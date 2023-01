And they got sicknote Aquilani instead of Barry who went on to play around 150games for city. Keane was also one Rafa appears didnt want. Am sure he haad Gerrard Torres and wanted David Villa or something along those lines



I seem to remember David Villa being open about the fact he had no interest in coming to us and said something about not liking the Beatles. So don't think that had anything to do with money. I'm pretty sure Rafa said he wanted Keane but Barry was the primary target that summer and he was annoyed that we spent so much of our budget on Keane which made it impossible to get Barry.