Ruben Nerves, good player that he is, is not the type of midfielder we need right now. He's no pace. He not athletic enough. We need midfielders who can get around th pitch. Midfielders who'll.run and press and win those 2nd balls. Neves isn't that type midfielder. But it would be typical of our current squad planning if we did sign him.



He'd be an upgrade on Fabinho or Henderson at this point and relatively cheap seeing as his contract is about to expire. Think watching how slow and immobile they've been this season slants everyone's view. Thiago isn't that fast but if we had a clone of him I'd bet you good money we would be doing quite well this season. Neves can move, he can tackle and win the ball and keep the ball ticking over while pitching in a pot shot or two a game. Really think he'd be a fine signing.Edit: He's turning 26 to boot, just give him a nice 4 year contract for his age 26-30 years and worst case you have a great 4th or 5th choice player on reasonable wages would be my guess.