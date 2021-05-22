My take for what its worth.



Its easy to look at other teams spending money like its going out of fashion and use them as a yard stick as to what we should be spending because we are Liverpool. It isn't a God given right to expect it but because of who we are and our standing in English Football, there are expectations amongst some of our Fan base that we should be. I hope we sign everyone that improves our team but understanding that it isn't possible is difficult when we see other teams 'seemingly' doing so.



Saying we need to offload players is bang on, but, if no one wants them, we cant just hand them their notice if they are still under contract. I agree to a certain extent that some players currently on the books shouldn't have been extended or at the very least should have been offered hugely reduced terms, leaving places open if they decided not to renew with us.



There has to be a maximum number of squad places that all need paying even if they don't play. This cost just retains the player and doesn't guarantee any results, but is a huge expense whatever way you look at it



The January window always comes with the added 20-30% tax because the need is highlighted more so than the summer, results and league positions are there for all to see. The summer has everyone starting on a more level playing field.



A WC exaggerates costs even more for players that had a good one, also, everyone else will be looking at those players too leading to bidding wars and the fact the last one was placed slap bang in the middle of a season makes it even more ridiculous.



It would be remiss of me to say that gone are the days of £30-40m players like of Salah and Mane being available, I am sure there are some but you certainly don't appear to get the value that you did maybe 6-7 years ago which means our scouts need to delve deeper into the barrel. There's a fine line when it comes to overspending, but I think Gakpo was actually quite a decent signing considering our current forward issues, and I agree that midfield and to a certain extent, defence, must be our only priorities moving forward into the next 2 years.



I still think considering playing Trent on the RM position gives us some options and although I may get pelters for it, I think Gomez can still offer something playing at right back. Yes, I know he has off days but our results of late overall haven't exactly been ideal, so what are we losing by trying something different, especially if we don't intend to spend any more money in January?

Moving Trent into RM and bringing Elliot on from the bench, into a position that plays to his strengths (maybe RF) means we could possibly utilise Salah more in a CF role. I don't think he is as potent as he once was from the right (still an awesome player though) and I also think other teams set themselves up to crowd him when he plays in that position. With that in mind, I think we have become too obvious, teams know how to set up against us and have done for a while.



I feel for a few of the youngsters in our team because they are being shoehorned into positions because of our current crisis and they either aren't ready for that or it simply isn't their best position. Elliot has been getting a bit of stick recently but he can only play where he is put. Square pegs in round holes may be ok as a stop gap for a game or two but we are halfway into the season.



I'm not saying anything that others haven't said previously. I am just trying to make sense or rationalise it and not get caught up in the Sky and social media fuelled stupidity that happens every transfer window!