LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5160 on: Today at 03:35:30 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:31:05 pm
Wouldn't post a Tomkins one. He's a Liverpool fan and his work is all independent. If it's The Times, Telegraph, Athletic, I'm less arsed.

Thanks. Its the reason I hesitated.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5161 on: Today at 03:36:24 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 02:40:45 pm
Something is certainly going on behind the scenes with a takeover. Klopp's answer was very coy to the takeover question.

He also talked about transfers and how it's not possible with the 'current situation'. Really does sound like that 'situation' is a potential takeover.
something's definitely happening but whatever it is it won't be resolved before the end of the window though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5162 on: Today at 03:36:44 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:31:29 pm
The difference is on numbers, by the end of the Summer window both Ox and Keita went down with long term injuries.  Now they are both back and presumably fit so from a numbers perspective we have no need to bring anyone in.  Clearly we do need to bring someone in but not sure it will be that easy unless we can shift someone off the squad

Theres a lad on loan who cant run  maybe theres something in that area
I dont know whats going on but the one thing I am certain of is that squad lists are not the reason were not adding
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5163 on: Today at 03:38:36 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5164 on: Today at 03:38:55 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:28:15 pm
What's that about Salah and QSI?

This is floating around twitter, along with a tweet Salah did himself wearing what appears to be the same hoodie

https://twitter.com/BenMartinn8/status/1614964560670167041

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5165 on: Today at 03:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:37:24 pm
Klopp:

If you bring in new players they cant all be on the Premier League list. They cant all be on the Champions League list.

Yes, we have to strengthen. But is this the right time? I dont see it.

Thought it was interesting he bought up the lists. Right now we are full on our non homegrown quota.

We are losing at least 4 midfielders in the summer, 2 HG (Ox, Milner?) and 2 non HG (Keita, Arthur). So lots of room to add some new players.

Obviously we could not register some players if we signed someone now (Adrian/Arthur the most obvious, if we were ruthless).

Thats a bullshit excuse not to strengthen. So let me get this right, were in a crisis where were struggling and getting out pressed and outran every single game but because we dont have space in the squad list, were not signing anyone? How about being ruthless and removing Adrian from the squad and also cut Arthur loan short. There we go sorted- 2 spaces just like that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5166 on: Today at 03:42:23 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 03:35:30 pm
Thanks. Its the reason I hesitated.
Should add, I'm not a moderator. Yet. :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5167 on: Today at 03:43:43 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 03:39:13 pm
Thats a bullshit excuse not to strengthen. So let me get this right, were in a crisis where were struggling and getting out pressed and outran every single game but because we dont have space in the squad list, were not signing anyone? How about being ruthless and removing Adrian from the squad and also cut Arthur loan short. There we go sorted- 2 spaces just like that.
He is not throwing the owners under the bus line he never does with the players, its just the bloke he is . He is not blind he can see what we see , he is trying to keep the ship steady during this period, Im sure he would love to say the owners are off hiding and left me with this shit show to try work with but he wont .
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5168 on: Today at 03:44:41 pm »
Kloppo knows he's got a few more months to work under these minebags and then he's gets to spend moolah.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5169 on: Today at 03:46:40 pm »
It seems some people will change their tune on the Qataris really soon  ::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5170 on: Today at 03:49:21 pm »
Quote from: red_lfc_costello on Today at 03:38:55 pm
This is floating around twitter, along with a tweet Salah did himself wearing what appears to be the same hoodie

https://twitter.com/BenMartinn8/status/1614964560670167041

I would normally call utter bullshit as you can't see Salah, just the back of someones head which is ridiculous, but the guys account seems proper genuine as in just very normal fan with regular posts not looking for attention etc. So if it is bullshit it's a bit odd.

Saying that though if the pic is legit surely these types of meetings happen a lot with cross over with agents, managers, players friends etc etc, might be putting 2 and 2 together and getting 5.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5171 on: Today at 03:49:59 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 03:46:40 pm
It seems some people will change their tune on the Qataris really soon  ::)

Nah I am dreading it, but it maybe has some legs.

I am currently debating in my head what's the best way to protest - not go or be entirely vocal and public about how terrible Sportwashing is and the problems with Qatar's stance on human rights.

If we get bought by them I hope for very loud protests each match day - ruin the Sportswashing by turning every match day into a spectacule about all of Qatar's issues
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5172 on: Today at 03:51:17 pm »
Where there is smoke, there's fire.

If only you dickheads were listening to me earlier this week.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5173 on: Today at 03:51:32 pm »
He's moving to PSG to find our rebuild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5174 on: Today at 03:52:10 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 03:46:40 pm
It seems some people will change their tune on the Qataris really soon  ::)

Our Qataris will be the goodies though not the baddies. They'll get us
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5175 on: Today at 03:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:49:59 pm
Nah I am dreading it, but it maybe has some legs.

I am currently debating in my head what's the best way to protest - not go or be entirely vocal and public about how terrible Sportwashing is and the problems with Qatar's stance on human rights.

If we get bought by them I hope for very loud protests each match day - ruin the Sportswashing by turning every match day into a spectacule about all of Qatar's issues

I'd protest also and hope it doesn't happen but unfortunately if it does happen they couldn't be buying at a better stage in the last few seasons, loads will be made up with a sugar daddy right now no matter how disgusting the package it comes with.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5176 on: Today at 03:52:28 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:49:21 pm
I would normally call utter bullshit as you can't see Salah, just the back of someones head which is ridiculous, but the guys account seems proper genuine as in just very normal fan with regular posts not looking for attention etc. So if it is bullshit it's a bit odd.

Saying that though if the pic is legit surely these types of meetings happen a lot with cross over with agents, managers, players friends etc etc, might be putting 2 and 2 together and getting 5.
perhaps he's off to PSG in a swap for Mbappe! :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5177 on: Today at 03:53:11 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:51:32 pm
He's moving to PSG to find our rebuild

His agent wasn't at the meeting though.  :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5178 on: Today at 03:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:28:15 pm
What's that about Salah and QSI?
go look at the Mo thread
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5179 on: Today at 03:54:22 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:49:59 pm
Nah I am dreading it, but it maybe has some legs.

I am currently debating in my head what's the best way to protest - not go or be entirely vocal and public about how terrible Sportwashing is and the problems with Qatar's stance on human rights.

If we get bought by them I hope for very loud protests each match day - ruin the Sportswashing by turning every match day into a spectacule about all of Qatar's issues
They can't buy us though unless they ditch PSG, not sure what they can do from a partial investment either, used to be below 10% but that may have chaged
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5180 on: Today at 03:54:29 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 03:46:40 pm
It seems some people will change their tune on the Qataris really soon  ::)

Or people just didn't really give a flying fuck in the first place.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5181 on: Today at 03:54:33 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:52:17 pm
I'd protest also and hope it doesn't happen but unfortunately if it does happen they couldn't be buying at a better stage in the last few seasons, loads will be made up with a sugar daddy right now no matter how disgusting the package it comes with.

I just hope theres enough still kicking against it to rain on there parade - as I say just a loud and visible sign of Qatari oppression of human rights. Ruin the washing by bringing the shit stain front and center for everyone to see and report on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5182 on: Today at 03:55:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:53:11 pm
His agent wasn't at the meeting though.  :P
you clearly think there's legs in the rumours then young Samuel
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5183 on: Today at 03:55:27 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:54:22 pm
They can't buy us though unless they ditch PSG, not sure what they can do from a partial investment either, used to be below 10% but that may have chaged

I thought there was ways around this (i.e - establish it as a different entity even if it isn't really, like Leipzig and Salzburg)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5184 on: Today at 03:55:30 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:52:28 pm
perhaps he's off to PSG in a swap for Mbappe! :D

Well if the Qatari's did buy us that'd be one pipe dream that would actually be able to come true. I can see all the 'I told you so's' already  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5185 on: Today at 03:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:55:08 pm
you clearly think there's legs in the rumours then young Samuel

I think there is mate.

The question now remains how quickly it would be to complete it. For that I don;t have an answer but hope we're going into the new season with new owners.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5186 on: Today at 03:56:51 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:55:30 pm
Well if the Qatari's did buy us that'd be one pipe dream that would actually be able to come true. I can see all the 'I told you so's' already  ;D
would be a good reason to swerve RAWK for a few weeks  months  years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5187 on: Today at 03:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:51:17 pm
Where there is smoke, there's fire.

If only you dickheads were listening to me earlier this week.  ;D
Looks more like Nish Kumar than Mo. Also as someone pointed out if it was after the Brentford game it would have been dark out. I call bullshit and vote you get a ban for posting shite
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5188 on: Today at 03:57:55 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:52:17 pm
I'd protest also and hope it doesn't happen but unfortunately if it does happen they couldn't be buying at a better stage in the last few seasons, loads will be made up with a sugar daddy right now no matter how disgusting the package it comes with.
Maybe thats part of the plan. Piss the fans off so much that they will even accept sportswashers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5189 on: Today at 03:57:57 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:56:55 pm
Looks more like Nish Kumar than Mo. Also as someone pointed out if it was after the Brentford game it would have been dark out. I call bullshit and vote you get a ban for posting shite
unless it was, y'know, the next day?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5190 on: Today at 03:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 03:54:29 pm
Or people just didn't really give a flying fuck in the first place.
this will be it for many of the supporters, certainly the non-match going ones.  If there is a protest and the plug gets pulled, FSG could say look we tried to sell up, we found a buyer but you didn't want it so we are staying!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5191 on: Today at 03:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:54:33 pm
I just hope theres enough still kicking against it to rain on there parade - as I say just a loud and visible sign of Qatari oppression of human rights. Ruin the washing by bringing the shit stain front and center for everyone to see and report on.

Without any doubt there would be all of that at the very least. Just depends if it fizzles out or not over time to a minority.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5192 on: Today at 03:58:23 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:56:55 pm
Looks more like Nish Kumar than Mo. Also as someone pointed out if it was after the Brentford game it would have been dark out. I call bullshit and vote you get a ban for posting shite

After the game doesn't mean right away. It looks like early next morning to me.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5193 on: Today at 03:59:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:57:57 pm
unless it was, y'know, the next day?

Gotta be breakfast the next day from the table surely?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5194 on: Today at 03:59:40 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:57:55 pm
Maybe thats part of the plan. Piss the fans off so much that they will even accept sportswashers.
what I said about an hour ago.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5195 on: Today at 04:00:30 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:59:20 pm
Gotta be breakfast the next day from the table surely?
hence the expression "fans searching for crumbs to find out wtf is going on".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5196 on: Today at 04:01:03 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:59:20 pm
Gotta be breakfast the next day from the table surely?

Are you saying you DON'T have a Pain au Chocolat and Orange Juice for dinner?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5197 on: Today at 04:05:17 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:01:03 pm
Are you saying you DON'T have a Pain au Chocolat and Orange Juice for dinner?

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5198 on: Today at 04:07:39 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:57:59 pm
this will be it for many of the supporters, certainly the non-match going ones.  If there is a protest and the plug gets pulled, FSG could say look we tried to sell up, we found a buyer but you didn't want it so we are staying!

Don't think there will be any plug to be pulled. Liverpool is their investment, they bought in for £300 million and they will sell to their vehicle of choice when their
target figure is reached.

We will all be informed after the fact.

Protests afterwards, those living in Boston, will be in Boston.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #5199 on: Today at 04:08:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:57:57 pm
unless it was, y'know, the next day?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:58:23 pm
After the game doesn't mean right away. It looks like early next morning to me.  :D
Piss off, the pair of you.  ;D
