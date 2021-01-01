Irrespective of the ownership situation, there should be a huge amount of free cash available going forward for transfers- even following the self sustaining strategy. End of the infrastructure spend, increased capacity at Anfield, lots of big contracts ending, etc



Thats what makes the current decision to do nothing in midfield more perplexing- the only reason I can see is if we are so fixated (again) on specific transfer targets for the summer



I think it's less a "money" problem and more a "philosophy of spending" problem. They obviously have money - I think what's really holding them back right now, in addition to some degree of mingebaggedness that is undeniable, is that we have nine or 10 midfielders already on the books. I think that is really the crux of the issue, at least in this window. Instead of bringing forward one or two of the summer targets (who also may not be available to be brought forward in January), they want to wait until a few are off the books, because it doesn't make sense to them to pile on more. Jurgen plays a part in this too, as we know he dislikes a bloated squad.We can all see the flaws in it, the risk of missing out on CL money and everything else, but I think that's at the heart of what's going on right now. And no, mingebaggedness is probably not a word.