Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 158381 times)

Offline kvarmeismydad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4640 on: Today at 12:07:11 am »
The Ruben Nevez links seem realistic given Lijnders openly loves him, his contract is running down and he's a Mendez player. Personally I know there's concerns about the mobility of our midfield and he may not be a direct match for that but I'd snap your hands off for him this January.

He'd really show up how shite pur midfield has been as soon as you see him winning his challenges, tracking back, being alert to danger, helping team mates out, bringing some snide to the team and distributing the ball around the pitch.

We seem to be very picky about the perfect solution and not realising how shit we've become at the basics.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4641 on: Today at 12:09:37 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:04:02 am
We are not getting top 4.
didnt ppl say the same in thing in 2021???
Like it doesnt look good but there a chance.
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4642 on: Today at 12:17:35 am »
Neves would be very worrying signing
Would be another player with no pace
Offline amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4643 on: Today at 12:44:38 am »
If Neves is the start of a complete revolution of our midfield then I wont be complaining. If however, hes only one of a couple of midfielders signed over the next few windows then its not good enough.

Dont give a fuck that weve got about 10 midfielders on our books. Half of them could disappear tomorrow and we wouldnt notice the difference.
Offline Caps4444

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4644 on: Today at 12:46:15 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:09:37 am
didnt ppl say the same in thing in 2021???
Like it doesnt look good but there a chance.

Teams back then were weaker.

Its not so much the points difference to 4th, but the fact that we are playing awful.
We flukes past Leicester and have just been handed our arses V Brentford and Brighton and got outplayed by Wolves at home in the cup.

It needed 8 wins from 10 games to get top 4 in 2021.

Probably need something like that again.
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4645 on: Today at 12:56:32 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:17:35 am
Neves would be very worrying signing
Would be another player with no pace
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4646 on: Today at 01:05:35 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:17:35 am
Neves would be very worrying signing
Would be another player with no pace

Yep
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4647 on: Today at 01:29:07 am »
How many of us said it time and time again..invest when on top, it makes everything so much easier.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Mozology

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4648 on: Today at 01:38:03 am »
FSG won't let us down, they'll buy us everything we need.  :)
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4649 on: Today at 01:40:32 am »
Our Women's team are about to sign their third midfielder in this window.  ;D
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4650 on: Today at 01:47:08 am »
Have we signed anyone yet? Or is there not enough value in the market or not the right player at the right time etc..

On the bright side, I can think of more potential sales to raise funds in the summer.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4651 on: Today at 02:03:04 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:40:32 am
Our Women's team are about to sign their third midfielder in this window.  ;D

Are any of them not cup-tied?
Offline CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4652 on: Today at 02:06:11 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:47:08 am
Have we signed anyone yet? Or is there not enough value in the market or not the right player at the right time etc..

Yeah. Gakpo.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4653 on: Today at 02:35:20 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 12:46:15 am
Teams back then were weaker.

Its not so much the points difference to 4th, but the fact that we are playing awful.
We flukes past Leicester and have just been handed our arses V Brentford and Brighton and got outplayed by Wolves at home in the cup.

It needed 8 wins from 10 games to get top 4 in 2021.

Probably need something like that again.
anybody have a comparison table.
Yea probably will need a run like that though, 20 games left with 3 PL matches in 1 month of time overall. So possible get some plays back by then.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4654 on: Today at 03:02:03 am »
Just simply not re-signing Milner would have seen us sign a midfielder this past summer. It's not about defending the owners, it's realizing the choices we made are why we are in this predicament. You can't re-sign everyone and sign more. It's just not logistically possible. Maybe we should be starting a campaign to harass the club to sell a player first?

Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4655 on: Today at 04:10:13 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:02:03 am
Just simply not re-signing Milner would have seen us sign a midfielder this past summer. It's not about defending the owners, it's realizing the choices we made are why we are in this predicament. You can't re-sign everyone and sign more. It's just not logistically possible. Maybe we should be starting a campaign to harass the club to sell a player first?

Similar line of thought about Ox resigning on a long-term deal after the Roma injury before proving his level.

I don't thin it's a particular player that is responsible for this situation, but rather the accumulation of decisions that appeared somewhat off, which compiled to the current misery.
Offline Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4656 on: Today at 04:23:52 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 12:07:11 am
The Ruben Nevez links seem realistic given Lijnders openly loves him, his contract is running down and he's a Mendez player. Personally I know there's concerns about the mobility of our midfield and he may not be a direct match for that but I'd snap your hands off for him this January.

He'd really show up how shite pur midfield has been as soon as you see him winning his challenges, tracking back, being alert to danger, helping team mates out, bringing some snide to the team and distributing the ball around the pitch.

We seem to be very picky about the perfect solution and not realising how shit we've become at the basics.
 

Ruben Nerves, good player that he is, is not the type of midfielder we need right now. He's no pace. He not athletic enough. We need midfielders who can get around th pitch. Midfielders who'll.run and press and win those 2nd balls. Neves isn't that type midfielder. But it would be typical of our current squad planning if we did sign him.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4657 on: Today at 04:39:01 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:23:52 am
Ruben Nerves, good player that he is, is not the type of midfielder we need right now. He's no pace. He not athletic enough. We need midfielders who can get around th pitch. Midfielders who'll.run and press and win those 2nd balls. Neves isn't that type midfielder. But it would be typical of our current squad planning if we did sign him.

He'd be an upgrade on Fabinho or Henderson at this point and relatively cheap seeing as his contract is about to expire. Think watching how slow and immobile they've been this season slants everyone's view. Thiago isn't that fast but if we had a clone of him I'd bet you good money we would be doing quite well this season. Neves can move, he can tackle and win the ball and keep the ball ticking over while pitching in a pot shot or two a game. Really think he'd be a fine signing.

Edit: He's turning 26 to boot, just give him a nice 4 year contract for his age 26-30 years and worst case you have a great 4th or 5th choice player on reasonable wages would be my guess.
Offline Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4658 on: Today at 04:49:37 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:39:01 am
He'd be an upgrade on Fabinho or Henderson at this point and relatively cheap seeing as his contract is about to expire. Think watching how slow and immobile they've been this season slants everyone's view. Thiago isn't that fast but if we had a clone of him I'd bet you good money we would be doing quite well this season. Neves can move, he can tackle and win the ball and keep the ball ticking over while pitching in a pot shot or two a game. Really think he'd be a fine signing.

Edit: He's turning 26 to boot, just give him a nice 4 year contract for his age 26-30 years and worst case you have a great 4th or 5th choice player on reasonable wages would be my guess.

Pretty much any midfielder who can run would be an upgrade on what we've got.

The amount of work Ruben Neves would have to go through in a Jurgen Klopp midfield wouldn't make him a good fit for us imo. If we already had athletic midfielders in there who could run and track back all day, then yeah, we could probably get away with it. But not at the moment. Adding him to our current midfield wouldn't be the best solution at all. And I'll leave it there.

P.S We don't need 4th or 5th choice midfielders adding to the squad. We need midfielders who will be regular first team starters.
Offline QC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4659 on: Today at 05:01:29 am »
If we cannot operate in the top tier part of the market we should revert to taking punts on less proven players. The strategy of doing nothing whilst we save up for the occasional big spend isnt sustainable
Online Rosario

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4660 on: Today at 06:06:19 am »
Neves would be a horrible signing and would further prove that weve gone away from analytics when looking into signings, basically just adding another slow one paced midfielder to the 3 we currently are putting out there.
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4661 on: Today at 06:08:18 am »
We have to sign a midfielder that fits the profile this month. We could sign Bellingham or Mbappe tomorrow and we won't finish top 4 because the problems have become a lot more entrenched than that.

Signing a midfielder has now become about not losing every week.
Online Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4662 on: Today at 06:33:42 am »
Neves would be a rank signing and honestly at that point thered really be no reason to doubt the talk of Ljinders having a huge sway on things. Yes were desperate for a midfielder but if thats the best we can do were in big trouble.
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4663 on: Today at 06:38:25 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 06:33:42 am
Neves would be a rank signing and honestly at that point thered really be no reason to doubt the talk of Ljinders having a huge sway on things. Yes were desperate for a midfielder but if thats the best we can do were in big trouble.

Yep just googled Ruben neves and pep ljinders and this is a quote thats popped up from ljinders a few seasons back

"I know him very well, his ambition, his passion for the game, his professionalism... I know what he gives to the team and this type of players always interest us," he told O Jogo.

"I recognised him when I saw him at Wolves. I saw technique, professionalism; I saw the 2013/14 player I knew."
