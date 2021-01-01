Klopp:
If you bring in new players they cant all be on the Premier League list. They cant all be on the Champions League list.
Yes, we have to strengthen. But is this the right time? I dont see it.
Thought it was interesting he bought up the lists. Right now we are full on our non homegrown quota.
We are losing at least 4 midfielders in the summer, 2 HG (Ox, Milner?) and 2 non HG (Keita, Arthur). So lots of room to add some new players.
Obviously we could not register some players if we signed someone now (Adrian/Arthur the most obvious, if we were ruthless).