Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4960 on: Today at 06:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:48:00 pm
Yes!

Do you know we still need homegrown players in the squad?

We don’t actually need any. It’s the amount of foreigners that are the problem, said Nigel F from Essex.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4961 on: Today at 06:48:32 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:47:27 pm
Its all over my Twitter and I dont even follow any of them. Cant work out if its just random fellas from the Middle East making it all up😂

They got photos of them with Ian Rush, must be legit
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4962 on: Today at 06:49:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:42:03 pm
Big flaw is none of those players you propose to leave bring in much revenue. Maybe clubs will accept magic beans and a signed Le Bron shirt?

It is the sell-to-buy policy that has put us in this position.

We need to reverse that process and have an initial high net spend that allows us to reshape the squad lower the age profile and cut the wage bill. The Red Sox have just committed to paying $313.5 million to tie down one player for the next decade. So the money is there.

We can choose to spend our record-breaking revenues on young hungry players or continue to pay players who have gone over the hill huge salaries that they don't deserve. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4963 on: Today at 06:50:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:48:26 pm
We dont actually need any. Its the amount of foreigners that are the problem, said Nigel F from Essex.

Good luck trying to sell all our current homegrown players then. I wish you well in your quest.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4964 on: Today at 06:50:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:49:33 pm
It is the sell-to-buy policy that has put us in this position.

We need to reverse that process and have an initial high net spend that allows us to reshape the squad lower the age profile and cut the wage bill. The Red Sox have just committed to paying $313.5 million to tie down one player for the next decade. So the money is there.

We can choose to spend our record-breaking revenues on young hungry players or continue to pay players who have gone over the hill huge salaries that they don't deserve. 

Yes well considering these owners are mingebags then thats a way we raise our own money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4965 on: Today at 06:51:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:50:02 pm
Good luck trying to sell all our current homegrown players then. I wish you well in your quest.  ;D

There still will be at least three left at least based on today. So there you have a squad of 20. Without Europe thats more than enough. Plus we could sign one or two.
