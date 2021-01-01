I just really worry about how much power is being given to the manager/coaches. Is there anybody above them looking at the bigger picture, not financially but in regards to football. Gordon and Edwards gone. Ward leaving. Is there anybody to tell them that whilst Pep loves Gakpo and we ideally don't want lose him to a rival we need to use those resources elsewhere. Identifying what the teams NEEDS rather than what the manager/coaches WANT.



Someone smart in the summer should have told them that we know Darwin played well against us but we don't actually need an out and out striker(we have numbers and we don't play that way) and need to look at alternatives to Tchouaméni first and foremost.



I think this is a legitimate worry. Not only to make bigger picture decisions on who to bring in and when but also on contract extensions. I do wonder if the owners gave Klopp more power in making these decisions which has led to Edwards, Ward, Graham leaving due to them not having the same remit as they did previously. All speculation obviously but something happened behind the scenes that we don't know about. You simply don't go from being so well run to the shitshow that we are now without something happening, and FSG selling the club isn't the reason.