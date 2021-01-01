On paper we will lose Milner, Keita and Ox. That's three from the 9 midfielders we used as a reason to not buy in the summer. Its also clear that Jones might not be good enough for a team that wants to win, but probably good enough for a squad/bench option, however Harvey and Carvalho aren't midfielders and are nowhere near ready to play there for a team that wants to win. You'd want to relegate the likes of Hendo, Thiago, Fabinho to rotation options and buy 3 midfielders in the summer, and probably loan out Stefan Bajčetić to get first team minutes and develope better. Don't renew Firmino, especially if we don't get Europe next year (think we should honestly tank and not play EL or the Conference) and then Salah, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota and Diaz is good enough to be the leading front five. Probably sell Gomez and Nat and get a defender to partner Ibou with the idea of phasing out VVD and Matip in the next 2-3 years. And hopefully that Ramsay kid exists and can rotate every now and then with Trent.
Following year, you're probably looking at selling Matip and looking at another defense option and also evaluating Robbo and seeing if we need to move on or not. Tsimikas is a good number 2 but he is not a starter for a team that is challenging. If Ramsey isn't it, move on and buy a good number 2 for Trent too, maybe if we're in the CL a striker to rotate on top and look at phasing Salah out.