How are you all doing hons?



Enjoying the sea, sun and rest Roy. Only watching bits of footie, despite having the means. Have really enjoyed the snooker.Tell you what though, its a laugh a minute in here! This season, of all recent seasons, has been royally fucked by FIFA, and if that coincides with a big dip in form and a rebuild - fair enough. I suspected some bizarre results, and were only half way through; City arent suffering as badly as us, but they are having a hangover of sorts (despite their signing the worlds premier goal machine). United have left previous form behind under Ten Haag, and Arsenal are suddenly looking like City did in Peps second season; funny that, given Arteta is Peps acolyte, and that Arsenal have by all accounts developed some snide and have any number of players doing passable Fernandinho impressions, and with Saka buying free kicks at a rate Kane will no doubt envy. Toon have quickly become the Premierships most accomplished timewasters, and that Danish fella at Brentford is proving an excellent coach. Will there be more twists and turns? Almost certainly.As for us? Ive said previously I havent a clue whats going on, but Im with the posters who reflect on what a wonderful ride weve been on, and am grateful for that. If the wheels have come off, and key, ageing players have deteriorated much more quickly and severely than expected, so be it. If stuff behind the scenes is odd, and backroom changes are afoot, again, so be it.So if all that means we finish mid table, I will know that the scramble other clubs are involved in to spend their way into vying for even a small fraction of what weve achieved under Klopp, only enhances my grateful memory of it.