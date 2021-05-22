Have to have been at the club 2 years to get on the B list though I believe which means Doak can't go on it yet for example. I think Bajcetic might be able to now.



you can't expect to have a superstar in every position.



every team in the world has players who can come in when needed and get a decent job done.



Kell is a great goalie, as acknowledged by just about everyone.



Harvey is 19 yo and if played in a more natural position could produce a great career.



Jones has shown flashes of being extremely effective, injuries have slowed things though.



and you seem to think we can exchange them for better players in short order. it's not that easy is it?





Ah, thanks for the clarification. Was never sure about the B List stuff!Elliott and Jones are young enough where we shouldn't be selling them, but we absolutely need to think about selling some squad players and not just the older ones.Kelleher is 24 years old. Is he just content with being a backup? Everyone wants young and hungry players, but hanging on to players who should be playing first-team football, while great for us in the short-term, only leads to them stagnating in the long run.Tsimikas is 26 and only 2 years younger than Robertson. How many games is he going to play a season? A full international in his prime and he only plays if Robbo is unavailable or if it's not a big game. If he's not leaving this summer for first-team football, when's he going to?If we have squad players that can't get in ahead of the starters, and they're at a time when they need games, we do have to think about it. We've bought so many young goalkeepers over the years, are none of them capable as a backup? Has the academy not produced a single player capable of taking Kostas' spot as backup LB? In any case, if we wanted to take "risks" and gamble, a young LB is perfect for that since Robertson is 28. You sign a talented 20-year old raw LB (or have 1 in the academy), and in a couple of years, he could push Robbo out of the first-team.There's a motivational issue also. No matter how well Kostas trains or plays, his minutes are pretty much down to if Robertson is available or in-form. He doesn't control his own destiny. That was not true when we signed Robbo since we had Milner (and Moreno) as the LBs.Given we need to refresh, we need to be signing players that are eager to be part of the squad (e.g. a young GK, he's not starting ahead of Alisson but he can build his reputation like Kelleher) or push for first-team football.If money was no object, we'd keep a big squad, but if there's value in selling Kelleher, Kostas, or even first-choice players like Matip, we'd have to consider it.