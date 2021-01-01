« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4360 on: Today at 10:09:22 pm
I mean -- isn't there a thread dedicated to FSG / sale news / gossip?
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4361 on: Today at 10:11:29 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:08:49 pm
Passing off a bit of work onto me huh you lazy fucker?

 ;D

I hadn't realised it was you until I scrolled up after I posted that.
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4362 on: Today at 10:13:30 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:09:22 pm
I mean -- isn't there a thread dedicated to FSG / sale news / gossip?

Samie is saying It's come from Indy, so it isn't legitimate news/gossip. It's not to be taken seriously, mate.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4363 on: Today at 10:13:46 pm
To be fair on Indy he was the first person to say Edwards was leaving us but no one believed him till the big journos said it.
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4364 on: Today at 10:14:41 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:13:46 pm
To be fair on Indy he was the first person to say Edwards was leaving us but no one believed him till the big journos said it.

A broken clock is right twice a day mate.
slaphead

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4365 on: Today at 10:15:17 pm
Dare I ask. What is this Indy thing
Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4366 on: Today at 10:17:55 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:13:46 pm
To be fair on Indy he was the first person to say Edwards was leaving us but no one believed him till the big journos said it.
Hes a meme. Just look at his tweets. Bid has come from the Qatar region :lmao
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4367 on: Today at 10:18:21 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:14:41 pm
A broken clock is right twice a day mate.

I know mate but he's not saying anythnig that this latest batch of rumours haven't said bar the price. Last night news spread through the LFC dark web that some guy from the Middle East bid for the club. But no one would notice  this bit of news until the bigger outlets and journos verify this news from their sources., 
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4368 on: Today at 10:20:19 pm
the mood I'm in these days, I'm liable to believe any bad news.

eg that being true explains why Klopp was pissy in the media thing today.

I'm getting a headache.  I think I need to get off RAWK for a bit.
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4369 on: Today at 10:26:08 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:18:21 pm
I know mate but he's not saying anythnig that this latest batch of rumours haven't said bar the price. Last night news spread through the LFC dark web that some guy from the Middle East bid for the club. But no one would notice  this bit of news until the bigger outlets and journos verify this news from their sources., 

I guess we'll see then.
BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #4370 on: Today at 10:40:24 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:26:05 pm
Oh just that comparing our transfer and general situation now, to the situation back then so is utterly ridiculous as to be little more than unfounded scaremongering.
Its not though is it? Rafa was trying to compete with one hand tied behind his back, and yes, they were far worse owners than FSG undoubtedly, but the key point is, a world class manager being let down in the transfer market when hes got us at the top of the domestic and European game.
