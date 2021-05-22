Klopp is pretty much responsible for making this club worth £4bn on paper.



Not aimed at you, but the first part of your comment needs to be used!Liverpool's success over the past 6 years has been fully down to this man. Listening to the Civil War and utter fuckwittery going on about the fact that we've finally hit the buffers and are struggling (I say again - Look at City and Chelsea this season. We're not the only ones) the fucktards in the press/media and on other forums needs to understand just how much we've done over the yeats before they spout the utter shite about Klopp out FSG are unfit, etc.Chelsea are throwing money around like no tomorrow - have the magically fixed their issues? Laugh as much as you like, but Everton have done the same - have they solved their problems? This ONE season - one in which all is not lost incidentally - we're struggling because of yet again multiple injuries to key players in the system that Jurgen wants to play.We had no choice but to go for Darwin and Gakpo as Diaz and Jota are long term losses. The starting midfield that most would pick has not been around or had any run of games together. When we were successful, we didn;t change the side much. No Klopp team ever has multiple changes to it unless forced, yet here we are advocating binning off half the fucking squad just because they've got the temerity to get injured or have a drop in performance after a season of all records being broken. Everyone said they saw this coming, well of course we did. We all knew that what we achieved last year was never going to be replicated, but oh no! Let's lump in on the players shall we? How fucking dare they, Jurgen and FSG let us down.Get over yourselves - of course we need players, but as has been said countless times, we need players that are better than what we have. That's fucking near enough impossible both from a skillset and monetary perspective. Panic buys just end up making it harder to recover from and also damages reputations and careers. If it was as simple as going out and buying Jude Bellingham, Alexis MacAllister, Kylian Mbappe, etc, then it would have been done (Who's to say they won't be?)So many issues that we don't know of or are purely guessing at are at play here, but listening to the bickering, lumping in on Liverpool players and staff by saying they're "Shite" "negligent" "Stupid" or whatever is appallingly incorrect. Debate it - fine. Drag what has been one of the finest setups Liverpool have seen since the late 80's down and decry it because it's struggling? Get to fuck. There are no easy fixes. As much as we want think otherwise, we can't get who we want, when we want them so trust the club to do the right thing - theyve got an impeccable record thus far, otherwise how did the Wall of Champions have it's numbers changed season after season?