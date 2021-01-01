« previous next »
« Reply #4600 on: Today at 10:33:12 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:31:24 pm
Madrid lost to Villareal last week. I would say Madrid going to the favorite but there a lot time till then.
Wont count out top 4 either.


Im not bothered about top four or results right now. What i want to see is us getting tougher to score against and start to see an upturn in performances hopefully between March to May, so we can get some foundations down for next season.

This season in terms of achieving anything is pretty much down the shitter.
« Reply #4601 on: Today at 10:33:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:29:49 pm
I meant against Madrid. But yeah we are not finishing top four.
Well do well to finish top half at this rate. Put a line under this season, hope to have new owners in place in time of the next window, say thanks to a bunch of players and then show them the door and bring in new ones. If thats too much to ask for then sign some fucking midfielders, not one but three. Weve a lot of issues but I honestly feel if we can fix the midfield and get our injured players back well be a force.
« Reply #4602 on: Today at 10:33:34 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:31:24 pm
Madrid lost to Villareal last week. I would say Madrid going to the favorite but there a lot time till then.
Wont count out top 4 either.
Top 4 is still on because the teams above us play each other and they are inconsistent anyway. The issue is that we're crap.
« Reply #4603 on: Today at 10:36:29 pm »
On paper we will lose Milner, Keita and Ox. That's three from the 9 midfielders we used as a reason to not buy in the summer. Its also clear that Jones might not be good enough for a team that wants to win, but probably good enough for a squad/bench option, however Harvey and Carvalho aren't midfielders and are nowhere near ready to play there for a team that wants to win. You'd want to relegate the likes of Hendo, Thiago, Fabinho to rotation options and buy 3 midfielders in the summer, and probably loan out Stefan Bajčetić to get first team minutes and develope better. Don't renew Firmino, especially if we don't get Europe next year (think we should honestly tank and not play EL or the Conference) and then Salah, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota and Diaz is good enough to be the leading front five. Probably sell Gomez and Nat and get a defender to partner Ibou with the idea of phasing out VVD and Matip in the next 2-3 years. And hopefully that Ramsay kid exists and can rotate every now and then with Trent.

Following year, you're probably looking at selling Matip and looking at another defense option and also evaluating Robbo and seeing if we need to move on or not. Tsimikas is a good number 2 but he is not a starter for a team that is challenging. If Ramsey isn't it, move on and buy a good number 2 for Trent too, maybe if we're in the CL a striker to rotate on top and look at phasing Salah out.
« Reply #4604 on: Today at 10:37:15 pm »
Julian Ward must have the easiest job of them all. Walking away at the end of the season, not signing anyone in January. How much is he on? What an easy life.
« Reply #4605 on: Today at 10:37:47 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:31:24 pm
Madrid lost to Villareal last week. I would say Madrid going to the favorite but there a lot time till then.
Wont count out top 4 either.
Can you imagine the amount of chances that Brentford, Wolves or Brighton created against us being given to the likes of Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema et al.?
« Reply #4606 on: Today at 10:38:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:37:15 pm
Julian Ward must have the easiest job of them all. Walking away at the end of the season, not signing anyone in January. How much is he on? What an easy life.
We don't know why he did so, but there is a reason why left.
« Reply #4607 on: Today at 10:38:45 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:08:52 pm
Dont agree at all. You sign a midfielder but that one player wont transform everything. Also, without Gakpo our only attacker is Salah.


What's the point in signing an attacker when the ball is never going to get to them?

FFS Haaland would be shit with our current midfield setup.
« Reply #4608 on: Today at 10:39:29 pm »
I dont expect anything to happen but having it to where you figure its just Klopp alone deciding this stuff isnt great. Maybe that explains the bizarre decisions today, who knows.
« Reply #4609 on: Today at 10:39:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:37:15 pm
Julian Ward must have the easiest job of them all. Walking away at the end of the season, not signing anyone in January. How much is he on? What an easy life.
I must point out at this moment that we signed a player less than two weeks ago
« Reply #4610 on: Today at 10:40:08 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 10:37:47 pm
Can you imagine the amount of chances that Brentford, Wolves or Brighton created against us being given to the likes of Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema et al.?

Thats true but we not give them that space Anfield will be rocking we might lose but I dont think they smash us at home.

We will lose over two legs though !
« Reply #4611 on: Today at 10:40:17 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:38:45 pm
What's the point in signing an attacker when the ball is never going to get to them?

FFS Haaland would be shit with our current midfield setup.

The problem isnt Gakpo, its the fact that we havent been given enough money by FSG and/or Klopp is obsessed with Bellingham.
« Reply #4612 on: Today at 10:40:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:14:02 pm
I wouldnt go that far in terms of any future job, he clearly is a valuable member of the coaching set up that has brought us so much success. Its just the way he talks and the words he uses, would do your head in listening to him all the time. Calling players the missing link or the instigator, or some other crazy word.

On this, I worked with quite a few Germans through work once and they were unbelievably nice and open and social and spoke excellent English. One thing I always remembered about them was that they didn't really have the same level of embarrassment levels like the culture here. Just the clothes, the music the conversations etc had little room for self shame. Great really. They'd just openly admit love for John Barrowman or Cher while standing there in their brown pants and yellow trainers (a distinct memory). It's a shame that in our culture we shy away from what we really like to conform through fear of standing out and being the odd one out. I think in our culture we take the piss out of eachother all the time and we are much more reserved in our choices and behaviour for fear of what others think. That was my one experience from a small group of Germans so I'm not sure if that was just the group I met or if that's a true reflection of German culture so sorry if I have that wrong.

This often pops up in the back of my mind that Lijnders is a total cringe bag with his over the top explanations of everything and OTT passion. I just wonder if Klopp doesnt see it that way and has a reduced cringometer compared to me. I wonder how the players feel about Lijnders. I saw the clip of him going around handing his books out to the players and he was a bit cringe with the players describing them to the camera a bit in his over the top way. The players didn't seem arsed or engaged and looked like they wanted the conversation to end asap.

Not looking for angles to have pot shots at Lijnders as I don't have a single clue about his real impact on the club but I do find him mega cringe and I do wonder if Klopp doesn't see it that's all.
« Reply #4613 on: Today at 10:41:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:39:47 pm
I must point out at this moment that we signed a player less than two weeks ago

You mean Ljinders signed him? Also apparently the deal was done between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day. Two solid working days for Ward. He can put his feet up now for 6 months.
« Reply #4614 on: Today at 10:42:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:41:28 pm
You mean Ljinders signed him? Also apparently the deal was done between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day. Two solid working days for Ward. He can put his feet up now for 6 months.
no, we signed a player in January
« Reply #4615 on: Today at 10:42:54 pm »
Don't think I like the idea of Ljinders getting involved in transfers.
« Reply #4616 on: Today at 10:43:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:41:28 pm
You mean Ljinders signed him? Also apparently the deal was done between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day. Two solid working days for Ward. He can put his feet up now for 6 months.

Hah, surprised you didnt use your false spiel about how the nerds dont want to sign anyone anyway. Fucking hell.
« Reply #4617 on: Today at 10:43:35 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:42:54 pm
Don't think I like the idea of Ljinders getting involved in transfers.

Why? Every orchestra needs a conductor, no?
« Reply #4618 on: Today at 10:43:43 pm »
We’re going to the Bernabeu to close out a memorable CL win before coming home and losing to Fulham as we make Palhinha look like prime Mascherano.
« Reply #4619 on: Today at 10:47:04 pm »
Selling players to buy players is not the solution. It's a contributing factor in why the club is currently in the mess it is in.
« Reply #4620 on: Today at 10:49:30 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 10:43:43 pm
Were going to the Bernabeu to close out a memorable CL win before coming home and losing to Fulham as we make Palhinha look like prime Mascherano.

Like Solly March. 2 goals in 148 matches prior to today. 2 in 90 minutes playing us.
« Reply #4621 on: Today at 10:55:30 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:49:30 pm
Like Solly March. 2 goals in 148 matches prior to today. 2 in 90 minutes playing us.

Fucking genuinely disgraceful that  :lmao
« Reply #4622 on: Today at 10:56:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:37:15 pm
Julian Ward must have the easiest job of them all. Walking away at the end of the season, not signing anyone in January. How much is he on? What an easy life.
Not as easy as our South American Scouts, them boys are living a charmed life .  ;D
« Reply #4623 on: Today at 10:56:45 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:33:34 pm
Top 4 is still on because the teams above us play each other and they are inconsistent anyway. The issue is that we're crap.
Correct. I would think Klopp can find a way to get top 4, not saying it sure thing but some hope.
« Reply #4624 on: Today at 10:57:20 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:49:30 pm
Like Solly March. 2 goals in 148 matches prior to today. 2 in 90 minutes playing us.

Wellbecks first goal for this season too. Remember, we're always generous for opposing players. Didn't we let Kevin Lisbie score his first hatrick as well
« Reply #4625 on: Today at 10:57:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:43:35 pm
Why? Every orchestra needs a conductor, no?

Yeh, but that's not him
« Reply #4626 on: Today at 10:57:38 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:49:30 pm
Like Solly March. 2 goals in 148 matches prior to today. 2 in 90 minutes playing us.

Amazing.  Cant say it wasnt deserved either.  If Brightons final ball was better, it couldve honestly been worse.

At least Trossard didnt play.  ;D
« Reply #4627 on: Today at 10:58:59 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 10:57:20 pm
Wellbecks first goal for this season too. Remember, we're always generous for opposing players. Didn't we let Kevin Lisbir score his first hatrick as well

Think they were the only three goals of his career, mate  ;D
« Reply #4628 on: Today at 10:59:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:33:12 pm
Im not bothered about top four or results right now. What i want to see is us getting tougher to score against and start to see an upturn in performances hopefully between March to May, so we can get some foundations down for next season.

This season in terms of achieving anything is pretty much down the shitter.
I think getting Nunez, Firmino back, and seeing some other Mfer outside of Henderson with that would help. I think Klopp can do top 4, but yea performances need to improve.
