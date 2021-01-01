Which I confess I find baffling. I like him too, but he is the sort of player who I can picture being a team like Norwichs best player for a decade and doing really well, but not really having the body to play for a team like ours. If he is a better engine he could be a really good Lallana type for us.
"Sign some footballers" "No not that one"
https://twitter.com/Mobyhaque1/status/1614715763075465218He has been raving about him for a while now I think. Mendes client too who we have a good relationship with.
Thats laughable mate, Saka would be the best long term replacement, Olise is a great player technically but he hasnt even scored 10 goals in a single season ever in his career.You dont see Madrid trying to sell Benzema or City De Bruyne, big clubs dont win multiple leagues and CLs by selling their best players close to their prime generally,
Interesting. Any particular area of the team you can think of we might need to target?
The chance to sign Saka (if there ever was one) has now gone. He will be at Arsenal a very, very long time.In a way thats good because I was convinced he would end up at City.
https://fbref.com/en/players/c9817014/Manuel-Ugarte-RibeiroHaven't seen him play but the ball winning numbers are pretty sensational at first glance
We have far more pressing issues than Saka, don’t think he was ever agitating for a move even when Arse were shit. Back to the issue at hand, SIGN A MIDFIELDER YOU TIGHT BASTARDS.
Pretty much what we need. Compare that to Henderson and Fabinho and the difference is insane. Henderson literally doesnt seem to do much defensively nowadays. https://fbref.com/en/players/935e6b8f/Jordan-Hendersonhttps://fbref.com/en/players/7f3b388c/Fabinho
If you are going to ask for a midfielder, ask it correctly.Its "sign a (brilliant) midfielder you mingebag c*nts".
Spurs want Urgarte, linked with a £52 million deal.But Wolves look to be favourites. Definitely a Mendes client.
Good lord, £52m? Never heard of him apart from this morning and now he is a £52m player.
So do people think we will get anyone or are we just going to crawl our way to a bottom half finish with the midfield we have?
Urgarte does look very good, can play a bit too as well as being a pocket battleship.
I reckon we should email Carl Markham. He is on a mission to annoy Klopp and Id rather he gets the beating that will follow than us.Or we can ask Klopp's son who posts on here.
We should be signing Ugarte immediately. Big physical presence and covers the ground with ease. He will probably cost around 30-35 mil euros. The structure will also work out since he is a mendes client.
