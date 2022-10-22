« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

eeekaj

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 04:27:15 pm
I actually cannot fathom the fact we aren't going to sign a midfielder.

And you just KNOW that when we don't get top 4 because of it (and it will happen) that we will use the 'no CL' excuse for not being able to attract top targets come the Summer - even though other sides like Arsenal haven't had that problem for years...

I'm so annoyed.
Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 04:27:22 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:04:56 pm
Emre Can , Adam Lallana, Gini Wijnaldum, Divock Origi, Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino.

A club that is self sustaining just cannot afford to let so many first team squad players depart on free transfers. It absolutely cripples our ability to refresh the squad, and IMO its the biggest issue weve faced in recent years.


On the face of it, it seems daft.

But the club seems to put in place minimum sale prices and won't go below that.

The positive spin is that they got top dollar for players like Ibe, Solanke, Brewster, Williams after refusing to be low-balled.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 04:35:46 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:04:56 pm
Emre Can , Adam Lallana, Gini Wijnaldum, Divock Origi, Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino.

A club that is self sustaining just cannot afford to let so many first team squad players depart on free transfers. It absolutely cripples our ability to refresh the squad, and IMO its the biggest issue weve faced in recent years.

Lallana, Keita and Ox are so injury prone that I'd actually be surprised if we'd had any particularly worthy offers for any of them.

Can and Gini pretty much just ran their contracts down

Milner ;D I'd love to know when we should have sold him

Bobby hasn't even left yet but pretty much as above

And Origi, I dare say after the supposed offers we rejected he scored another clutch goal
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 04:46:19 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:04:56 pm
Emre Can , Adam Lallana, Gini Wijnaldum, Divock Origi, Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino.

A club that is self sustaining just cannot afford to let so many first team squad players depart on free transfers. It absolutely cripples our ability to refresh the squad, and IMO its the biggest issue weve faced in recent years.

Yet the other side of the coin is that we did not force any of the players out. Most of these names have been good servants for the club and letting them stay for the contract and not forcing them out also shows them respect theu deserve. Some others havent had any suitors and yet others who would not accept our renewals. That is a big list but at the same time it is hard to fault the club for most of them. If anything, we did not go down the route of getting them new deals to protect values once they were past their peak years. We did that with Grujic and Nat because we still expect to be able to sell them. As a self sustaining club, we also cannot be saddled with long term contracts for players we do not see as part of our future.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 04:53:41 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:04:56 pm
Emre Can , Adam Lallana, Gini Wijnaldum, Divock Origi, Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino.

A club that is self sustaining just cannot afford to let so many first team squad players depart on free transfers. It absolutely cripples our ability to refresh the squad, and IMO its the biggest issue weve faced in recent years.

The problem is we only sell players who ask to leave. We got money for Mane because he asked to go, if he chose to run his contract down he'd be going in the summer as well.

There's no ruthlessness there. Although it's been a happy camp up till now and therefore people like Ox aand Div happy to sit on the bench for years. I wouldn't be surprised if a few more wanted out in the summer given the way it's going, the lack of ambition and now the instability on top and the lack of professionalism/competence within the medical department which risks players careers. We might not even be in Europe next season which would then be a good excuse to trim the squad right down as well.
BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 04:58:09 pm
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 04:59:53 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:53:41 pm
The problem is we only sell players who want to leave.

I mean yeah, because you can't sell someone who doesn't want to leave given they have a little thing called a contract.
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:00:39 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 03:21:03 pm
" I know we have had this discussion since it all started and I am the one who said we dont need a midfielder and you were all right and I was wrong. Thats the situation."

Klopp, 26th August 2022.

Yeah, due to injuries. We have 9 fit midfielders right now if Milner is indeed back, Melo will make 10. How many midfielders do we need? I agree the current ones aren't fit for purpose in a variety of ways but that doesn't make them disappear, they're still here.
BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:01:02 pm
"The fans are very clever, they know what is going on. It is very clear that things are like this now and still we have to carry on going forward.

Rafa from 2010. Granted, completely different level of twat ownership but similar sentiments now.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:03:48 pm
Some of our fans are also thick as pig shit.
BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:05:45 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:03:48 pm
Some of our fans are also thick as pig shit.
Granted but the majority are seemingly able to work out that theres no money. Surprised Gordon Brown hasnt left a note.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:05:51 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:59:53 pm
I mean yeah, because you can't sell someone who doesn't want to leave given they have a little thing called a contract.

Well obviously but I mean in terms of we only sell first team players if the player ask to leave themselves, therefore we won't stand in their way.

We're less likely say to someone like Ox you're not in our plans anymore so you'd be best off finding yourself a new club.
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:06:08 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:59:48 am
Maybe I'm alone on this but the 'we cant spend loads of money / money at will' stuff is really really grating at this point

He's been saying it for years and I doubt there's a liverpool fan who doesn't know our situation / budget and where it fits (less than City, fuck loads more than Leicester etc)
You just can't do the 'wev've got limited resources' bit after spending an amount on attacker that would be a club record at several clubs.
Just catching up on todays posts, and saw this - couldn't agree more.

Irks me when I see some of ours on here claiming we aren't a rich club, or that it's tough for us to operate as we do. It's so 'woe is me' and a complete denial of reality, where we're at the absolute upper echelons of football clubs worldwide - truly the top 0.1%. It's like people violently lurch in opposing financial doped/sportswashed clubs, that they've taken leave of their senses.

The other annoyance is people acting like the clubs finances are a credit card bill, or that all debt is bad debt and all budgets are absolute.
Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:07:43 pm
Which ever way you try to spin the mess weve created its bad. With regards to contracts for pretty much everybody who wants one for as long as they want, the scenarios that create a situation where you end up with that are bad. Clubs usually find themselves in that situation due to a failure to let go of the past, inadequate funds to regenerate, poor planning  or a manager never having needed to build again. All or a combination of these factors are possible. Not convinced weve learned our lesson and realise giving contracts Willy nilly is not the best idea if you have finite funds.
lukeb1981

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:17:38 pm
It is pure negligence by FSG to not have funds available- its their job to seek sponsorship or investment, its a shot show behind the scenes thats why there is staff jumping ship , must be incredibly hard to try function in that set up . All why they stay away and let Klopp suffer.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:23:12 pm
Pretty sure if Dortmund called us up and said they'd changed their mind and they are going to sell Bellingham this window for £100m we'd be bringing him in. I don't buy that there aren't funds available for long term targets. Gakpo wasn't part of the January plans but as he was available we bought his move forward. I'm sure it would be the same with any midfielders we are planning to move for in the summer to replace Ox and Keita. But it's clear we're not going to spend tens of million of pounds on stop gap players and their long term contracts.
BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:23:32 pm
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 05:17:38 pm
It is pure negligence by FSG to not have funds available- its their job to seek sponsorship or investment, its a shot show behind the scenes thats why there is staff jumping ship , must be incredibly hard to try function in that set up . All why they stay away and let Klopp suffer.

Source?
Wingman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:26:27 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:27:11 pm
Klopp made it clear today that money is the issue.

Money is an issue for all bar those clubs propped up by oil money. Youve decided to interpret what he said today to suit your (usual) agenda. Others may have a different interpretation.
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:30:57 pm
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 05:26:27 pm
Money is an issue for all bar those clubs propped up by oil money. Youve decided to interpret what he said today to suit your (usual) agenda. Others may have a different interpretation.

Doesn't seem to be an issue for Aston Villa, Arsenal, ManU, etc. (yes yes - something about mortgaging the future something). The real concern is that we have an entire portion of our that had decline in front of everyone's eyes and we haven't addressed it.

Now money is an issue - so we bought Gakpo (which I don't mind).
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:37:10 pm
just saw this:

Another twist in the Leandro Trossard story as the Belgians agent, Josy Comhair, has released a statement saying his client was humiliated by Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi. Fabrizio Romano has tweeted the full statement below which claims that De Zerbi no longer speaks to Trossard and that a transfer away from the AMEX Stadium is now the best solution for both parties.

can't say I've ever paid much attention to him.

would he help us?
DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:37:36 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:06:08 pm
Just catching up on todays posts, and saw this - couldn't agree more.

Irks me when I see some of ours on here claiming we aren't a rich club, or that it's tough for us to operate as we do. It's so 'woe is me' and a complete denial of reality, where we're at the absolute upper echelons of football clubs worldwide - truly the top 0.1%. It's like people violently lurch in opposing financial doped/sportswashed clubs, that they've taken leave of their senses.

The other annoyance is people acting like the clubs finances are a credit card bill, or that all debt is bad debt and all budgets are absolute.
Include:
- Those who seem to delight in explaining why the club can't afford a midfielder, rather than being horrified.
- The 'In Klopp we trust' brigade.
- The 'name one' brigade.
- The 'why don't you buy one' clowns.
- The 'he wouldn't have bought one if he didn't need it' crew.
- All those that criticising fans for wanting what every man and his dog can see Liverpool need, a midfielder.
- People who make lists of midfielders and say 'mentality'
- Anyone who thinks old player can keep going forever
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:38:13 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:30:57 pm
Doesn't seem to be an issue for Aston Villa, Arsenal, ManU, etc.

They're desperate for a forward and best they can do is a loan move for a Burnley player.
Rawkybalboa

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:38:19 pm
Its clear Klopps frustrated. Clearly he knows what we need and says nothing happening unless hes told otherwise etc.
'But the transfer market is not for us in this moment the solution. But if something is out there and somebody tells me, yes, we will do it. But for this specific situation I don't think it will happen.'
Am sure hes not the type to do a Rafa. Hes waited patiently, then the owners said we gonna sell up or whatever and he now waits patiently again for new owners or whatever. As it stands a decent midfielder or 2 will fix the issue. But its not happening. Any other club would have thrown money at it.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:39:28 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:38:13 pm
They're desperate for a forward and best they can do is a loan move for a Burnley player.

Theyve spent ridiculous amounts in the last few years to be fair, and sure enough will still spend big this summer.
deano2727

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:39:32 pm
Meh, it's all a bit shit. I'm not looking to point fingers at anyone. I do think we are a bit of a mess at the moment though, and don't see us getting top four with how things are right now.

While unfair, there's lots of pressure on Gakpo to deliver for multiple reasons - Misfiring forwards, injuries, weak midfield. With our injuries now, I'm glad we had him. At the time we signed him, I thought it was strange we would sign another left side forward for a reasonable chunk of money - while hinting that a midfielder would be difficult. Anyway.

I think it could be quite a painful second half of the season for us. Probably be back challenging on all fronts (minus the CL) next year though.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:40:27 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:39:28 pm
Theyve spent ridiculous amounts in the last few years to be fair, and sure enough will still spend big this summer.

They've eaten through their cash reserves doing so, and lumped quite a bit of debt on the club - not sure they have anything more to spend (big anyway) this summer, hence them doing next to fuck all now.
BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:47:40 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 05:39:32 pm
I think it could be quite a painful second half of the season for us. Probably be back challenging on all fronts (minus the CL) next year though.
Wouldnt take that at all for granted mate, dont underestimate the work needed in the squad now and its getting older all the time. The midfield has been done to death and you could argue we need a centre back too. It needs major money to be put in or its going to get worse before it gets better.
67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:51:04 pm
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 05:38:19 pm
Its clear Klopps frustrated. Clearly he knows what we need and says nothing happening unless hes told otherwise etc.
'But the transfer market is not for us in this moment the solution. But if something is out there and somebody tells me, yes, we will do it. But for this specific situation I don't think it will happen.'
Am sure hes not the type to do a Rafa. Hes waited patiently, then the owners said we gonna sell up or whatever and he now waits patiently again for new owners or whatever. As it stands a decent midfielder or 2 will fix the issue. But its not happening. Any other club would have thrown money at it.
Klopp's allowed the squad to get old, slow and stale. His tactics don't work with this group. If he's frustrated he should look in the mirror. I love the man but he's as much to blame as anyone.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 05:53:34 pm
If we're so tight with Jorge Mendes we should give us 3 midfielder free off charge...to be paid off at a later date.
rob1966

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:00:08 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:39:28 pm
Theyve spent ridiculous amounts in the last few years to be fair, and sure enough will still spend big this summer.

And what have they got to show for it? A squad of overpriced overpaid shite that has won nothing and declining sponsorship deal.
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:01:08 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:05:51 pm
Well obviously but I mean in terms of we only sell first team players if the player ask to leave themselves, therefore we won't stand in their way.

We're less likely say to someone like Ox you're not in our plans anymore so you'd be best off finding yourself a new club.

I'd be surprised if we don't make it clear to a player when it's time to move on, we don't try to force them out but I'm sure Klopp lets players know where they fit in his plans and whether they're likely to be kept. Unfortunately, despite winning so much we haven't really found ourselves with many big names to sell; they've either aged out, left on a free, or signed on long term.
Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:02:08 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:01:08 pm
I'd be surprised if we don't make it clear to a player when it's time to move on, we don't try to force them out but I'm sure Klopp lets players know where they fit in his plans and whether they're likely to be kept. Unfortunately, despite winning so much we haven't really found ourselves with many big names to sell; they've either aged out, left on a free, or signed on long term.


When do we think it's time to sell Virg?

[new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:06:32 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:37:10 pm
just saw this:

Another twist in the Leandro Trossard story as the Belgians agent, Josy Comhair, has released a statement saying his client was humiliated by Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi. Fabrizio Romano has tweeted the full statement below which claims that De Zerbi no longer speaks to Trossard and that a transfer away from the AMEX Stadium is now the best solution for both parties.

can't say I've ever paid much attention to him.

would he help us?

Didn't Trossard cause all this by being a complete knob?
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:09:11 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:37:10 pm
just saw this:

Another twist in the Leandro Trossard story as the Belgians agent, Josy Comhair, has released a statement saying his client was humiliated by Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi. Fabrizio Romano has tweeted the full statement below which claims that De Zerbi no longer speaks to Trossard and that a transfer away from the AMEX Stadium is now the best solution for both parties.

can't say I've ever paid much attention to him.

would he help us?
28 year old winger just what is needed......... :-X :-X :-X :-X :-X :-X :-X ::) ??? ??? ??? ???
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:09:59 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 06:06:32 pm
Didn't Trossard cause all this by being a complete knob?
dunno, like I said I've never paid any attention to him.

seems like he might have a bit of a rep for shit-stirring though.
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 06:10:07 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:02:08 pm

When do we think it's time to sell Virg?



Depends on how our current situation evolves I think. He hasn't looked his best this season but centre backs tend to have a long shelf life and I think his dip in form is more to do with the mess in front of him than anything. I'd say he's a bad example really as defenders can last a long time.

There isn't really anyone in the squad right now that fits the profile of someone it makes sense to move on, Sadio was one, Salah could be another if we had any alternatives in his position. The forwards and midfield are probably the two areas we need to be the most ruthless, I'd say fullback too but neither of the current two are exactly replaceable.
