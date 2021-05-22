Big flaw is none of those players you propose to leave bring in much revenue. Maybe clubs will accept magic beans and a signed Le Bron shirt?



It is the sell-to-buy policy that has put us in this position.We need to reverse that process and have an initial high net spend that allows us to reshape the squad lower the age profile and cut the wage bill. The Red Sox have just committed to paying $313.5 million to tie down one player for the next decade. So the money is there.We can choose to spend our record-breaking revenues on young hungry players or continue to pay players who have gone over the hill huge salaries that they don't deserve.