LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5240 on: Today at 05:39:33 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:36:21 pm
Oh I get that but our local journos are always denying any links whenever we get them and take pleasure in saying " Not happening" so he's just calling them out on that front.  ;D

Plus if they did know anything they couldn't say a peep either obviously, which is why no denial in this case might be more telling. *shrugging shoulders emoji
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5241 on: Today at 05:39:36 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 05:34:47 pm
Jake Cain leaving for Swindon.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jake-cain-completes-permanent-transfer-swindon-town

Where's the Cain money FSG?!

Were not Abel to spend it anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5242 on: Today at 05:41:43 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 05:39:33 pm
Plus if they did know anything they couldn't say a peep either obviously, which is why no denial in this case might be more telling. *shrugging shoulders emoji

Yeah, if it's happening then they'd be under NDA's and if it isn't then why not come out and say "Not Happening?".  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5243 on: Today at 05:51:53 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 05:33:51 pm
It would make a lot of sense to release Oxlade for sure. We can still depend on Alex and Chamberlain until the summer at least.
:lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5244 on: Today at 05:55:35 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 03:08:53 pm
Hey Roy, any policy against posting here a pay-walled article?

Hi mate - Paul used to be a moderator on here and as such I think we should just post a link and at most a summary if that's OK.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5245 on: Today at 06:01:57 pm
Our spending in the last 10 years is the same in Chelseas last 6 months! Thats madness
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5246 on: Today at 06:05:20 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 05:34:47 pm
Jake Cain leaving for Swindon.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jake-cain-completes-permanent-transfer-swindon-town

Where's the Cain money FSG?!
It's been burnt by The Undertaker
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5247 on: Today at 06:20:01 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:52:17 pm
I'd protest also and hope it doesn't happen but unfortunately if it does happen they couldn't be buying at a better stage in the last few seasons, loads will be made up with a sugar daddy right now no matter how disgusting the package it comes with.
I'll be done with this sport then. Protest's won't work when the UK government, UEFA and FIFA are in bed with the Saudi's and Qatari's. They'll weather out the initial storm and then once they spend they'll turn a large part of the fanbase onto their side. Football is absolutely doomed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5248 on: Today at 06:25:51 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 06:01:57 pm
Our spending in the last 10 years is the same in Chelseas last 6 months! Thats madness

Saw that earlier. Really is crazy to think what klopp has done in that time and what he could possibly do with a similar budget of other clubs.
When he's retired he can look back and say he properly worked for what he won, unlike certain other managers
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5249 on: Today at 06:27:44 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 06:20:01 pm
I'll be done with this sport then. Protest's won't work when the UK government, UEFA and FIFA are in bed with the Saudi's and Qatari's. They'll weather out the initial storm and then once they spend they'll turn a large part of the fanbase onto their side. Football is absolutely doomed.
Unfortunately in life money talks, always has and most likely always will. Root of all evil and all that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5250 on: Today at 06:28:08 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 06:20:01 pm
I'll be done with this sport then. Protest's won't work when the UK government, UEFA and FIFA are in bed with the Saudi's and Qatari's. They'll weather out the initial storm and then once they spend they'll turn a large part of the fanbase onto their side. Football is absolutely doomed.

Football is an absolute joke anyway, but Qatar owning us will be the icing on the cake.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5251 on: Today at 06:29:54 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 06:20:01 pm
I'll be done with this sport then. Protest's won't work when the UK government, UEFA and FIFA are in bed with the Saudi's and Qatari's. They'll weather out the initial storm and then once they spend they'll turn a large part of the fanbase onto their side. Football is absolutely doomed.

Gutting isnt it?

Weve moved to Hertford so I will at least have a choice of Hertford Town or Stevenage to go and watch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5252 on: Today at 06:33:59 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:03:31 pm
How are you all doing hons?

Enjoying the sea, sun and rest Roy. Only watching bits of footie, despite having the means. Have really enjoyed the snooker.

Tell you what though, its a laugh a minute in here! This season, of all recent seasons, has been royally fucked by FIFA, and if that coincides with a big dip in form and a rebuild - fair enough. I suspected some bizarre results, and were only half way through; City arent suffering as badly as us, but they are having a hangover of sorts (despite their signing the worlds premier goal machine). United have left previous form behind under Ten Haag, and Arsenal are suddenly looking like City did in Peps second season; funny that, given Arteta is Peps acolyte, and that Arsenal have by all accounts developed some snide and have any number of players doing passable Fernandinho impressions, and with Saka buying free kicks at a rate Kane will no doubt envy. Toon have quickly become the Premierships most accomplished timewasters, and that Danish fella at Brentford is proving an excellent coach. Will there be more twists and turns? Almost certainly.

As for us? Ive said previously I havent a clue whats going on, but Im with the posters who reflect on what a wonderful ride weve been on, and am grateful for that. If the wheels have come off, and key, ageing players have deteriorated much more quickly and severely than expected, so be it. If stuff behind the scenes is odd, and backroom changes are afoot, again, so be it.

So if all that means we finish mid table, I will know that the scramble other clubs are involved in to spend their way into vying for even a small fraction of what weve achieved under Klopp, only enhances my grateful memory of it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5253 on: Today at 06:34:57 pm
No one of any significance has admitted this story, so I'm not worrying for now. It's just the usual fan sites who insist they have an exclusive.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5254 on: Today at 06:38:23 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:39:36 pm
Were not Abel to spend it anyway.

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5255 on: Today at 06:40:42 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5256 on: Today at 06:44:10 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:48:32 am
I think it was keyop who summarised it and said its a combination of poor squad planning, attrition both physical and mental mainly though. The biggest mistake we can do now is try to give a second chance and persist with these players.
I tried to summarise our issues in the thread about our lack of pressing from the front, which I think is just a small part of a much bigger problem.

There are issues all over the pitch, but a functioning midfield and getting back to what these players have known how to do (for 5 seasons) would be a good start.

Quote from: keyop on Today at 04:56:56 am
There's certainly been a drop off, but it's difficult to attribute the failure of the pressing system to the forwards - especially due to new players, injuries, and adopting a new system.

At it's best, our template from back to front used to be:

1. A ball-playing sweeper keeper who can anticipate counter attacks at speed, and is elite at 1 on 1 situations
2. A high defensive line with quick CB's, compressing the play and keeping our midfield/forwards higher in more dangerous areas
3. Attacking fullbacks who play as auxiliary wingers
4. A mobile, physical No. 6 who shields the back 4 and breaks up counters - dropping in between the CBs when the full backs are high, creating a back 3 in transition
5. Energetic, pressing, ball-retaining CM's who run non-stop for 90 minutes - hassling the opposition, winning 2nd balls, covering passing lanes, and pinning the opposition midfield in their own half to create turnovers
6. Energetic, pressing forwards who give the opposition defence/keeper no rest all game, not letting them play out from the back, forcing errors, and allowing the midfield to win 2nd balls, and start an attack when the opposition are out of shape

Arguably only 1 and 3 are working anywhere near our best at the moment, so whilst pressing is important, it's more a collective failure (or change) of the whole system due to injuries, fatigue  drop offs in form, ageing players, new players bedding in, and a drop in focus/tactical discipline/game management.

Jurgen builds teams like well-oiled machines with interchangeable parts. But when too many of those parts are missing or wearing out, the machine's performance drops off and becomes inefficient very quickly.

So, pressing from the front is certainly important and a key part of a Klopp side (indeed, any good Liverpool side), but our issues and priorities are much bigger than what our forwards are doing.

Sort the midfield, and I think we'll see a dramatic improvement in all the areas listed above. The only caveat is whether we are genuinely trying to transition towards a possession team like City, either through necessity (injuries, fatigue, ageing players) or by design.

My personal view has always been if it ain't broke, don't fix it. But it was always going to be difficult to sustain the levels of 2017/18 to 2021/22, and sadly a combination of fatigue  injuries, and poor squad planning have caught up with us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5257 on: Today at 06:49:41 pm
Florian Plettenberg:
News #Klopp: Nothing has changed. He is not thinking of resigning & continues to have the full support of the bosses. They concede him a weak season. Been told that after Gakpo no big transfers are planned this month - at this stage. 100 % focus on Bellingham! #LFC @SkySportDE

One for killer heels with the Bellingham focus :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5258 on: Today at 07:02:18 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:31:05 pm
Fwiw I absolutely think its beholden on the owners to update the fan base about the sale
Obviously they have confidentiality concerns but to announce it, remove the CEO and effectively leave Jurgen to handle everything else without even giving a time line isnt acceptable

Do not agree. This kind of talk is what absolutely scuppers deals. Youre talking about a billion or so people, many of whom with means, that can absolutely disrupt a deal. The confidentiality provisions will be there, will be strict, and will be expected to be very seriously adhered to.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5259 on: Today at 07:04:02 pm
The main source for all these rumours just posted this. He's a journalist and close friend of them right? What a weird thing to do. Something is surely happening.

@Qatari
49m
Do you support Qatar's acquisition of Liverpool Fc?

https://twitter.com/Qatari/status/1615049326912475136?s=20&t=p6tMNrKmS91IILhLgLTe1g
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5260 on: Today at 07:05:04 pm
It's not going to get any easier to fix. We either spend now or spend later, but either way we have to spend. We might save some money waiting until the summer, but we risk losing a lot more money if we flunk out of the CL. It's clear we need something now. Team morale is in the toilet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5261 on: Today at 07:07:12 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 06:49:41 pm
Florian Plettenberg:
News #Klopp: Nothing has changed. He is not thinking of resigning & continues to have the full support of the bosses. They concede him a weak season. Been told that after Gakpo no big transfers are planned this month - at this stage. 100 % focus on Bellingham! #LFC @SkySportDE

One for killer heels with the Bellingham focus :lmao
Bellingham :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5262 on: Today at 07:13:40 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 06:49:41 pm
Florian Plettenberg:
News #Klopp: Nothing has changed. He is not thinking of resigning & continues to have the full support of the bosses. They concede him a weak season. Been told that after Gakpo no big transfers are planned this month - at this stage. 100 % focus on Bellingham! #LFC @SkySportDE

One for killer heels with the Bellingham focus :lmao

 ;D

Maybe Liverpools wonderful medical department have found a way to reverse players from aging and losing their ability to run all match. Cos if they are just after one and a very specific one player, then they best hope thats the case! 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #5263 on: Today at 07:13:44 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 07:04:02 pm
The main source for all these rumours just posted this. He's a journalist and close friend of them right? What a weird thing to do. Something is surely happening.

@Qatari
49m
Do you support Qatar's acquisition of Liverpool Fc?

https://twitter.com/Qatari/status/1615049326912475136?s=20&t=p6tMNrKmS91IILhLgLTe1g

The poll results are a bit depressing though I guess if you follow @Qatari you're probably biased in their favour.
