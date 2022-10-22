Meh, it's all a bit shit. I'm not looking to point fingers at anyone. I do think we are a bit of a mess at the moment though, and don't see us getting top four with how things are right now.
While unfair, there's lots of pressure on Gakpo to deliver for multiple reasons - Misfiring forwards, injuries, weak midfield. With our injuries now, I'm glad we had him. At the time we signed him, I thought it was strange we would sign another left side forward for a reasonable chunk of money - while hinting that a midfielder would be difficult. Anyway.
I think it could be quite a painful second half of the season for us. Probably be back challenging on all fronts (minus the CL) next year though.