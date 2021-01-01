Klopp is pretty much responsible for making this club worth £4bn on paper. I find it amazing when he's in the dire need of backing they refuse.



All the talk about self sustaining but where is the self sustaining funds. Teams like Nottingham Forest,Fulham have out spent us this summer. They want 4bn for a club they bought for 300m. Now they want to walk away with a 500% profit while not spending nothing. But dont worry guys we have a fucking collaboration shirt with Lebron James.All the talk about Nike deal helping our global appeal but I couldnt find the away shirt last season for months. They are liars dont think they have ever been genuine. Anytime RedSox fans boo them they sign someone for 300m but we cant even get midfielder. He has not interest or respect for the club.