Emre Can , Adam Lallana, Gini Wijnaldum, Divock Origi, Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino.



A club that is self sustaining just cannot afford to let so many first team squad players depart on free transfers. It absolutely cripples our ability to refresh the squad, and IMO its the biggest issue weve faced in recent years.



Yet the other side of the coin is that we did not force any of the players out. Most of these names have been good servants for the club and letting them stay for the contract and not forcing them out also shows them respect theu deserve. Some others havent had any suitors and yet others who would not accept our renewals. That is a big list but at the same time it is hard to fault the club for most of them. If anything, we did not go down the route of getting them new deals to protect values once they were past their peak years. We did that with Grujic and Nat because we still expect to be able to sell them. As a self sustaining club, we also cannot be saddled with long term contracts for players we do not see as part of our future.