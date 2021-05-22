« previous next »
Samie stokes the Liverpool takeover fire and Egyptian36 immediately comes along and pisses all over it. :D
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:22:08 pm
Samie stokes the Liverpool takeover fire and Egyptian36 immediately comes along and pisses all over it. :D

It won't stop him stoking away.  :)
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:23:36 pm
It won't stop him stoking away.  :)

Oh, I know. He's a determined little bugger. I'll give him that.
I'd say to stop the takeover talk or this thread will get shutdown once and for all... but for some of you this being shut might be good for your health, so...
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:36:31 pm
Our transfer needs have massively clarified in the last 2 months
Yes we need 2+ midfielders but what we need first, now, today is a Fabinho replacement
We need a mobile 6 instantly, if not sooner
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:45:42 pm
I'd have a Hendo replacement before Fab to be honest.

I would include Thiago as well its a complete new midfield rebuild we need. To compete at the top of the Premier and Champions League.
Id say we are in a worse position now than when we had the centre back crisis. Atleast then we knew the defenders would likely be back. Now tho, all the first choice midfielders seem to have semi-retired! They just dont have the legs to compete anymore. This is the second time weve been in this situation where we absolutely desperately need new players, not just in one position now tho, I think we could do with Atleast one new CB aswell. But yet again its obvious that we will not be making any signings, it feels like the club have just given up on top 4.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:31:09 pm
I'd say to stop the takeover talk or this thread will get shutdown once and for all... but for some of you this being shut might be good for your health, so...
It might aswell shut down to be fair, looks like the transfer committee have shut up shop anyway.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:42:44 pm
Id say we are in a worse position now than when we had the centre back crisis. Atleast then we knew the defenders would likely be back. Now tho, all the first choice midfielders seem to have semi-retired! They just dont have the legs to compete anymore. This is the second time weve been in this situation where we absolutely desperately need new players, not just in one position now tho, I think we could do with Atleast one new CB aswell. But yet again its obvious that we will not be making any signings, it feels like the club have just given up on top 4.

I dont think top four should be in anyones heads. That includes us as fans nor the players. They have to get back to building a base again and getting some consistent performances first. Thats more imperative now than the results.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:59:57 pm
this kind of shit pisses me off no end. 

if you came face to face with him, there's not a snowball's chance you'd dream of saying such shit.  so why say it here?  do you think it makes you look hard or something?


Face to face with him I would greet him like a hero because he was superb up until his injury & I would also comment on said injury and how unlucky he has been.

Look hard ?  :lmao



Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:20:55 pm
Klopp is pretty much responsible for making this club worth £4bn on paper.
Not aimed at you, but the first part of your comment needs to be used!  :)

Liverpool's success over the past 6 years has been fully down to this man. Listening to the Civil War and utter fuckwittery going on about the fact that we've finally hit the buffers and are struggling (I say again - Look at City and Chelsea this season. We're not the only ones) the fucktards in the press/media and on other forums needs to understand just how much we've done over the yeats before they spout the utter shite about Klopp out FSG are unfit, etc.

Chelsea are throwing money around like no tomorrow - have the magically fixed their issues? Laugh as much as you like, but Everton have done the same - have they solved their problems? This ONE season - one in which all is not lost incidentally - we're struggling because of yet again multiple injuries to key players in the system that Jurgen wants to play.

We had no choice but to go for Darwin and Gakpo as Diaz and Jota are long term losses. The starting midfield that most would pick has not been around or had any run of games together. When we were successful, we didn;t change the side much. No Klopp team ever has multiple changes to it unless forced, yet here we are advocating binning off half the fucking squad just because they've got the temerity to get injured or have a drop in performance after a season of all records being broken. Everyone said they saw this coming, well of course we did. We all knew that what we achieved last year was never going to be replicated, but oh no! Let's lump in on the players shall we? How fucking dare they, Jurgen and FSG let us down.

Get over yourselves - of course we need players, but as has been said countless times, we need players that are better than what we have. That's fucking near enough impossible both from a skillset and monetary perspective. Panic buys just end up making it harder to recover from and also damages reputations and careers. If it was as simple as going out and buying Jude Bellingham, Alexis MacAllister, Kylian Mbappe, etc, then it would have been done (Who's to say they won't be?)

So many issues that we don't know of or are purely guessing at are at play here, but listening to the bickering, lumping in on Liverpool players and staff by saying they're "Shite" "negligent" "Stupid" or whatever is appallingly incorrect. Debate it - fine. Drag what has been one of the finest setups Liverpool have seen since the late 80's down and decry it because it's struggling? Get to fuck. There are no easy fixes. As much as we want think otherwise, we can't get who we want, when we want them so trust the club to do the right thing - theyve got an impeccable record thus far, otherwise how did the Wall of Champions have it's numbers changed season after season?
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:50:17 pm
I dont think top four should be in anyones heads. That includes us as fans nor the players. They have to get back to building a base again and getting some consistent performances first. Thats more imperative now than the results.
Yeah I get that, but you know whats coming dont you?
As we didnt qualify for the champions league, we cant afford to sign anyone in the summer.
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:10:36 pm
Irrespective of the ownership situation, there should be a huge amount of free cash available going forward for transfers- even following the self sustaining strategy. End of the infrastructure spend, increased capacity at Anfield, lots of big contracts ending, etc

Thats what makes the current decision to do nothing in midfield more perplexing- the only reason I can see is if we are so fixated (again) on specific transfer targets for the summer

Al said it after the city win that from what he knew of Klopp, he relishes being the underdog and may even choose not to spend to maintain that underdog mentality. Spending for the sake of spending was according to that post not his style
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:50:43 pm

Face to face with him I would greet him like a hero because he was superb up until his injury & I would also comment on said injury and how unlucky he has been.

so if that's your opinion, why insult him?
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:01:54 pm
so if that's your opinion, why insult him?
Is this your first day on the internet?
So a big if but if we do get the opportunity to really make  the changes we need to in order for us to be competitive again, how many signings are we realistically talking in a single window?

Is 3 midfielders and a centre back the minimum? Or do we chalk our awful defending down to poor support and just go for midfielders only?

Seems like were losing 3 midfielders minimum, and should really be more based on how awful theyve been but would there be hesitation from the coaching staff for such a big change in one go?

The attack looks pretty much set for the foreseeable future as long as we dont get a repeat of long term injuries like this season. And the sensible move would be to get thank Firmino for being an absolute legend but time to reluctantly say goodbye.

Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 04:38:57 pm
I would include Thiago as well its a complete new midfield rebuild we need. To compete at the top of the Premier and Champions League.

The critical difference between Fabinho and Thiago is that Thiago is still really good and can start premier league games 
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 05:13:44 pm
So a big if but if we do get the opportunity to really make  the changes we need to in order for us to be competitive again, how many signings are we realistically talking in a single window?

Is 3 midfielders and a centre back the minimum? Or do we chalk our awful defending down to poor support and just go for midfielders only?

Seems like were losing 3 midfielders minimum, and should really be more based on how awful theyve been but would there be hesitation from the coaching staff for such a big change in one go?

The attack looks pretty much set for the foreseeable future as long as we dont get a repeat of long term injuries like this season. And the sensible move would be to get thank Firmino for being an absolute legend but time to reluctantly say goodbye.



Three mids and a centre back for me is what we need to nail this summer, don't think we should be trying to do more unless we manage to offload more midfielders and buy a 4th one
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 05:13:44 pm
So a big if but if we do get the opportunity to really make  the changes we need to in order for us to be competitive again, how many signings are we realistically talking in a single window?

Is 3 midfielders and a centre back the minimum? Or do we chalk our awful defending down to poor support and just go for midfielders only?

Seems like were losing 3 midfielders minimum, and should really be more based on how awful theyve been but would there be hesitation from the coaching staff for such a big change in one go?

The attack looks pretty much set for the foreseeable future as long as we dont get a repeat of long term injuries like this season. And the sensible move would be to get thank Firmino for being an absolute legend but time to reluctantly say goodbye.

3 midfielders and a CB is the minimum yeah. Gomez isn't quite good enough for what we want, and obviously 3 midfielders for sure

Of course we will probably buy one player in the Summer and then improve the value of FSG's asset again after that
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:45:42 pm
I'd have a Hendo replacement before Fab to be honest.

Henderson isnt a regular starter this season and doesnt play in a pivotal position - he also needs replacing for sure but weve got an immobile defensive turnstile at the 6 and all of our defensive problems stem from that
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 04:56:28 pm
Al said it after the city win that from what he knew of Klopp, he relishes being the underdog and may even choose not to spend to maintain that underdog mentality. Spending for the sake of spending was according to that post not his style

If you are referring to me then I said nothing of the sort mate.  ;D

Here are my posts from after the City game. https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=profile;u=22080;area=showposts;start=1000
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:16:29 pm
The critical difference between Fabinho and Thiago is that Thiago is still really good and can start premier league games

I do however we should be thinking of his replacement too, even if he still very much has a place.
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 05:13:44 pm
So a big if but if we do get the opportunity to really make  the changes we need to in order for us to be competitive again, how many signings are we realistically talking in a single window?

Is 3 midfielders and a centre back the minimum? Or do we chalk our awful defending down to poor support and just go for midfielders only?

Seems like were losing 3 midfielders minimum, and should really be more based on how awful theyve been but would there be hesitation from the coaching staff for such a big change in one go?

The attack looks pretty much set for the foreseeable future as long as we dont get a repeat of long term injuries like this season. And the sensible move would be to get thank Firmino for being an absolute legend but time to reluctantly say goodbye.



3 CBs and a CM so expect 1 CM and taglines about whatever is the latest reason we cant spend
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:19:08 pm
I do however we should be thinking of his replacement too, even if he still very much has a place.

Sure but he can definitely start 25 league games in a top 4 team next season - Fabinho cant
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:19:08 pm
I do however we should be thinking of his replacement too, even if he still very much has a place.

If we buy the 3/4 mids we need this summer we can push that decision to 2024 when his contract expires
