Oh just that comparing our transfer and general situation now, to the situation back then so is utterly ridiculous as to be little more than unfounded scaremongering.



Its not though is it? Rafa was trying to compete with one hand tied behind his back, and yes, they were far worse owners than FSG undoubtedly, but the key point is, a world class manager being let down in the transfer market when hes got us at the top of the domestic and European game.