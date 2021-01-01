« previous next »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:33:56 pm
I absolutely agree but I fear they have checked out. Retreat to Boston and just don't touch the Liverpool topic until the club is sold however long that takes

If we're still in the same position come the Summer then it might get pretty ugly.
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 02:30:53 pm
I just really worry about how much power is being given to the manager/coaches. Is there anybody above them looking at the bigger picture, not financially but in regards to football. Gordon and Edwards gone. Ward leaving. Is there anybody to tell them that whilst Pep loves Gakpo and we ideally don't want lose him to a rival we need to use those resources elsewhere. Identifying what the teams NEEDS rather than what the manager/coaches WANT.

Someone smart in the summer should have told them that we know Darwin played well against us but we don't actually need an out and out striker(we have numbers and we don't play that way) and need to look at alternatives to Tchouaméni first and foremost.

I think this is a legitimate worry.  Not only to make bigger picture decisions on who to bring in and when but also on contract extensions.  I do wonder if the owners gave Klopp more power in making these decisions which has led to Edwards, Ward, Graham leaving due to them not having the same remit as they did previously.  All speculation obviously but something happened behind the scenes that we don't know about.  You simply don't go from being so well run to the shitshow that we are now without something happening, and FSG selling the club isn't the reason. 
Klopp:

If you bring in new players they cant all be on the Premier League list. They cant all be on the Champions League list.

Yes, we have to strengthen. But is this the right time? I dont see it.

Thought it was interesting he bought up the lists. Right now we are full on our non homegrown quota.

We are losing at least 4 midfielders in the summer, 2 HG (Ox, Milner?) and 2 non HG (Keita, Arthur). So lots of room to add some new players.

Obviously we could not register some players if we signed someone now (Adrian/Arthur the most obvious, if we were ruthless).
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:31:05 pm
Fwiw I absolutely think its beholden on the owners to update the fan base about the sale
Obviously they have confidentiality concerns but to announce it, remove the CEO and effectively leave Jurgen to handle everything else without even giving a time line isnt acceptable
Agree. It's hard not to feel that they club have just abandoned ship this year. It feels like we're in limbo, and we probably are. Only sign of life in FSG is that they sanctioned the Gakpo move.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:33:56 pm
I absolutely agree but I fear they have checked out. Retreat to Boston and just don't touch the Liverpool topic until the club is sold however long that takes

I swear I just read the other day that it's not a full sale and that Henry and senior FSG figures want a "strategic partner", whatever that means. 
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:32:52 pm
Tbf if you see our performance on Saturday and against Notts Forrest, we needed Nunez because our attack without him really misses a spark

Thing is we've NEVER needed Darwin. Even if you think we needed a forward to replace what Firmino does. An out and out number 9 who isn't grest at pressing or ball retention was never what we needed. Did anybody in the club question why we were suddenly buying a different profile of forward? And not just a cheap backup to replace Origi but our major summer investment.
Something is certainly going on behind the scenes with a takeover. Klopp's answer was very coy to the takeover question.

He also talked about transfers and how it's not possible with the 'current situation'. Really does sound like that 'situation' is a potential takeover.
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:36:12 pm
If we're still in the same position come the Summer then it might get pretty ugly.

I fear that we will be. Without any sort of update, official or "unofficial" (i.e - through media breifings) on the sales process, I can only assume it is going as slowly as it seems and no one is biting yet on the offer.

As stated, Ornstein did say this could/would take 2 years and this isn't going to happen soon. Problem is, FSG have acted as it it is imminent

Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:37:45 pm
Agree. It's hard not to feel that they club have just abandoned ship this year. It feels like we're in limbo, and we probably are. Only sign of life in FSG is that they sanctioned the Gakpo move.

Abandoned Ship, that's the best way of putting it I have seen
