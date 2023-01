I honestly don't like how previously (like 6 months ago) great players are being rubbished as 'done'.



Might it be true? It's possible, however players have down years. It happens all of the time. Maybe players like Fabs and Matip and co are all just having a bad year and next year they'll be great.

Yes some players should probably be moved on and we do need new players, I just can't fathom how people believe that so many star performers at simply done.