With a reset each new season.

The football Elephant In The Room, being zero CL money or kudos, no glamorous CL fixtures and that its much harder to attract top level players.  Would VVD and Alisson have signed for mid-table Liverpool?

No one knows FSGs true plans, were bounced back and forth reading the latest musings (waffle) on the Echo and faux internet experts.

Are they looking to sell or are planning to give Klopp £250m for players next summer irrespective of a mid-table finish and an ever-growing stack of defeats?  It would be nice to know.
Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,890
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5299 on: Today at 09:11:41 pm
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 09:08:43 pm
Keep hearing Qatari owners, is this a company in Qatar? the Qatari government? Qatari Royal family (if they have a royal family in Qatar)?

All seems rather vague.

This thread is going to get locked again.
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5300 on: Today at 09:13:59 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:11:41 pm
This thread is going to get locked again.

I mean what's there even to talk about. We aren't signing anybody. We aren't getting bought. Nowta happening for 6 months, and then we can all come back to the stories of "Well we tried really hard for Bellingham but he went to Madrid. Here is Nunes and we think he will transform the midfield" and that's about it
stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,302
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5301 on: Today at 09:15:27 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:11:41 pm
This thread is going to get locked again.

Yes especially when people quote from Twitter. Its full of bile and people who pretend they know something.
#JFT97

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5302 on: Today at 09:15:43 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:06:13 pm
Stop talking about potential takeovers in this thread.


Can we talk about potential transfers we could make after a potential takeover ?  :P
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,137
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5303 on: Today at 09:16:34 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:15:27 pm
Yes especially when people quote from Twitter. Its full of bile and people who pretend they know something.

Do you want breaking news from Teletext? How else do  you think news breaks these days?
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5304 on: Today at 09:16:35 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:15:27 pm
Yes especially when people quote from Twitter. Its full of bile and people who pretend they know something.

I prefer quotes over simple links.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,890
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5305 on: Today at 09:17:57 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:13:59 pm
I mean what's there even to talk about. We aren't signing anybody. We aren't getting bought. Nowta happening for 6 months, and then we can all come back to the stories of "Well we tried really hard for Bellingham but he went to Madrid. Here is Nunes and we think he will transform the midfield" and that's about it

Who said we aren't getting bought? Anyway, carry on chatting about takeovers and get the thread locked then mate. I'm off to bed. I'm up at 4.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:20:43 pm by Solomon Grundy »
Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,890
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5306 on: Today at 09:19:20 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:15:43 pm

Can we talk about potential transfers we could make after a potential takeover ?  :P

Be a bit sneaky that. Up to the mods I suppose. :D
JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5307 on: Today at 09:20:36 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:15:43 pm

Can we talk about potential transfers we could make after a potential takeover ?  :P
I dont see why not, just dont mention the takeover.
Cant wait to see the Mbappe rumours start again.
fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,925
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5308 on: Today at 09:21:49 pm
I don't understand how we cannot free up a spot in the squad as there is several lads who can be loaned out or even sold if we were keen to do a deal. Obviously there is no great desire to make a deal right now as the right player is not available until the summer. No need to use the squad numbers as an excuse... Maybe
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5309 on: Today at 09:23:40 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:17:57 pm
Carry on chatting about takeovers and get the thread locked then mate.

I wasn't suggesting that like but alright.

We shouldn't talk about takeovers but let's be fair it isn't the most exciting thread on the board - just talking about how we won't buy anyone
Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,903
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5310 on: Today at 09:26:11 pm
In all seriousness, I think everyone is just a bit desperate for some positive news after a shit couple of weeks and general negativity around the club. Whether thats reports of investment, a new signing, a player returning from injury, a good performance, Tsimikas getting his hair cut. Literally anything.
BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,083
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5311 on: Today at 09:35:24 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:15:43 pm

Can we talk about potential transfers we could make after a potential takeover ?  :P

You could talk your wet dreams to a tattered thread in your wank-sock rather than pollute this discussion...  ;)
JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5312 on: Today at 09:37:42 pm


DONT MENTION THE TAKEOVER!
Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,287
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5313 on: Today at 09:45:08 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:00:41 pm
This Twitter stuff about the Qatari bid is a real lesson in human behaviour in 2023, I find it absolutely stunning that an absolutely massive story can be broken and people believe it, despite there being nothing in any major newspaper in either of the countries that its allegedly happening in, not a single reliable journalist reporting it, the few sources that are reporting it (and I use both terms very loosely,) have absolutely no details, quote no sources, dont even garnish it with the usual a source close to xxx said and STILL people think its got legs.

I take the point that when the club eventually does get bought its highly unlikely to be Paul Gorst or Jimbo Pearce with the scoop but fuck me, people will believe absolutely anything.

On a totally unrelated note, Ive got these magic beans for sale

I certainly don't believe the rumors myself but I don't think you can discount news being broken on Twitter these days.  Not sure where you are from but here in the US, in the 90s, some small website broke a pretty substantial story about President Clinton that nobody believed because it wasn't from a reliable journalist. Turned out to be true and was a pretty massive scandal.

Is it likely that this individual is making this stuff up to get clicks and followers?  I think so, but it's not out of the question that he might be right.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5314 on: Today at 09:50:02 pm
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 09:35:24 pm
You could talk your wet dreams to a tattered thread in your wank-sock rather than pollute this discussion...  ;)

Keep my wank sock off your lips,I've no idea where they've been.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,459
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5315 on: Today at 10:04:45 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:21:49 pm
I don't understand how we cannot free up a spot in the squad as there is several lads who can be loaned out or even sold if we were keen to do a deal. Obviously there is no great desire to make a deal right now as the right player is not available until the summer. No need to use the squad numbers as an excuse... Maybe
which ones can be sold and/or loaned out? Which clubs are interested in these players?
CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5316 on: Today at 10:15:42 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:13:59 pm
I mean what's there even to talk about. We aren't signing anybody. We aren't getting bought. Nowta happening for 6 months, and then we can all come back to the stories of "Well we tried really hard for Bellingham but he went to Madrid. Here is Nunes and we think he will transform the midfield" and that's about it

To be fair that probably sums it up in one paragraph
