LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 11:48:35 am
Which I confess I find baffling. I like him too, but he is the sort of player who I can picture being a team like Norwichs best player for a decade and doing really well, but not really having the body to play for a team like ours. If he is a better engine he could be a really good Lallana type for us.

Carvalho could be useful in the number 10 if we played with a 4-2-3-1 formation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:51:36 am
"Sign some footballers"

"No not that one"

 ;D

Yep. I am a snob and proud of it ;D

Sign some fucking amazing footballers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:40:04 am
https://twitter.com/Mobyhaque1/status/1614715763075465218

He has been raving about him for a while now I think. Mendes client too who we have a good relationship with.

https://fbref.com/en/players/c9817014/Manuel-Ugarte-Ribeiro

Haven't seen him play but the ball winning numbers are pretty sensational at first glance
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:32:53 pm
Thats laughable mate, Saka would be the best long term replacement, Olise is a great player technically but he hasnt even scored 10 goals in a single season ever in his career.

You dont see Madrid trying to sell Benzema or City De Bruyne, big clubs dont win multiple leagues and CLs by selling their best players close to their prime generally,

Agree that Saka's a better prospect, but Arsenal would never let him go. As for Olise's end product, yes it's nowhere near Mo's, but I believe Klopp would make him a superstar.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 11:48:35 am
Which I confess I find baffling. I like him too, but he is the sort of player who I can picture being a team like Norwichs best player for a decade and doing really well, but not really having the body to play for a team like ours. If he is a better engine he could be a really good Lallana type for us.

Being able to say what his peak will be when he's currently 19 and about probably 4 years off it makes you more confident than me I confess
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
The chance to sign Saka (if there ever was one) has now gone. He will be at Arsenal a very, very long time.

In a way thats good because I was convinced he would end up at City.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 10:17:48 am
Interesting. Any particular area of the team you can think of we might need to target?


Outfield players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:02:15 pm
The chance to sign Saka (if there ever was one) has now gone. He will be at Arsenal a very, very long time.

In a way thats good because I was convinced he would end up at City.

Did he sign a new deal? I still think he ends up at City in a 18 months/2 years personally (and with Arteta probably taking over from Pep whenever he goes)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:02:15 pm
The chance to sign Saka (if there ever was one) has now gone. He will be at Arsenal a very, very long time.

In a way thats good because I was convinced he would end up at City.
We have far more pressing issues than Saka, dont think he was ever agitating for a move even when Arse were shit.

Back to the issue at hand, SIGN A MIDFIELDER YOU TIGHT BASTARDS.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:59:35 am
https://fbref.com/en/players/c9817014/Manuel-Ugarte-Ribeiro

Haven't seen him play but the ball winning numbers are pretty sensational at first glance

Pretty much what we need.

Compare that to Henderson and Fabinho and the difference is insane. Henderson literally doesnt seem to do much defensively nowadays.

https://fbref.com/en/players/935e6b8f/Jordan-Henderson
https://fbref.com/en/players/7f3b388c/Fabinho

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:24:02 pm
We have far more pressing issues than Saka, don’t think he was ever agitating for a move even when Arse were shit.

Back to the issue at hand, SIGN A MIDFIELDER YOU TIGHT BASTARDS.

If you are going to ask for a midfielder, ask it correctly.

Its "sign a (brilliant) midfielder you mingebag c*nts".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:26:07 pm
Pretty much what we need.

Compare that to Henderson and Fabinho and the difference is insane. Henderson literally doesnt seem to do much defensively nowadays.

https://fbref.com/en/players/935e6b8f/Jordan-Henderson
https://fbref.com/en/players/7f3b388c/Fabinho



Yeah ...you've got to be a bit careful with these stats as you'd want possession adjusted as we have the ball a lot... but yeah
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Spurs want Urgarte, linked with a £52 million deal.

But Wolves look to be favourites. ;D

Definitely a Mendes client.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:26:44 pm
If you are going to ask for a midfielder, ask it correctly.

Its "sign a (brilliant) midfielder you mingebag c*nts".

I would be happy with "sign a (functionally good for us) midfielder you mingebags c*nts" honestly.

A Gini type unspectacularly good, consistent and fits us like a glove midfielder is a-OK with me
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:28:23 pm
Spurs want Urgarte, linked with a £52 million deal.

But Wolves look to be favourites. ;D

Definitely a Mendes client.

Good lord, £52m? Never heard of him apart from this morning and now he is a £52m player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:26:44 pm
If you are going to ask for a midfielder, ask it correctly.

Its "sign a (brilliant) midfielder you mingebag c*nts".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:28:23 pm
Spurs want Urgarte, linked with a £52 million deal.

But Wolves look to be favourites. ;D

Definitely a Mendes client.

I suspect there may also be a clause in there to say Liverpool can sign him for 55 million in 6 months time too  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Urgarte does look very good, can play a bit too as well as being a pocket battleship.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:30:16 pm
Good lord, £52m? Never heard of him apart from this morning and now he is a £52m player.

Theyd take 45  is it 14 days since we bought Gakpo , are we still in the returns window?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
So do people think we will get anyone or are we just going to crawl our way to a bottom half finish with the midfield we have?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:42:50 pm
So do people think we will get anyone or are we just going to crawl our way to a bottom half finish with the midfield we have?

I reckon we should email Carl Markham. He is on a mission to annoy Klopp and Id rather he gets the beating that will follow than us.

Or we can ask Klopp's son who posts on here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:31:45 pm
Urgarte does look very good, can play a bit too as well as being a pocket battleship.

Pocket Battleship. I like that  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:42:50 pm
So do people think we will get anyone or are we just going to crawl our way to a bottom half finish with the midfield we have?

Would be pleasantly amazed if we did. Anything we do now is gonna feel very reactive too so how well planned it'd be if we did do something who knows but we live in hope!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:45:15 pm
I reckon we should email Carl Markham. He is on a mission to annoy Klopp and Id rather he gets the beating that will follow than us.

Or we can ask Klopp's son who posts on here.

I guess seeing Carl and Jurgen in a bit of bloodsport would lift the mood somewhat for a day or so. I'm game for that
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
We should be signing Ugarte immediately. Big physical presence and covers the ground with ease. He will probably cost around 30-35 mil euros.

The structure will also work out since he is a mendes client.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 01:04:07 pm
We should be signing Ugarte immediately. Big physical presence and covers the ground with ease. He will probably cost around 30-35 mil euros.

The structure will also work out since he is a mendes client.

52 million pounds apparently
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
When does the window slam shut?
