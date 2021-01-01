« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 159458 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,749
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4680 on: Today at 08:52:11 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:44:55 am
Was that every touch?

It definitely wasnt. Just the good bits.

He is a good player, but no way worth £70m. He isnt even the best midfielder in his side.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4681 on: Today at 08:58:33 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:44:37 am
Just out of interest - how many of his games have you watched?  What's his stats like compared to a Jurgen midfielder?

Not aiming this at you, but there's so many players being dismissed which I personally feel would be a good fit.

I've only seen him against us (and in a few other games), but when watching him live, I don't think you can say he's a player that doesn't get round the pitch?

My mate from Uni is a massive lifelong Wolves fan (poor him..), and said Nevez is the heartbeat of the team, and at 25 is ready to move to the next level. He said not only is he the club captain, but is never injured, works his arse off, scores goals (some bloody great ones too), has great leadership qualities, is a tough tackler, good disciplinary record, is vocal, passionate, seems a decent articulate guy, and has some of that Portuguese craziness in him.  He's missed 10 games ìn 6 seasons through injury/illness, which for a tough tackling midfielder shows he's durable. I'd say that's a hell of a lot of boxes ticked, and Jurgen can help tick the rest.

I mentioned in the summer I thought Jurgen could work wonders with him and many disagreed. Not sure if the doubts are based on data, watching all his games, or the fact he plays for a struggling Wolves side rather than a functioning team like Brighton.

I've seen enough of him to see although he has many fine attributes, he's not quick enough or athletic/mobile enough for this Jurgen Klopp midfield. If we already had those types of midfielders with us, I wouldn't be at all against us signing him. It's I just don't think it would ideal to add him to our current midfield set-up.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:07:13 am by Lycan »
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,071
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4682 on: Today at 09:00:30 am »
To be honest, I'm quite excited by the Neves rumours. Was quite jealous when Wolves snapped him up. Think he would be a good addition. Neves, Thiago, Keita (if he can stay fit and is actually picked!), isn't too shabby a midfield
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,749
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4683 on: Today at 09:01:55 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:44:37 am
Just out of interest - how many of his games have you watched?  What's his stats like compared to a Jurgen midfielder?

Not aiming this at you, but there's so many players being dismissed which I personally feel would be a good fit.

I've only seen him against us (and in a few other games), but when watching him live, I don't think you can say he's a player that doesn't get round the pitch?

My mate from Uni is a massive lifelong Wolves fan (poor him..), and said Nevez is the heartbeat of the team, and at 25 is ready to move to the next level. He said not only is he the club captain, but is never injured, works his arse off, scores goals (some bloody great ones too), has great leadership qualities, is a tough tackler, good disciplinary record, is vocal, passionate, seems a decent articulate guy, and has some of that Portuguese craziness in him.  He's missed 10 games ìn 6 seasons through injury/illness, which for a tough tackling midfielder shows he's durable. I'd say that's a hell of a lot of boxes ticked, and Jurgen can help tick the rest.

I mentioned in the summer I thought Jurgen could work wonders with him and many disagreed. Not sure if the doubts are based on data, watching all his games, or the fact he plays for a struggling Wolves side rather than a functioning team like Brighton.

His main attributes are his passing range and combativeness but he isnt what we need. We dont need a midfielder to drop back and pick the ball off Virgil as he can play amazing passes himself. He also isnt very mobile in terms of covering marauding fullbacks or pushing up in a high line team to press. Would be all wrong for us.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide! NO! YOU'RE ALL WRONG!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4684 on: Today at 09:09:44 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:23:28 pm
You were definitely correct, I mean if you could see it then what excuse do our professionals who get paid millions for this type of stuff, have?

Klopp definitely saw it but like everyone didn't expect the drop will be this bad. He took a risk because he is thinking about long term , knows this season won't be easy and backed himself to not drop of the top 4 with this group instead of wasting our limited money on players who he think are not good enough.

Identifying players is the logical explanation IMO. Whenever you recommend the right player to Klopp he will go for it. Small fee big fee didn't matter,he was happy with Gini and gave the green light to spend big on the french midfielder who I can't spell his name. I have said it for a long time we need top traditional scouts as much as we need the nerds so Klopp can have two lists of players he can watch. I don't think the data guys would have identified a player like Kovacic at Dinamo. But then again Pep said our strategy now we go for premium players and very young talents which only teams like Madrid can do ( I hate the fact we can find quotes from Pep about everything, this is not normal for an assistant coach ). Anyhow it's all speculation so who knows. What I hope more than transfers is a strong sporting director with authority because recently all decisions seem based on recommendations and not an extensive process.


« Last Edit: Today at 09:12:37 am by Egyptian36 »
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4685 on: Today at 09:18:15 am »
Would be interesting to know Klopp or the clubs view on the level of the squad and potential rebuild. Get some leaks going to Joyce, don't want to have to read some long winded rubbish from James Pearce about what went wrong in May.

Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,505
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4686 on: Today at 09:20:14 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:01:55 am
His main attributes are his passing range and combativeness but he isnt what we need. We dont need a midfielder to drop back and pick the ball off Virgil as he can play amazing passes himself. He also isnt very mobile in terms of covering marauding fullbacks or pushing up in a high line team to press. Would be all wrong for us.
But again - my question is how many games and stats is this based on?

I don't know much more than the next person, but people seem to be creaming themselves over players who've had a decent season with teams like Brighton, and saying that makes them the perfect fit.

Also, our midfield is completely dysfunctional and wide open this season - and lacks a physical, energetic and highly durable player like Neves (who's also scored more goals in the last few seasons than our entire midfield combined). He averages 36 league games a season in arguably the most physical position on the pitch. What's not to like?

The levels of snobbery on here (not you specifically) would never have seen us sign Robbo, Gini, Bobby, Jota, Matip, and many others that had the raw ingredients for Jurgen to work his magic.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,150
  • return of the king
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4687 on: Today at 09:23:07 am »
Where have these Neves rumours come from? Anything remotely reliable?
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4688 on: Today at 09:25:49 am »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 09:23:07 am
Where have these Neves rumours come from? Anything remotely reliable?

Nah, just the sunday mirror I think. But at least it's given Keyop a chance to bang on about "snobbery" again even though this thread has been filled with suggestions of cheap players or players at smaller clubs.
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,505
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4689 on: Today at 09:25:54 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:58:33 am
I've seen enough of him to see although he has many fine attributes, he's not quick enough or athletic/mobile enough for this Jurgen Klopp midfield. If we already had those types of midfielders with us, I wouldn't be at all against us signing him. It's I just don't think it would ideal to add him to our current midfield set-up.
We currently have 9 players that fit that category  ;D
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,024
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4690 on: Today at 09:28:02 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 07:41:24 am
Does anyone know why Edwards left and now we have Ward leaving find it strange when they were so successful in the  transfer market especially during Edward time in charge .
Could they be linking up at another club or starting their own company , or they could see the model we used been unsustainable in the transfer market , so they could see this coming .

Edwards has been at the club a number of years, I don't think there is anything especially bad going on with him. It's like in every walk of life sometimes you want a change of scenery, he initially said he wanted to spend more time with his family as well. It doesn't surprise me that he still hasn't got a job so I don't think there is anything strange about it. Julian Ward on the other hand strikes me as more weird, but only the people involved know the truth in any of these matters.

I don't think the uncertainty behind the scenes is helping anyone what exactly are people being told, its the big problem when a club is up for sale. Unless you have a strict plan to move forward with it uncertainty leaks into every part of the club and makes the day to day running of it, that much more difficult.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,749
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4691 on: Today at 09:30:15 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:20:14 am
But again - my question is how many games and stats is this based on?

I don't know much more than the next person, but people seem to be creaming themselves over players who've had a decent season with teams like Brighton, and saying that makes them the perfect fit.

Also, our midfield is completely dysfunctional and wide open this season - and lacks a physical, energetic and highly durable player like Neves (who's also scored more goals in the last few seasons than our entire midfield combined). He averages 36 league games a season in arguably the most physical position on the pitch. What's not to like?

The levels of snobbery on here (not you specifically) would never have seen us sign Robbo, Gini, Bobby, Jota, Matip, and many others that had the raw ingredients for Jurgen to work his magic.

All my knowledge of him is by watching him a lot. Know nothing about his stats.

I dont get the snobbery shouts. I am asking for more low key signings and not the ones we seem to be obsessing over such as the likes of Bellingham.

In terms of Brighton i dont like Caicedo much. But I love Mac Allister and we made a huge mistake not getting to him when there were doubts over his contract.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4692 on: Today at 09:31:49 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:20:14 am
But again - my question is how many games and stats is this based on?

I don't know much more than the next person, but people seem to be creaming themselves over players who've had a decent season with teams like Brighton, and saying that makes them the perfect fit.

Also, our midfield is completely dysfunctional and wide open this season - and lacks a physical, energetic and highly durable player like Neves (who's also scored more goals in the last few seasons than our entire midfield combined). He averages 36 league games a season in arguably the most physical position on the pitch. What's not to like?

The levels of snobbery on here (not you specifically) would never have seen us sign Robbo, Gini, Bobby, Jota, Matip, and many others that had the raw ingredients for Jurgen to work his magic.

This is exactly why now would be the wrong time to sign a player like Neves. Despite the attributes you've mentioned, he simply isn't quick enough, or mobile enough. It's something I've noticed since watching him play in this country.

By the way, I haven't seen any snobbery. Just people saying they don't think he'd be a good fit for our current midfield.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:34:16 am by Lycan »
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,505
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4693 on: Today at 09:31:57 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:25:49 am
Nah, just the sunday mirror I think. But at least it's given Keyop a chance to bang on about "snobbery" again even though this thread has been filled with suggestions of cheap players or players at smaller clubs.
What's your definition of cheap? Much of the talk has been about players at crazy prices, or players we 'should've bought' when they were dirt cheap - even though no-one had heard of them before they came good  ;D

The suggested transfer strategy suggested by some requires a Delorean, rather than analytics or scouting.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,749
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4694 on: Today at 09:36:35 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:31:57 am
What's your definition of cheap? Much of the talk has been about players at crazy prices, or players we 'should've bought' when they were dirt cheap - even though no-one had heard of them before they came good  ;D

The suggested transfer strategy suggested by some requires a Delorean, rather than analytics or scouting.

Isnt that the clubs job though? Why have other clubs been able to find these players and we havent?

Clearly we have. For example there were a number of links to Enzo Fernandez before he went to Benfica so all we were doing was our thing which was letting them establish themselves first before we pulled the trigger.

That was fine when we were incredible because we only then needed one or two additions. Now we need several and we cant wait on them to establish themselves because then we cant afford them.

If our scouts are as good as we believe them to be, then why are they waiting for them to get out of our price range before going for them.
Logged

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,449
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4695 on: Today at 09:38:19 am »
There must be a plan. There must be. At this stage I'm guessing it's a plan so well set in pace that it just can not be disturbed by any means due to this seasons performances. The plan must be amazing. It must be so good that even when Chelsea, Arsenal Man City, Newcastle and Man Utd reinforce again in the summer it won't matter because our plans will make sure we're not left behind. Right?
Logged
@paulair
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Up
« previous next »
 