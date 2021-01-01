Passing off a bit of work onto me huh you lazy fucker?
I mean -- isn't there a thread dedicated to FSG / sale news / gossip?
To be fair on Indy he was the first person to say Edwards was leaving us but no one believed him till the big journos said it.
A broken clock is right twice a day mate.
I know mate but he's not saying anythnig that this latest batch of rumours haven't said bar the price. Last night news spread through the LFC dark web that some guy from the Middle East bid for the club. But no one would notice this bit of news until the bigger outlets and journos verify this news from their sources.,
Oh just that comparing our transfer and general situation now, to the situation back then so is utterly ridiculous as to be little more than unfounded scaremongering.
