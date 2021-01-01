« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4800 on: Today at 03:10:45 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:03:04 pm
Why would I need that when Klopp speaks about lack of money available?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4801 on: Today at 03:12:13 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:46:44 pm
Apparently Todd Boehly has now attended more games at Chelsea than John Henry has in 12 years at LFC. John just doesn't care.

Every time I think "That's it, he has emptied the (septic) tank, there can't be anything left in there for him to moan about," you find a way. It's almost impressive, in a dank, morose, horrible way.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4802 on: Today at 03:14:17 pm »
That's called being clinical mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4803 on: Today at 03:18:29 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:03:04 pm
Why would I need that when Klopp speaks about lack of money available?

Klopp said we have too many strikers and we shouldnt have gone to Asia and nobody had played 63 games before. Where do you stand on those comments? Anti-Asia and no more games past 60 now?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4804 on: Today at 03:18:36 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:12:13 pm
Every time I think "That's it, he has emptied the (septic) tank, there can't be anything left in there for him to moan about," you find a way. It's almost impressive, in a dank, morose, horrible way.

to be honest I find it mad that some still are fully behind FSG when they don't care themselves. Otherwise different actions would have been taken by now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4805 on: Today at 03:20:38 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:10:36 pm
Irrespective of the ownership situation, there should be a huge amount of free cash available going forward for transfers- even following the self sustaining strategy. End of the infrastructure spend, increased capacity at Anfield, lots of big contracts ending, etc

Thats what makes the current decision to do nothing in midfield more perplexing- the only reason I can see is if we are so fixated (again) on specific transfer targets for the summer

I think it's less a "money" problem and more a "philosophy of spending" problem. They obviously have money - I think what's really holding them back right now, in addition to some degree of mingebaggedness that is undeniable, is that we have nine or 10 midfielders already on the books. I think that is really the crux of the issue, at least in this window. Instead of bringing forward one or two of the summer targets (who also may not be available to be brought forward in January), they want to wait until a few are off the books, because it doesn't make sense to them to pile on more. Jurgen plays a part in this too, as we know he dislikes a bloated squad.

We can all see the flaws in it, the risk of missing out on CL money and everything else, but I think that's at the heart of what's going on right now. And no, mingebaggedness is probably not a word.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4806 on: Today at 03:22:43 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:18:36 pm
to be honest I find it mad that some still are fully behind FSG when they don't care themselves. Otherwise different actions would have been taken by now.

It's not about FSG - it's about the relentless negativity that serves no purpose whatsoever. Have you ever seen a cloud whose lining wasn't shit brown? Cheer up, for fuck's sake.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4807 on: Today at 03:24:33 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:18:29 pm
Klopp said we have too many strikers and we shouldnt have gone to Asia and nobody had played 63 games before. Where do you stand on those comments? Anti-Asia and no more games past 60 now?


In 2016 when he wanted rid of Benteke and fire starter ::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4808 on: Today at 03:24:54 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:20:38 pm
I think it's less a "money" problem and more a "philosophy of spending" problem. They obviously have money - I think what's really holding them back right now, in addition to some degree of mingebaggedness that is undeniable, is that we have nine or 10 midfielders already on the books. I think that is really the crux of the issue, at least in this window. Instead of bringing forward one or two of the summer targets (who also may not be available to be brought forward in January), they want to wait until a few are off the books, because it doesn't make sense to them to pile on more. Jurgen plays a part in this too, as we know he dislikes a bloated squad.

We can all see the flaws in it, the risk of missing out on CL money and everything else, but I think that's at the heart of what's going on right now. And no, mingebaggedness is probably not a word.

Mingebaggery? Thats definitely a word.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4809 on: Today at 03:27:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:24:54 pm
Mingebaggery? Thats definitely a word.

Cheers, that's the one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4810 on: Today at 03:36:31 pm »
Our transfer needs have massively clarified in the last 2 months
Yes we need 2+ midfielders but what we need first, now, today is a Fabinho replacement
We need a mobile 6 instantly, if not sooner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4811 on: Today at 03:37:42 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:36:31 pm
Our transfer needs have massively clarified in the last 2 months
Yes we need 2+ midfielders but what we need first, now, today is a Fabinho replacement
We need a mobile 6 instantly, if not sooner

Declan Rice and Alexis Mac Allister. Get both.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4812 on: Today at 03:38:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:37:42 pm
Declan Rice and Alexis Mac Allister. Get both.

You complain about Bellingham to hype up these two ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4813 on: Today at 03:41:52 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 02:07:41 pm
Its crazy how they want 4bn for a club that needs at least 250m-300m investment. Thats like asking for full wack for a house you are looking to sell with a collapsed roof. Wouldnt you take a quick loan to fix the roof so the new owner doesnt haggle you down from your valuation. Invest a little to at least get the full value. Instead of signing another attacker when there is a more pressing issue.

Probably not a good analogy as I have never bought a football club.

But using the house analogy, if the kitchen needs renewing then sometimes it is better leaving as it is. The new owners may hate the new kitchen if you install one and then they fit their own. They may still knock off the cost of a kitchen even though you have bought a new one. You dont always get back the money you invest to spruce the house up for a sale.

Anyway, who knows what is going on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4814 on: Today at 03:45:42 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:36:31 pm
Our transfer needs have massively clarified in the last 2 months
Yes we need 2+ midfielders but what we need first, now, today is a Fabinho replacement
We need a mobile 6 instantly, if not sooner

I'd have a Hendo replacement before Fab to be honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4815 on: Today at 03:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:38:43 pm
You complain about Bellingham to hype up these two ;D

Their combined price isnt far off just Bellinghams.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4816 on: Today at 03:47:56 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:45:42 pm
I'd have a Hendo replacement before Fab to be honest.

I think the 6 is more important as of right now, we have Jones Keita Ox who could do a somewhat decent job as a 8, we dont have anyone to do that in the DM position.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4817 on: Today at 03:48:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:46:58 pm
Their combined price isnt far off just Bellinghams.

I would rather pay 100m for Bellingham than 70m for Macallister or Rice.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4818 on: Today at 03:49:39 pm »
I wouldn't bet that Ox can do a decent job of tying his own bootlaces.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4819 on: Today at 03:49:54 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:20:38 pm
I think it's less a "money" problem and more a "philosophy of spending" problem. They obviously have money - I think what's really holding them back right now, in addition to some degree of mingebaggedness that is undeniable, is that we have nine or 10 midfielders already on the books. I think that is really the crux of the issue, at least in this window. Instead of bringing forward one or two of the summer targets (who also may not be available to be brought forward in January), they want to wait until a few are off the books, because it doesn't make sense to them to pile on more. Jurgen plays a part in this too, as we know he dislikes a bloated squad.

We can all see the flaws in it, the risk of missing out on CL money and everything else, but I think that's at the heart of what's going on right now. And no, mingebaggedness is probably not a word.

I think its more an investment decision. FSG are like a bank who will loan you money only if it appreciates the asset. They are currently sitting on an alleged $4Bn asset and they are happy to sell up and cash in. They have done exceptionally well with us and if UEFA had stuck to FFP then I think things would have been different.

They have unfortunately been too successful building the asset. They have now priced it outside the reach of a lot of potential owners and now only the mega rich can afford it. I doubt that FSG would pay $4Bn to us now if they were potential buyers.

Football moved up a level when Sky money poured in and now it looks like the turn of oil rich countries.
