The Ruben Nevez links seem realistic given Lijnders openly loves him, his contract is running down and he's a Mendez player. Personally I know there's concerns about the mobility of our midfield and he may not be a direct match for that but I'd snap your hands off for him this January.



He'd really show up how shite pur midfield has been as soon as you see him winning his challenges, tracking back, being alert to danger, helping team mates out, bringing some snide to the team and distributing the ball around the pitch.



We seem to be very picky about the perfect solution and not realising how shit we've become at the basics.