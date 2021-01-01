His main attributes are his passing range and combativeness but he isnt what we need. We dont need a midfielder to drop back and pick the ball off Virgil as he can play amazing passes himself. He also isnt very mobile in terms of covering marauding fullbacks or pushing up in a high line team to press. Would be all wrong for us.
But again - my question is how many games and stats is this based on?
I don't know much more than the next person, but people seem to be creaming themselves over players who've had a decent season with teams like Brighton, and saying that makes them the perfect fit.
Also, our midfield is completely dysfunctional and wide open this season - and lacks a physical, energetic and highly durable player like Neves (who's also scored more goals in the last few seasons than our entire midfield combined). He averages 36 league games a season in arguably the most physical position on the pitch. What's not to like?
The levels of snobbery on here (not you specifically) would never have seen us sign Robbo, Gini, Bobby, Jota, Matip, and many others that had the raw ingredients for Jurgen to work his magic.