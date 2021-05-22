« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4200 on: Today at 01:39:44 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:38:10 pm

I don't care about the money aspect, no one here seems to know anything about our finances, further complicated by what is happening/not happening regarding a takeover.

Just on the money aspect - Wolves are on the cusp of signing 3 midfielders in January. Wolves. I bet at least one of them would improve our current options.
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4201 on: Today at 01:41:56 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 01:38:23 pm
Not really, though. It would suggest the best players want to play in the best tournaments to win the best team and individual awards.

Yeah but they can prove that they're the best players by achieving Champions League qualification rather than it just being handed to them. If someone doesn't want to join us because we miss out of the Champions League one season, I don't think Klopp would be interested in signing them to be honest.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4202 on: Today at 01:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:36:50 pm
I think we all trust Klopp to get things right but he now isnt being given the basics to compete.


Whilst there is no doubt some truth in this, I also think we as a fanbase need to accept that Klopp is also in some ways complicit to our current situation. New signings and new contracts aren't made without his approval.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4203 on: Today at 01:44:54 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:39:44 pm
Just on the money aspect - Wolves are on the cusp of signing 3 midfielders in January. Wolves. I bet at least one of them would improve our current options.

One of them is a Brazilian midfielder who has been mentioned in here and elsewhere and not for a lot of money.

Is our problem we have to have sure-things every time?

So we have to sign the players after Wolves and Brighton have brought them to the PL, for 6 times the price.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4204 on: Today at 01:45:06 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:42:30 pm
Whilst there is no doubt some truth in this, I also think we as a fanbase need to accept that Klopp is also in some ways complicit to our current situation. New signings and new contracts aren't made without his approval.

exactly, he is choosing not to sign certain players for his reasons
« Reply #4205 on: Today at 01:48:30 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 01:31:21 pm
judging from that exchange with Carl Markham he's basically saying the players that he wants aren't out there, doesn't seem to be about availability of funds
Sounded like the opposite to me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4206 on: Today at 01:53:01 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:44:54 pm
One of them is a Brazilian midfielder who has been mentioned in here and elsewhere and not for a lot of money.

Is our problem we have to have sure-things every time?

So we have to sign the players after Wolves and Brighton have brought them to the PL, for 6 times the price.

Only saw youtube of the Brazilian lad but he looked really good. Hope we don't regret not grabbing him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #4207 on: Today at 01:53:55 pm »
"Both the Giants and Red Sox are having problems reaching expectations because they aren't embracing their big market pasts and current realities." - Taking the same approach with Red Sox as us..
« Reply #4208 on: Today at 01:54:51 pm »
I think people are disappointed (myself included) that there doesn't seem to be any incoming midfielders this window and blaming this on FSG - we have to accept the fact that the manager will just not sign anyone, he's brought huge success with his methods so I for one will continue to back him
« Reply #4209 on: Today at 01:55:51 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:42:30 pm
Whilst there is no doubt some truth in this, I also think we as a fanbase need to accept that Klopp is also in some ways complicit to our current situation. New signings and new contracts aren't made without his approval.

Yeah i think that's just the way he is we know him by now,values team spirit highly,is extremely loyal to his players and and expects the same courtesy back.

I think it's in the long haul the right approach and Jurgen will in time get the squad balance right,the flipside to this is we're likely usually a bit slow refreshing the squad.
« Reply #4210 on: Today at 01:59:46 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 01:54:51 pm
I think people are disappointed (myself included) that there doesn't seem to be any incoming midfielders this window and blaming this on FSG - we have to accept the fact that the manager will just not sign anyone, he's brought huge success with his methods so I for one will continue to back him

dont we also have to accept that theres too many midfielders in this squad at the moment and it just may not be viable to add more in this window.

Its so easy for us to say just buy more and be done with. But the manager and coaches have to work with them and use the players and be responsible to the players they do have.

No it isnt ideal, but the mistake for me isnt them not buying a player, it was done in the last 2/3 years with contracts they gave out and in their hope that players developed certain ways but that not happening. Also, they probably didnt see Fabinhos major drop off coming as it has. So that equals a dysfunctional and bloated midfield squad, easy to see with hindsight of course.

Im sure hell be delighted that na fir dearg from RAWK will continue to back him though  :P
« Reply #4211 on: Today at 02:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:34:48 pm
Youve changed your mind about the potential Tchouameni and actual Nunez money being different then. What we really did do is go out and buy a couple of forwards having failed to bring in Tchouameni with the money wed have used on him.

When?  :o

I still absolutely believe that, but thats not really something anyone can prove is it? Whats absolutely undeniable is the money we have spent.
« Reply #4212 on: Today at 02:04:17 pm »
I completely get, and agree, when ppl say "Klopp knows who he wants and will wait to get him. We waited a long time to get Virgil, so we need to be patient now".

but right now it's wearing thin for me. our MF situation is damn serious, and we might well end up bypassing a very good option, waiting for a perfect one to become available later.

or ..... FSG simply aren't giving the OK for any signings and Jurgen has no choice but to go in front of the cameras and deliver the crappy news.

happy days .....
« Reply #4213 on: Today at 02:05:33 pm »
I have made peace that the season is most likely a write off bar maybe a CL run with Anfield. Hopefully Darwin is back & can continue to improve. Doak can make an impact.
I do believe Klopp will turn it around in the summer. Hopefully new signings but also a review of training to avoid injuries & a new DoF.
A year out of the CL make actually help a title run if we spend well in the summer.

Klopp doesnt strike me as a person who would not look at data for new signings or in terms of training loads. So hopefully we get that sorted in the summer.
A key issue is injuries. We need that sorted with I think younger players & training may need to change too.

Hopefully the club learns from this. FSG are frustating.
But it isnt them alone. The age profile has gone too high & players durability has gone too. Firmino a key example.
Klopp is a very clever man. I am sure he probably realises his errors I can see a similar summer to 2018 hopefully.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:05:33 pm
A year out of the CL make actually help a title run if we spend well in the summer.

but we'd be in the Europa so wouldn't really alleviate the workload.



(we WOULD be in the Europa - right??? things can't get so bad we'd miss that also!!)
« Reply #4215 on: Today at 02:09:35 pm »
Personally think Klopp wants out of the CL next season so he can try and complete his collection
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:07:21 pm
but we'd be in the Europa so wouldn't really alleviate the workload.



(we WOULD be in the Europa - right??? things can't get so bad we'd miss that also!!)
The groups are very weak.
We would play with a different 11.

Look at Arsenal this season for example
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:09:48 pm
The groups are very weak.
We would play with a different 11.

Look at Arsenal this season for example
dunno.  maybe.  possibly.  but don't forget winning it gets you into the CL, so even if we went with kids etc in the early games we'd bring the big guns in as we progressed.

I'm getting depressed thinking about it mind you ....
« Reply #4218 on: Today at 02:15:03 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 02:09:35 pm
Personally think Klopp wants out of the CL next season so he can try and complete his collection

It is acceptable for our club to just "write-off" seasons because of bad planning? We literally could have bought a couple of young midfielders in the last 3.5 years and we wouldn't be in this situation.

Madness.
« Reply #4219 on: Today at 02:16:05 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:09:48 pm
The groups are very weak.
We would play with a different 11.

Look at Arsenal this season for example

Knowing us we'd still get a twat of a group but generally speaking the groups are poor. It would be a different 11 but would give some first teamers less games and more chances to bring in 'the squad' and kids whilst giving us a good chance to win the group. If you finish top now you miss out the first knockout round so no more games than the Champions League. Of course winning it is a route into the Champions League (but most importantly a trophy!)

It's not ideal of course but personally speaking would rather be in it than nothing if we miss out on the Champions League. Conference League can GTF.
« Reply #4220 on: Today at 02:17:08 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:09:48 pm
The groups are very weak.
We would play with a different 11.

Look at Arsenal this season for example

Could be really good in terms of getting the likes of Doak, Ramsay and Bajcetic game time. Still shit overall though.
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:15:00 am
Qatar and Bahrain? Union of the Snake(s).

I am strongly opposed to this.
« Reply #4222 on: Today at 02:21:00 pm »
So many cry arse's in this thread. Fuckin' Hell! Worried about the sky caving in evrey fuckin' day. ;D
« Reply #4223 on: Today at 02:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:21:00 pm
So many cry arse's in this thread. Fuckin' Hell! Worried about the sky caving in evrey fuckin' day. ;D
enlighten us all with some positive news, Samie.
« Reply #4224 on: Today at 02:23:52 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:59:46 pm
dont we also have to accept that theres too many midfielders in this squad at the moment and it just may not be viable to add more in this window.

Its so easy for us to say just buy more and be done with. But the manager and coaches have to work with them and use the players and be responsible to the players they do have.

No it isnt ideal, but the mistake for me isnt them not buying a player, it was done in the last 2/3 years with contracts they gave out and in their hope that players developed certain ways but that not happening. Also, they probably didnt see Fabinhos major drop off coming as it has. So that equals a dysfunctional and bloated midfield squad, easy to see with hindsight of course.

Im sure hell be delighted that na fir dearg from RAWK will continue to back him though  :P

i'll let everyone know here when that changes  ;D
« Reply #4225 on: Today at 02:28:25 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:04:16 pm
Klopp saying money and player availability is an issue. Not looking good. We don't have a pot to piss in and the owners clearly want a ridiculous price.

Well guess what, the fact he used the last bit of money we had left to spend on a forward, should not be put on FSG at all. I've said it before, it's on the Klopp and the recruitment team who took the decision to invest in another forward and neglect improving the midfield if this is how the window finishes.
« Reply #4226 on: Today at 02:30:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:23:32 pm
enlighten us all with some positive news, Samie.

Do you think you're worthy?
« Reply #4227 on: Today at 02:30:50 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 02:28:25 pm
Well guess what, the fact he used the last bit of money we had left to spend on a forward, should not be put on FSG at all. I've said it before, it's on the Klopp and the recruitment team who took the decision to invest in another forward and neglect improving the midfield if this is how the window finishes.

Debatable that. Its not that much money to absolve the owners of criticism. £40m isnt a lot.
« Reply #4228 on: Today at 02:31:41 pm »
Quote
What could be the reason we have the money like crazy but dont buy the players even when they are available?

Have to say some of these comments from Jurgen are starting to irk me. According to Deloitte we're the 7th richest club on the planet. We have money.

We've won everything there is to win over the past 5 years & posted record revenues over the past few years. We've financed the majority of our signings over that period through player sales.

We have money, we just don't like spending it. 
« Reply #4229 on: Today at 02:33:57 pm »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 01:54:51 pm
I think people are disappointed (myself included) that there doesn't seem to be any incoming midfielders this window and blaming this on FSG - we have to accept the fact that the manager will just not sign anyone, he's brought huge success with his methods so I for one will continue to back him

You think the manager wanted Ben Davies and Arthur Melo?

In his press conference today he made it crystal clear that the reason we are not signing players is money.
« Reply #4230 on: Today at 02:35:07 pm »
« Reply #4231 on: Today at 02:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:21:00 pm
So many cry arse's in this thread. Fuckin' Hell! Worried about the sky caving in evrey fuckin' day. ;D

Well, it is an absolute shit show at the moment and we can at least be thankful we have had a league title and a Champions League under Klopp. If this season is a write off, so be it. But I would not be confident of anything at all special happening in the Summer, would be foolish to assume that.
« Reply #4232 on: Today at 02:38:55 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:42:30 pm
Whilst there is no doubt some truth in this, I also think we as a fanbase need to accept that Klopp is also in some ways complicit to our current situation. New signings and new contracts aren't made without his approval.

Yes to some degree that is a fair point.

My view is he has little margin for error and it looks like we wait and wait for certain types of players which can be both positive/negative.

I say we are a mess which we are at the moment but the game is in many ways as shite players now cost £40-50m
« Reply #4233 on: Today at 02:57:51 pm »
My take for what its worth.

Its easy to look at other teams spending money like its going out of fashion and use them as a yard stick as to what we should be spending because we are Liverpool. It isn't a God given right to expect it but because of who we are and our standing in English Football, there are expectations amongst some of our Fan base that we should be. I hope we sign everyone that improves our team but understanding that it isn't possible is difficult when we see other teams 'seemingly' doing so.

Saying we need to offload players is bang on, but, if no one wants them, we cant just hand them their notice if they are still under contract. I agree to a certain extent that some players currently on the books shouldn't have been extended or at the very least should have been offered hugely reduced terms, leaving places open if they decided not to renew with us.

There has to be a maximum number of squad places that all need paying even if they don't play. This cost just retains the player and doesn't guarantee any results, but is a huge expense whatever way you look at it

The January window always comes with the added 20-30% tax because the need is highlighted more so than the summer, results and league positions are there for all to see. The summer has everyone starting on a more level playing field.

A WC exaggerates costs even more for players that had a good one, also, everyone else will be looking at those players too leading to bidding wars and the fact the last one was placed slap bang in the middle of a season makes it even more ridiculous.

It would be remiss of me to say that gone are the days of £30-40m players like of Salah and Mane being available, I am sure there are some but you certainly don't appear to get the value that you did maybe 6-7 years ago which means our scouts need to delve deeper into the barrel. There's a fine line when it comes to overspending, but I think Gakpo was actually quite a decent signing considering our current forward issues, and I agree that midfield and to a certain extent, defence, must be our only priorities moving forward into the next 2 years.

I still think considering playing Trent on the RM position gives us some options and although I may get pelters for it, I think Gomez can still offer something playing at right back. Yes, I know he has off days but our results of late overall haven't exactly been ideal, so what are we losing by trying something different, especially if we don't intend to spend any more money in January?
Moving Trent into RM and bringing Elliot on from the bench, into a position that plays to his strengths (maybe RF) means we could possibly utilise Salah more in a CF role. I don't think he is as potent as he once was from the right (still an awesome player though) and I also think other teams set themselves up to crowd him when he plays in that position. With that in mind, I think we have become too obvious, teams know how to set up against us and have done for a while.

I feel for a few of the youngsters in our team because they are being shoehorned into positions because of our current crisis and they either aren't ready for that or it simply isn't their best position. Elliot has been getting a bit of stick recently but he can only play where he is put. Square pegs in round holes may be ok as a stop gap for a game or two but we are halfway into the season.

I'm not saying anything that others haven't said previously. I am just trying to make sense or rationalise it and not get caught up in the Sky and social media fuelled stupidity that happens every transfer window!
« Reply #4234 on: Today at 02:58:40 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:37:30 pm
Well, it is an absolute shit show at the moment and we can at least be thankful we have had a league title and a Champions League under Klopp. If this season is a write off, so be it. But I would not be confident of anything at all special happening in the Summer, would be foolish to assume that.

The sky isn't closing in on you, you'll be okay.


Life goes on.
« Reply #4235 on: Today at 03:00:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:58:40 pm
The sky isn't closing in on you, you'll be okay.


Life goes on.

You mean, we don't HAVE let Liverpool's transfer activity dictate our emotional state? Madness.
« Reply #4236 on: Today at 03:02:03 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:39:44 pm
Just on the money aspect - Wolves are on the cusp of signing 3 midfielders in January. Wolves. I bet at least one of them would improve our current options.

So...a pack of midfielders?
« Reply #4237 on: Today at 03:03:31 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 02:28:25 pm
Well guess what, the fact he used the last bit of money we had left to spend on a forward, should not be put on FSG at all. I've said it before, it's on the Klopp and the recruitment team who took the decision to invest in another forward and neglect improving the midfield if this is how the window finishes.
Klopp definitely bares some responsibility for the midfield issues. He is the one who won't sell players unless they want to leave and is the reason why so many of our squad leave on free transfers thus losing the Club any transfers money we could recoup.

Keita, Ox, Bobby, Origi, Lallana could have all provided some fees of sold before their contracts expired and could have allowed us to buy at least 2 midfielders with the saved money. Instead we're a rehab facility that pays an awful lot keep players on our books.
« Reply #4238 on: Today at 03:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Cez on Today at 01:53:01 pm
Only saw youtube of the Brazilian lad but he looked really good. Hope we don't regret not grabbing him.

Its fine well be monitoring him. Were the king of monitoring players now until theyre out of the budget. The lad averages 4 tackles a game. Something we could be doing with him midfield and seems to have very solid defensive stats
« Reply #4239 on: Today at 03:06:30 pm »
I saw a lot of Flamengo fans wishing him luck last night and they all seemed to call him "the pitbull", sounds like exactly what we need to be honest  :D

Interesting to see how he does.
