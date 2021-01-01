I wouldnt go that far in terms of any future job, he clearly is a valuable member of the coaching set up that has brought us so much success. Its just the way he talks and the words he uses, would do your head in listening to him all the time. Calling players the missing link or the instigator, or some other crazy word.



On this, I worked with quite a few Germans through work once and they were unbelievably nice and open and social and spoke excellent English. One thing I always remembered about them was that they didn't really have the same level of embarrassment levels like the culture here. Just the clothes, the music the conversations etc had little room for self shame. Great really. They'd just openly admit love for John Barrowman or Cher while standing there in their brown pants and yellow trainers (a distinct memory). It's a shame that in our culture we shy away from what we really like to conform through fear of standing out and being the odd one out. I think in our culture we take the piss out of eachother all the time and we are much more reserved in our choices and behaviour for fear of what others think. That was my one experience from a small group of Germans so I'm not sure if that was just the group I met or if that's a true reflection of German culture so sorry if I have that wrong.This often pops up in the back of my mind that Lijnders is a total cringe bag with his over the top explanations of everything and OTT passion. I just wonder if Klopp doesnt see it that way and has a reduced cringometer compared to me. I wonder how the players feel about Lijnders. I saw the clip of him going around handing his books out to the players and he was a bit cringe with the players describing them to the camera a bit in his over the top way. The players didn't seem arsed or engaged and looked like they wanted the conversation to end asap.Not looking for angles to have pot shots at Lijnders as I don't have a single clue about his real impact on the club but I do find him mega cringe and I do wonder if Klopp doesn't see it that's all.