killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4920 on: Today at 06:04:56 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:02:02 pm
Thats how this manager has tended to operate but interesting the other week he spoke about the need for a bigger squad to cope with the increasing amount of games. Said you need two in every position basically.

Im assuming thats in the situation we are challenging for everything. He jumped the gun a bit there, we probably wont be in Europe next season.
skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4921 on: Today at 06:05:34 pm
It's 17 non-homegrown players.  So if you don't have 8 homegrown, you don't register the 25.  That's all.

For European football, it's 25 players max also.  Only you need a combination of club-trained (at your club) and association-trained (homegrown) - Curtis Jones would qualify for the former while Jordan Henderson would qualify for the latter.

Players under a certain age do not have to be registered for the limits for the PL.  For Europe, they're submitted under a separate list (List B)
Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4922 on: Today at 06:05:35 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:56:42 pm
Ok. Can you point me to who wants to sign Hendo, Thiago etc?

Since 20/21 Arsenal have offloaded Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Sokratis, Aubameyang, Willian, Luiz, Kolasinac, Lacazette and Leno. The only fee they received was £3m for Leno.

They were able to restructure their squad and lower the wage bill because they were prepared to have a large Net spend. To accept short-term pain for long-term gain.

That is the thinking we need.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4923 on: Today at 06:05:48 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:03:32 pm
You dont need a 25 man squad full of senior players which those I have proposed to sell are. All but Jones are capped by their national teams.

17/18 players and the rest youngsters.
Elliott, Kelleher and Jones being sold is ludicrous.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4924 on: Today at 06:07:37 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:05:48 pm
Elliott, Kelleher and Jones being sold is ludicrous.

Its not when you need money.
Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4925 on: Today at 06:08:34 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:58:50 pm
They haven't won it yet ;D

'currently' you pedant.  ;D
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4926 on: Today at 06:09:12 pm
We need to hand out 8.5 year contracts to spread our accounting mishaps.
cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4927 on: Today at 06:09:18 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:03:03 pm
You must have seen the horror by some when our bench is filled or has more kids on it than not.

Depends who the kids are doesn't it- Elliott, Carvalho and the likes should not be getting as much game time at their age if everyone is fit.

We are sorted I'd say for forwards if Bobby leaves in the summer- Mo, Darwin, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo and Carvalho. Goalkeepers are sorted but Kellerher may want to leave for opportunites and need replacing. Defence we need to shift Phillips and one of Matip/ Gomez and get a replacement

Midfield we have 10 options currently and you wouldn't back any of them to be a starter for 30 matches next season. 4 leave on frees, I'd look to sell another one or 2 and then bring in 3 new starting level midfielders
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4928 on: Today at 06:09:30 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:05:48 pm
Elliott, Kelleher and Jones being sold is ludicrous.
and "to bring in young players".  :)
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4929 on: Today at 06:09:34 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 06:05:34 pm
It's 17 non-homegrown players.  So if you don't have 8 homegrown, you don't register the 25.  That's all.

For European football, it's 25 players max also.  Only you need a combination of club-trained (at your club) and association-trained (homegrown) - Curtis Jones would qualify for the former while Jordan Henderson would qualify for the latter.

Players under a certain age do not have to be registered for the limits for the PL.  For Europe, they're submitted under a separate list (List B)
Have to have been at the club 2 years to get on the B list though I believe which means Doak can't go on it yet for example. I think Bajcetic might be able to now.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4930 on: Today at 06:11:49 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:09:30 pm
and "to bring in young players".  :)

No bring in good players.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4931 on: Today at 06:12:57 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:11:49 pm
No bring in good players.
I thought you'd said young,  apologies if not.

anyhow - they each are good players.  :)
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4932 on: Today at 06:13:53 pm
And KH wonders why she's not taken seriously on here.  ;D
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4933 on: Today at 06:14:07 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:12:57 pm
I thought you'd said young,  apologies if not.

anyhow - they each are good players.  :)

Yeh but essential to win a league?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4934 on: Today at 06:14:25 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:07:37 pm
Its not when you need money.

It is though.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4935 on: Today at 06:18:53 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:14:07 pm
Yeh but essential to win a league?
you can't expect to have a superstar in every position.

every team in the world has players who can come in when needed and get a decent job done.

Kell is a great goalie, as acknowledged by just about everyone.

Harvey is 19 yo and if played in a more natural position could produce a great career.

Jones has shown flashes of being extremely effective, injuries have slowed things though.

and you seem to think we can exchange them for better players in short order.  it's not that easy is it?
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4936 on: Today at 06:19:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:13:53 pm
And KH wonders why she's not taken seriously on here.  ;D

Dont care but Id like to know how we improve our squad with no money.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4937 on: Today at 06:19:29 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:18:53 pm
you can't expect to have a superstar in every position.

every team in the world has players who can come in when needed and get a decent job done.

Kell is a great goalie, as acknowledged by just about everyone.

Harvey is 19 yo and if played in a more natural position could produce a great career.

Jones has shown flashes of being extremely effective, injuries have slowed things though.

and you seem to think we can exchange them for better players in short order.  it's not that easy is it?


Ok fine, we stay as we are then.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4938 on: Today at 06:20:28 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:18:53 pm
you can't expect to have a superstar in every position.

every team in the world has players who can come in when needed and get a decent job done.

Kell is a great goalie, as acknowledged by just about everyone.

Harvey is 19 yo and if played in a more natural position could produce a great career.

Jones has shown flashes of being extremely effective, injuries have slowed things though.

and you seem to think we can exchange them for better players in short order.  it's not that easy is it?



I'd lose my shit if we sold Harvey & be pissed off if we sold Jones.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4939 on: Today at 06:23:25 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:07:37 pm
Its not when you need money.
Who replaces Kelleher then? Elliott's place in squad etc etc.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4940 on: Today at 06:23:41 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:19:29 pm
Ok fine, we stay as we are then.

nobody's arguing we don't need a major squad refresh. but your proposal to be honest seems simplistic.

I think we all agree that our situation right now requires a lot of money to fix, and money that's spent well. 

(no, I have no clue when that is likely to happen.  wish to god I did)

Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4941 on: Today at 06:25:01 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:19:11 pm
Dont care but Id like to know how we improve our squad with no money.

By selling evrey one of our homegrown players of course. While you're at it sell the homegrown kids from the Under 8's upwards as well.
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4942 on: Today at 06:25:26 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:23:25 pm
Who replaces Kelleher then? Elliott's place in squad etc etc.

Kelleher should be pushing for a move soon regardless.  If they did get a good offer for him this summer, then why not sell.

I think there has been a suggestion that LFC are after Ron-Robert Zieler in the summer as back-up.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4943 on: Today at 06:26:15 pm
I would sell Kelleher with a buy back clause inserted.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4944 on: Today at 06:26:29 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 06:09:18 pm
Depends who the kids are doesn't it- Elliott, Carvalho and the likes should not be getting as much game time at their age if everyone is fit.
They probably shouldn't be but not just in this thread the criticism Elliott, Carvalho & even Gakpo get is astonishing.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4945 on: Today at 06:29:14 pm

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:25:26 pm
Kelleher should be pushing for a move soon regardless.  If they did get a good offer for him this summer, then why not sell.

I think there has been a suggestion that LFC are after Ron-Robert Zieler in the summer as back-up.
If Kelleher isnt pushing for a move?

Never heard of that other keeper to be honest.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4946 on: Today at 06:29:25 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:23:41 pm
nobody's arguing we don't need a major squad refresh. but your proposal to be honest seems simplistic.

I think we all agree that our situation right now requires a lot of money to fix, and money that's spent well. 

(no, I have no clue when that is likely to happen.  wish to god I did)


Where is that money coming from then?
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4947 on: Today at 06:31:31 pm
Quote from: The G in Ge
If Kelleher isnt pushing for a move?

Never heard of that other keeper to be honest.

I think The Crystals sang a song about him once.
Online skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4948 on: Today at 06:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 06:09:34 pm
Have to have been at the club 2 years to get on the B list though I believe which means Doak can't go on it yet for example. I think Bajcetic might be able to now.

Ah, thanks for the clarification.  Was never sure about the B List stuff!

Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:18:53 pm
you can't expect to have a superstar in every position.

every team in the world has players who can come in when needed and get a decent job done.

Kell is a great goalie, as acknowledged by just about everyone.

Harvey is 19 yo and if played in a more natural position could produce a great career.

Jones has shown flashes of being extremely effective, injuries have slowed things though.

and you seem to think we can exchange them for better players in short order.  it's not that easy is it?


Elliott and Jones are young enough where we shouldn't be selling them, but we absolutely need to think about selling some squad players and not just the older ones.

Kelleher is 24 years old.  Is he just content with being a backup?  Everyone wants young and hungry players, but hanging on to players who should be playing first-team football, while great for us in the short-term, only leads to them stagnating in the long run.

Tsimikas is 26 and only 2 years younger than Robertson.  How many games is he going to play a season?  A full international in his prime and he only plays if Robbo is unavailable or if it's not a big game.  If he's not leaving this summer for first-team football, when's he going to?

If we have squad players that can't get in ahead of the starters, and they're at a time when they need games, we do have to think about it.  We've bought so many young goalkeepers over the years, are none of them capable as a backup?  Has the academy not produced a single player capable of taking Kostas' spot as backup LB?  In any case, if we wanted to take "risks" and gamble, a young LB is perfect for that since Robertson is 28.  You sign a talented 20-year old raw LB (or have 1 in the academy), and in a couple of years, he could push Robbo out of the first-team.

There's a motivational issue also.  No matter how well Kostas trains or plays, his minutes are pretty much down to if Robertson is available or in-form.  He doesn't control his own destiny.  That was not true when we signed Robbo since we had Milner (and Moreno) as the LBs.

Given we need to refresh, we need to be signing players that are eager to be part of the squad (e.g. a young GK, he's not starting ahead of Alisson but he can build his reputation like Kelleher) or push for first-team football.

If money was no object, we'd keep a big squad, but if there's value in selling Kelleher, Kostas, or even first-choice players like Matip, we'd have to consider it.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4949 on: Today at 06:34:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:29:25 pm
Where is that money coming from then?
I said I didn't know when it was gonna happen, nor do I know from where.

like everyone else.

I'm getting tired of this killer.  let's drop it OK?
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4950 on: Today at 06:37:01 pm »
Any reason why were not buying a midfielder? Does anyone think maybe Klopp thinks the current midfield is good enough just in bad form?
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4951 on: Today at 06:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:37:01 pm
Any reason why were not buying a midfielder? Does anyone think maybe Klopp thinks the current midfield is good enough just in bad form?

Fucking skint that's why.

I mean not really but not being given the money at least
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4952 on: Today at 06:39:08 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:37:01 pm
Any reason why were not buying a midfielder? Does anyone think maybe Klopp thinks the current midfield is good enough just in bad form?
A combination of both because confidence makes a big difference. We played a midfield of Fab-Harvey-Carvalho in the derby but we still had a bit of confidence off the back of last season.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4953 on: Today at 06:40:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:25:01 pm
By selling evrey one of our homegrown players of course. While you're at it sell the homegrown kids from the Under 8's upwards as well.

Do you actually know how many home grown players a squad needs?
Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4954 on: Today at 06:40:44 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:05:48 pm
Elliott, Kelleher and Jones being sold is ludicrous.

Agree completely. The things we need to do for me are to lower the average age of the squad and reduce the wage bill.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4955 on: Today at 06:42:03 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:40:44 pm
Agree completely. The things we need to do for me are to lower the average age of the squad and reduce the wage bill.

Big flaw is none of those players you propose to leave bring in much revenue. Maybe clubs will accept magic beans and a signed Le Bron shirt?
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4956 on: Today at 06:45:59 pm »
Well have money to spend, random Arabs on twitter saying clubs sold, announcement soon
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4957 on: Today at 06:47:27 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:45:59 pm
Well have money to spend, random Arabs on twitter saying clubs sold, announcement soon

Its all over my Twitter and I dont even follow any of them. Cant work out if its just random fellas from the Middle East making it all up😂
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4958 on: Today at 06:47:30 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 06:45:59 pm
Well have money to spend, random Arabs on twitter saying clubs sold, announcement soon

Random Arabs? Are they supporting Imagine Dragons on tour?
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4959 on: Today at 06:48:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:40:22 pm
Do you actually know how many home grown players a squad needs?

Yes!

Do you know we still need homegrown players in the squad?
