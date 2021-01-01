« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 162385 times)

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,035
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4760 on: Today at 01:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:04:16 pm
depends who we end up with I guess...

True, but as stated in article thanks to the worth of the clubs only certain organisations will be able to afford us. It's depressing to be honest, a problem of football's own making.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4761 on: Today at 01:20:55 pm »
Klopp is pretty much responsible for making this club worth £4bn on paper. I find it amazing when he's in the dire need of backing they refuse.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,096
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4762 on: Today at 01:26:48 pm »
I told you lads on here three nights ago rumours were gonig around some Qatari guy has put in a bid for us. Sam Wallace just reading my posts.  ;D
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,872
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4763 on: Today at 01:42:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:52:28 pm
Also lets remember the two ownerships were caught up in the Super League as well and appeared to be pushing it together for a while.

That's true.
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,872
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4764 on: Today at 01:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 12:52:16 pm
Is the Gordon shout a serious one?

Flash?
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,872
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4765 on: Today at 01:45:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:26:48 pm
I told you lads on here three nights ago rumours were gonig around some Qatari guy has put in a bid for us. Sam Wallace just reading my posts.  ;D

Stay humble, Samie. Don't let the fame go to your head.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4766 on: Today at 01:46:44 pm »
Apparently Todd Boehly has now attended more games at Chelsea than John Henry has in 12 years at LFC. John just doesn't care.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,096
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4767 on: Today at 01:47:27 pm »
Ah! I just put in a bid for a 24 carat gold toilet mate.  :-\
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,096
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4768 on: Today at 01:49:04 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:46:44 pm
Apparently Todd Boehly has now attended more games at Chelsea than John Henry has in 12 years at LFC. John just doesn't care.

Boehly is a fuckin' oompah loompah who should be working at the chocolate factory not spending Wonka's money like no tomorrow the fat fuck.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,077
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4769 on: Today at 01:50:07 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:46:44 pm
Apparently Todd Boehly has now attended more games at Chelsea than John Henry has in 12 years at LFC. John just doesn't care.
Thats somewhat unfair, as Mike Gordon runs Liverpool from an FSG point of view
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,872
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4770 on: Today at 01:50:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:47:27 pm
Ah! I just put in a bid for a 24 carat gold toilet mate.  :-\

Well, at least it'll serve as a reminder of the 'good old days' once your five minutes of fame have passed.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,096
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4771 on: Today at 01:50:58 pm »
Tepid has now replaced FSG Craig on Rawk? Another good man down.
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,739
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4772 on: Today at 01:50:59 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:46:44 pm
Apparently Todd Boehly has now attended more games at Chelsea than John Henry has in 12 years at LFC. John just doesn't care.
You're spending your Sunday afternoon trying to find new ways to be miserable and criticise the owners. I admire the dedication, but leave the house now and again, yeah?
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,373
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4773 on: Today at 01:54:58 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:46:44 pm
Apparently Todd Boehly has now attended more games at Chelsea than John Henry has in 12 years at LFC. John just doesn't care.

Mike Ashley probably did too, and Vincent Tan, and maybe even someone like Ken Richardson.  Thank christ attendance at games means fuck all of nothing, eh?
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Online KloppCorn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4774 on: Today at 02:00:27 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:20:55 pm
Klopp is pretty much responsible for making this club worth £4bn on paper. I find it amazing when he's in the dire need of backing they refuse.
All the talk about self sustaining but where is the self sustaining funds. Teams like Nottingham Forest,Fulham have out spent us this summer. They want 4bn for a club they bought for 300m. Now they want to walk away with a 500% profit while not spending nothing. But dont worry guys we have a fucking collaboration shirt with Lebron James.  ::) All the talk about Nike deal helping our global appeal but I couldnt find the away shirt last season for months. They are liars dont think they have ever been genuine. Anytime RedSox fans boo them they sign someone for 300m but we cant even get midfielder. He has not interest or respect for the club.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,077
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4775 on: Today at 02:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:50:58 pm
Tepid has now replaced FSG Craig on Rawk? Another good man down.
Gordon and Bohely are the best comparison at each club though
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,101
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4776 on: Today at 02:02:18 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 01:50:59 pm
You're spending your Sunday afternoon trying to find new ways to be miserable and criticise the owners. I admire the dedication, but leave the house now and again, yeah?

I don't think it's just today that's been happening :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,096
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4777 on: Today at 02:02:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:01:22 pm
Gordon and Bohely are the best comparison at each club though

What you on about? Boehly is DOF, Sporting Director, Cook, Dishwasher and Executive PA .
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,101
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4778 on: Today at 02:03:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:50:58 pm
Tepid has now replaced FSG Craig on Rawk? Another good man down.

I think Craig has mentally checked out after 12 years at FSG. He just doesn't care.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,172
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4779 on: Today at 02:05:10 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 02:00:27 pm
All the talk about self sustaining but where is the self sustaining funds. Teams like Nottingham Forest,Fulham have out spent us this summer. They want 4bn for a club they bought for 300m. Now they want to walk away with a 500% profit while not spending nothing. But dont worry guys we have a fucking collaboration shirt with Lebron James.  ::) All the talk about Nike deal helping our global appeal but I couldnt find the away shirt last season for months. They are liars dont think they have ever been genuine. Anytime RedSox fans boo them they sign someone for 300m but we cant even get midfielder. He has not interest or respect for the club.

Self-sustaining would be fine, if they put their hands in their pockets for the infrastructure spending that directly increases the value of their investment rather than putting it on the club, freeing up some of the money for the training ground and new stands would have ensured sufficient funds for the manager to keep the squad in a functioning state.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,759
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4780 on: Today at 02:07:08 pm »
Sign Alexis Mac Allister.
Logged

Online KloppCorn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4781 on: Today at 02:07:41 pm »
Its crazy how they want 4bn for a club that needs at least 250m-300m investment. Thats like asking for full wack for a house you are looking to sell with a collapsed roof. Wouldnt you take a quick loan to fix the roof so the new owner doesnt haggle you down from your valuation. Invest a little to at least get the full value. Instead of signing another attacker when there is a more pressing issue.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4782 on: Today at 02:09:55 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:05:10 pm
Self-sustaining would be fine, if they put their hands in their pockets for the infrastructure spending that directly increases the value of their investment rather than putting it on the club, freeing up some of the money for the training ground and new stands would have ensured sufficient funds for the manager to keep the squad in a functioning state.
They just don't give a fuck mate.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4783 on: Today at 02:10:36 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 02:05:10 pm
Self-sustaining would be fine, if they put their hands in their pockets for the infrastructure spending that directly increases the value of their investment rather than putting it on the club, freeing up some of the money for the training ground and new stands would have ensured sufficient funds for the manager to keep the squad in a functioning state.

Irrespective of the ownership situation, there should be a huge amount of free cash available going forward for transfers- even following the self sustaining strategy. End of the infrastructure spend, increased capacity at Anfield, lots of big contracts ending, etc

Thats what makes the current decision to do nothing in midfield more perplexing- the only reason I can see is if we are so fixated (again) on specific transfer targets for the summer
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,448
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4784 on: Today at 02:10:46 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 02:07:41 pm
Its crazy how they want 4bn for a club that needs at least 250m-300m investment. Thats like asking for full wack for a house you are looking to sell with a collapsed roof. Wouldnt you take a quick loan to fix the roof so the new owner doesnt haggle you down from your valuation. Invest a little to at least get the full value. Instead of signing another attacker when there is a more pressing issue.

Compare that to Chelsea where Boehly was required to put in x amount of money on the team/stadium as part of the sale price. If FSG gave a stuff and cared about their legacy they'd do similar given they bought the club dirt cheap and have continually underinvested on the team and will make billions regardless. Klopp has carried them since 2015 and they're looking to do one as soon as their own penny pinching is starting to bite.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:13:56 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4785 on: Today at 02:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:10:46 pm
Compare that to Chelsea where Boehly was required to put in x amount of money on the team/stadium as part of the sale price. If FSG gave a stuff they'd do similar given they bought the club dirt cheap and have continually underinvested on the team and will make billions regardless. Klopp has carried them since 2015 and they're looking to do one as soon as their own penny pinching is starting to bite.
They just want to gain without investing. Their mouthpieces said they'd use the Redbird dosh for ARE but they didn't. They should sell up.
Logged

Online KloppCorn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4786 on: Today at 02:14:39 pm »
Happy the fan base is on their neck. It’s been a long time coming.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Up
« previous next »
 