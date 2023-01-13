Arsenal are literally gambling on essentially doing a Leeds. They're a shocking example of how to run a club, and them having a Leicester run all of a sudden when everyone else has dropped off a cliff isn't proof otherwise.
£40 million, or £110 million considering our summer activity, is more than enough to have at least tried to solve the issues we have in midfield. So instead of going 'Oh thats on FSG that' why dont you try detaching yourself from that mindset (hard as it may be) and instead ask why those in charge of transfers have decided to go that route.
I would argue that £110 million would only partially solve our midfield problems, but also if we focused that money on midfield instead of the attack, we would have an issue with attack.
If we didn't buy Darwin Nunez and focused on a midfielder for the same amount we would have a better but not fixed midfield, with a much more limited attack - 4 players for 3 positions and one of the 4 being a bit suspect with injuries.
If we bought a midfielder instead of Gakpo, that's probably the best outcome we could have done, but it still wouldn't have fixed anything, just made it a bit better.
£110 million wasn't enough to fix our problems as we needed to really rework the midfield, and replenish the attack after losing 3 players including a starter.